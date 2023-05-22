Live capital gains Juve, the FIGC prosecutor asks for 11 penalty points: the live broadcast

Shortly after 10 with the parties connected remotely – including President Ferrero – the hearing before the Federal Court of Appeal got underway. Prosecutor Chinè has increased the request compared to the last trial, also asking for 8 months for the 7 former executives. Now it’s up to the black and white defense

The new request made to the Federal Court of Appeal by the head of the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè against Juve in the capital gains trial is 11 penalty points: on 20 January, in the procedure reopened for revocation, the request had been 9 points, now 15 with the judgment of the Court. The attorney looking for an affliction such as to be able to preclude Juve’s participation in the next European cups, should be based on this morning’s Serie A standings, even if the club will be busy this evening in Empoli. Also asked for 8 months of inhibition for the 7 former Juventus managers (the last time he had asked for 12).

Remote hearing — The hearing had begun at 10.07 – with the parties connected remotely including the Juventus president Ferrero – the hearing of the Juve-capital gains trial before the federal Court of Appeal in United Sections. This is the third time that the second degree of sports justice has discussed the case: the first, on 27 May 2022, ended with the acquittal of all the clubs involved, starting with the black and whites due to the impossibility of establishing a real parameter of economic evaluation of a player; the second, on 20 January 2023 in the light of the new elements that emerged from the Prisma investigation in Turin, with the club being penalized 15 points and the managers banned. Four of these – those of Agnelli, Paratici, Cherubini and Arrivabene – have been confirmed by the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport. Now the Court is called to justify the relevance of the position of the other seven former executives involved for the purposes of the sanction given: they are Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli-Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio and Enrico Vellano. It is for them that Chinè has now asked for 8 months of inhibition. See also Esophageal reflux disease: causes and remedies

Chinè to the accusation — The trial opened with a lengthy indictment by the head of the federal prosecutor’s office, who returned to lead the prosecution after being absent from the College. Since the Federation had not been formed, on April 19 he was replaced by the general attorney of Sport Ugo Taucer. Now the Juve defense will be heard – with the lawyers Bellacosa, Sangiorgio and Tortorella – which should focus in particular on the interpretation of the word “afflictivity” (not necessarily connected to the loss of the Champions League) and on the “discontinuity” of the current top management compared to those involved in the investigation. So the judges – totally changed compared to those of -15 on 20 January – will meet in chambers: the sentence should arrive in the evening, but it is not excluded that – also thanks to the championship commitment of Allegri’s boys – slip to tomorrow.

