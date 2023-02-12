The crisis of the Italian health system seems to know no peace. Strongly emerging during the pandemic, the critical issues of Italian health have proved to be far more profound than expected. Long waits, dilapidated structures and an insufficient number of doctors: all these factors seem to be just some of the ingredients of the great problem of medical malpractice in our local sauce. Testimony of the difficulties of hospitals and medical facilities are the stories of cases of serious errors and accidents reached by Dr. Alessandro De Monte, consultant doctor of the legal office.

Doctor De Monte tells live, among the many cases dealt with by the Legal Desk, an emblematic case: the trafficking death of a woman of only 47 years, in full health, due to a serious delay in the diagnosis of a hereditary pathology but easily identifiable through simple precautions, preventive diagnosis and adequate medical treatment.