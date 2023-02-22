Press conference of Jose Mourinho in Trigoria before tomorrow’s match at the Olimpico against Salzburg. With him the vice-captain of Rome, Gianluca Mancini. “We are ready and ready to overturn the result”, says the defender. More cautious Mou (who does not want to talk about the future) and who says: “Dybala, Pellegrini and Abraham are available”. However, it is unlikely that all three will play from start.

19:50

“Loads to overturn the result”

“The championship is one thing, tomorrow we have a knockout match. We are ready and excited to overturn the result since we are in a position to come back”.

19:47

Mancini on the fans and the Olimpico

“If we feel the stadium as it was last year or this year there is one more player for us, the concentrated Olimpico makes itself felt when I play. When I play, I only think about the pitch, if they boo me or say something to me, I I feel it, let’s hope the stadium gives us a hand. But it’s up to us too”

19:45

Mancini: “I think and hope Smalling stays”

“We’re all a family here, it’s an exceptional dressing room, we have a single goal. The three of us have been playing together for a long time, Kumbulla is also there, Llorente has brought experience, but it’s not just us who do well in defense. The future of Smalling? I hope and think he stays”

19:42

Mancini on Roma’s defense and yellow cards

“I looked in the mirror and seeing too many yellow cards, I had missed several games and I worked on myself to be more continuous and not take yellow cards stupidly. The coach also helped me. There are ups and downs in a season, this year too, then performance depends on the team: we’ve been together for a year and a half”

19:41

Mancini: “An important match for us”

“It’s an important match for us, we don’t want to wallpaper the city for an eighth-final but we want to continue along this path”

19:40

Mancini: “I expect a war”

“We have to try to unlock it immediately to take everyone with us and go through,” said the Roma vice-captain

19:39

Mourinho leaves, Mancini arrives

Mourinho’s conference ends, here is Gianluca Mancini.

19:35

Mourinho sui tifosi

“I finished the conference on Sunday saying that I apologized to the fans because it’s me who has to be criticized by them. Tomorrow I expect my team with the right attitude and here I can have a positive influence. We are used to a hot curve, which last year they gave us a lot in these decisive matches, they played with us. If they can play with us again, it helps. But it will be the stadium they want and then also the team to help the atmosphere. We can only control ourselves “For us, the most important match is the next one. I hope the stadium understands that we will go with everything we have to give.”

19:31

Mourinho on Wijnaldum and Roma’s attitude

“Wijnaldum is improving, we see it and you saw it in the 10th minute against Verona. Yes, it could be an option for us, a real option. Today we did tactical and low-intensity training, but I’m sure the boys Tomorrow they want to win and go through. We will have the right attitude, this team surprises me when they don’t have it. With all its limitations, the team always gives its best. Tomorrow the eyes will be those of guys who want to do well and want to win “.

19:28

Mourinho south future and the Champions

These are the words on Mourinho’s future: “Today I don’t want to think about my future or that of the team, I’m only thinking about tomorrow’s match, an inside or outside match. The future is tomorrow”

19:28

“Never talked about the future with Berardi”

“The words of CEO Berardi on my future? His intuition, we never talked about it”

19:26

“In the first leg we had to win”

Mourinho on Salzburg’s attitude tomorrow: “One-nil is a minimal advantage, it doesn’t seem like a team that comes here to score 0-0, as a philosophy. It seems to me they want to attack. Maybe it will be similar to the first leg, but with a destiny different. We could have won in the first leg”.

19:25

“Dybala, Pellegrini and Abraham are available if they want”

“They are all three available to help, maybe three doubts together are too many. But they can fit in the squad”. Mourinho refers to Dybala, Abraham and Pellegrini

18:45

Everything is ready in Trigoria for Mourinho

All ready in Trigoria for the press conference of the Roma coach. Mou will speak at 19.30 after training this afternoon.

Fulvio Bernardini Sports Center, Trigoria