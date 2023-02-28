Just a month ago Roma e Cremona they challenged each other in the Italian Cup with a sensational result: Giallorossi knocked out and Lombardi in the semifinals. There will be a new crossroads tonight, at the Zini of Cremona, but with different goals: Mourinho wants to take back fourth place in the Serie A standings (there is Lazio to override), the Grigiorossi instead are still hunting of the first victory of the season in the championship.

THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

CREMONESE (3-4-3): Carnesecchi; Ferrari, Bianchetti, Vasquez; Sernicola, Pickel, Benassi, Valeri; Afena-Gyan, Tsadjout, Okereke.

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante, Wijnaldum, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Dybala; Belotti