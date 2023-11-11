Live eve of Sinner-Tsitsipas Nitto ATP Finals: follow the live

TORINO – Just over 24 hours ea Torino the curtain will rise on Nitto Atp Finals. There’s a lot of anticipation for Jannik’s debut Sinner who will take the field against Stefanos Tsitsipas Sunday 12 November. Follow the eve of the race live…

14:27

Sinner-Tsitsipas: game still on the scoreboard

Stefanos Tsitsipas, whose debut at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin is scheduled for tomorrow against Jannik Sinner, remains in doubt due to pain in his right elbow, the same one he underwent surgery on two years ago. At the moment However, Tsitsipas is still among the eight champions of the Finals and on the list for tomorrow’s match. His possible withdrawal would see the first ‘reserve’, the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, come in in his place. The world number 9 has already arrived in Turin in recent days and his first training session was already scheduled for this evening at 7pm.

14:19

Binaghi on the Fan Village

“I like to think about this new structure as a physical but also ideal connection between what we, ATP and the players do in the arena and what the Municipality and Region have done in the city to create the best possible experience and spectacle with the aim of holding the Finals in Italy for another 5 years “, says Fitp president Angelo Binaghi.

14:11

Sinner: training finished

The Italian closed his session. Rune and Rublev took to the court a few minutes ago, with Djokovic and Zverev taking the field at 3pm.

14:03

Sinner: forehand training

After the exchanges with Gaio, Sinner is now continuing training with his coach: focus on the forehand.

14:00

Nitto ATP Finals, the Fan Village inaugurated

The countdown, the blue carpet for the 8 doubles pairs and the performance of the French Saints, winners of the X Factor. Ribbon cutting today for Fan Village of the Nitto ATP Finals in Torinor, which offers this year some noveltystarting from play garden, a winter garden that unites the two pavilions in which four pickleball courts have been set up. The Fan Village will be open every evening from 9.00pm and throughout the day of November 19th also to those who do not have a ticket for the matches.

13:45

Sinner, open applause for the blue

Many lots of applause for the blue honored practically after every shot scored during training with Gaio. The public makes the South Tyrolean feel all the warmth while waiting for his debut scheduled for tomorrow against Tsitsipas.

13:35

Nitto ATP Finals, Sinner qualifies for the semifinals if…

To secure a place in the semi-finals of the tournament, the blue must come first, or second alone. Otherwise, here are the criteria that will decide whether you qualify or not. (READ EVERYTHING)

13:20

Jannik Sinner prepares for his debut

The blue took to the field for a session training together with Federico Gay. Already yesterday the South Tyrolean had done the same with Rublev.

13:10

Nitto ATP Finals, the program for Monday 13 November

Morning session (12pm): Wesley Koolhof (Ned)/Neal Skupski (Gbr, 2) vs Rinky Hijikata (Aus)/Jason Kubler (Aus, 8)

Afternoon session (not before 2.30pm): Carlos Alcaraz (Esp, 2) vs Alexander Zverev (Ger, 7)

Evening session (not before 6.30pm): Rohan Bopanna (Ind)/Matthew Ebden (Aus, 3) vs Rajeev Ram (Usa)/Joe Salisbury (Gbr, 6)

Night session (not before 9pm): Daniil Medvedev (Rus, 3) vs Andrey Rublev (Rus, 5)

12:55

Tsitsipas, concern is growing

Despite being on the field for a training morning with Carlos Alcaraz even today Greek has terminated the session early exactly like what happened yesterday. For the tennis player, who should make his debut tomorrow against Sinner, a right elbow problem.

12:40

ATP Finals, here’s who will win for the Juventus players

Even the players of Juventus they delighted in making their prediction on who will win the Nitto ATP Finals. Kostic and Vlahovic bet on their compatriot Djokovic while Locatelli, Nicolussi Caviglia and Miretti point up Sinner. (READ EVERYTHING)

12:26

Tsitsipas, injury overcome?

Sigh of relief for Stefanos Tsitsipas that he had yesterday interrupted his training for a right elbow problem. The Greek seems to be better and this morning he is training with the number one in the world Carlos Alcaraz.

12:15

In Turin it’s Sinner-mania

The wait for Jannik’s debut is growing Sinner at Nitto Atp Finals but in Turin everyone is already crazy about blue. In fact, many vipFrom Laura Barriales to Cristina Chiabotto passing through Filippo Magnini and Giorgia Palmas, who have lined up for a Photo with the South Tyrolean tennis player.

Nitto ATP Finals, Sinner mania: how many VIPs lined up for a photo in Turin

11:55

Nitto ATP Finals, the program for Sunday 12 November

Not only Sinner against Tsitsipashere is the complete program for Sunday 12 November:

Morning session (12pm): Ivan Dodig (Cro)/Austin Krajicek (Usa, 1) vs Maximo Gonzalez (Arg)/Andres Molteni (Arg, 7)

Afternoon session (not before 2.30pm): Jannik Sinner (Ita, 4) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre, 6)

Evening session (not before 6.30pm): Santiago Gonzalez (Mex)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra, 4) vs Marcel Granollers (Esp)/Horacio Zeballos (Arg, 5)

Night session (not before 9pm): Novak Djokovic (Srb, 1) vs Holger Rune (Den, 8)

11:45

Volandri: “Sinner can do well and Djokovic…”

Also Filippo Volandri expressed himself on the potential of Sinner in view of Nitto Atp Finals: “In Turin Jannik can do well and the energy of the public will be fundamental: he uses it better and better. Djokovic, what does it have more than the others? He finds the balance even when he struggles, he knows how to manage the important points and he has a tactical intelligence that no one has achieved.”. (TO KNOW MORE)

11:30

Sinner has already won on social media

He has yet to take the field but if there is one certainty it is that Jannik Sinner has already achieved a major goal on social media. The blue has in fact reached altitude one million followers on Instagramnumbers reserved only for the very greats of which the blue is now also part.

11:15

Bertolucci, the criticism of Sinner and other tennis players

Looks that many but not everyone liked. The former champion Paolo Bertolucci in fact, he criticized how some champions presented themselves on the blue carpet. (READ EVERYTHING)

11:00

All the looks of the tennis players

The eight champions who will take part in the Nitto ATP Finals yesterday paraded on the blue carpet showing off looks that were different from each other but which did not go unnoticed.

Nitto ATP Finals, blue carpet parade: Tsitsipas’ look steals the eye

10:50

Sinner, good luck from the Carota Boys

And fan club of true aficionados that of the Carota Boys which they sent to Sinner and nice good luck ahead of Sunday’s debut. The blue kept us at thank them publicly also joking about how they have become almost more famous than him: “They are more famous than I am. I don’t know them that well yet, I know what they are called but I still get confused with their names. They have very funny costumes, but it’s nice to have such a dedicated fan club. I saw him grow, and they sent me their good luck not only for this tournament but also for the future and for this I thank them.”

10:40

Sinner, training together with Rublev

Yesterday was a full day for the Italian who was divided between the pitch and the fans and who in the afternoon carried out a training session together with Rublev in front of hundreds of fans.

Nitto ATP Finals, Sinner and Alcaraz put on a show in Turin in front of the fans

10:30

Sinner: “Thanks to the audience it will be wonderful”

Il blue tennis player made some statements during the press conference to present the tournament: “I’m very happy to be here as a qualifier, there’s a bit of emotion, more than usual, but I’m ready to play a good tournament. And thanks to the public everything will be wonderful, I will collect a lot of energy from them. This is a strange tournament, where you can also afford to lose, we’ll see from day to day. I’m focused on Sunday’s match“.

10:20

Sinner-Tsitsipas, time and where to see it on TV

The debut of the Italian tennis player is scheduled for afternoon sessiona (not before 2.30 pm) and will be followed by the doubles match between Wesley Koolhof (Ned)/Neal Skupski (Gbr) and Rinky Hijikata (Aus)/Jason Kubler (Aus, 8) in the morning session. The challenge will be broadcast live on TV are Sky SportRai 2 will instead broadcast one single a day free-to-air.

10:10

Sinner, the opponent in case of forfeit of Tsitsipas

In the event that the Greek were to raise the white flag, his replacement will be the first reserve, i.e. the Pole Hubert Hurkacz, number 9 in the world.

10:00

Tsitsipas, how is the Greek?

The alarm went off yesterday evening when Stefanos Tsitsipas ha stopped training because of a right elbow problem. The next few hours will therefore be decisive in understanding whether the tennis player will actually be able to take to the court tomorrow. (READ EVERYTHING)

09:45

Sinner-Tsitsipas, the day before

There’s very little left until the start of Nitto Atp Finals which will start on Sunday 12 November in Turin. Among the most anticipated matches of the day, there is a lot of anticipation for Jannik’s debut Sinner who will face the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

