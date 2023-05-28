LIVE F1, GP Monaco 2023 LIVE: Verstappen remains leader after the start, Ferrari chasing the podium

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

-65 The damage to the front wing fortunately seems marginal and for the moment Sainz is able to continue without having to stop in the pits.

-66 NOOO!!!! What a mistake by Sainz! The Spaniard attempted a desperate attack on Ocon at the braking point of the Porto chicane, but he collided with the Alpine and slightly damaged his front wing…

-67 Red Bull played a strategic joker and could even dream of a sensational double podium, despite the departure of Perez in last position!

-68 Virtually, if the big names were to stop now for the pit stop, Perez would even find himself in third position behind Verstappen and Alonso!

-69 Perez has now reached Stroll’s Aston Martin and at this point his comeback should stop. In the next few laps, his gap with the leaders should be understood, having already made the mandatory stop.

-71 Verstappen and Alonso continue to gain a second per lap on Ocon, who is effectively closing Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc and all the others.

-73 Perez is flying thanks to the free track after the pit-stop, proceeding even 2″ faster than all the others per lap and gradually getting closer to Stroll, who closes the leading group in 17th place.

-74 UPDATED RANKING:

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull RacingLEADER – –

2 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin+2,134 – –

3 Esteban OCON Alpine+6.515 – –

4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari+7,579 – –

5 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes+8.681 – –

6 Charles LECLERC Ferrari+9.156 – –

7 Pierre GASLY Alpine+10.330 – –

8 George RUSSELL Mercedes+11.978 – –

9 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri+13.567 – –

10 Lando NORRIS McLaren+15.075 – –

11 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren+16,779 – –

12 Nyck DE VRIES AlphaTauri+17.261 – –

13 Alexander ALBON Williams+17.846 – –

14 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo+18.720 1

15 Logan SARGEANT Williams+19.341 1

16 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team+20.358 1

17 Lance STROLL Aston Martin+21.257 1

18 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing+28,261 1

19 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo+31.623 1

20 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team+33.125 1

-75 In the meantime, a 5″ penalty is imposed on Hulkenberg for causing a collision during the first lap.

-76 Verstappen and Alonso in the meantime try to escape and stretch on Ocon’s Alpine, which risks blocking the chasing group in this first stint.

-77 Perez, Zhou and Hulkenberg have already cleared the mandatory pit stop, with the Mexican gaining two positions in the pits to move up to 18th place.

Lap 1/78 A few contacts in the rear and some riders decide to immediately return to the pits to make their first stop!

LEAVE!!!!! Verstappen makes no mistakes at the start and holds first position ahead of Alonso, Ocon, Sainz, Hamilton and Leclerc. Perez remains last.

15.01 Red Bull does not take a gamble with Perez, who will start in twentieth position with medium tires. The only one to start with the soft instead is Zhou on the Alfa Romeo.

15.00 The formation lap begins! Of the top eight on the grid, the only ones to mount the medium tires are Verstappen, Ocon and Hamilton, while the others opt for the hard compound.

14.58 We compete on the distance of 78 laps, we will soon find out the choice of tires for the start of the GP!

14.56 The key to today’s strategy, also considering the evolution of the weather, could be to extend the first stint as much as possible while waiting for the rain or a possible Safety Car. Fitting hard tires at the start could therefore represent an interesting solution, especially for those who start from the rear like Perez.

14.53 The Race Direction indicates a 20% probability of rain during the race, even if it is very hot in Monte Carlo at the moment.

14.50 Below are the fastest strategies based on Pirelli data:

The key strategy difference in Monaco? Soft versus medium, and in which order to use them! 🔴🟡⚪️ #Fit4F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/nB0K4oCNFs — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) May 28, 2023

14.46 CONSTRUCTOR WORLD CLASSIFICATION:

1 RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 224

2 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 102

3 MERCEDES 96

4 FERRARI 78

5 MCLAREN MERCEDES 14

6 ALPINE RENAULT 14

7 HAAS FERRARI 8

8 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 6

9 ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 2

10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1

14.43 WORLD RIDERS GENERAL RANKING:

1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 119

2 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 105

3 Fernando Alonso ESP ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 75

4 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 56

5 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 44

6 George Russell GBR MERCEDES 40

7 Charles Leclerc MY FERRARI 34

8 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 27

9 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 10

10 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPINE RENAULT 8

11 Nico Hulkenberg GER HAAS FERRARI 6

12 Esteban Ocon FROM ALPINE RENAULT 6

13 Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 4

14 Oscar Piastri AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 4

15 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 2

16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPH OR HONDA RBPT 2

17 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 2

18 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1

19 Logan Sargeant USA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0

20 Nyck De Vries NED ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 0

14.40 We recall the final composition of the starting grid in Monte Carlo:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

3. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) penalized 3 places for impeding

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

8. George Russell (Mercedes)

9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

10. Lando Norris (McLaren)

11. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

12. Nyck DeVries (AlphaTauri)

13. Alexander Albon (Williams)

14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

15. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

16. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

19. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)

20. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

14.37 Weather update: the start of the GP at this point should almost certainly take place in the dry, but the possible arrival of rain in the second part of the race cannot be ruled out. There is in fact a storm front slowly approaching the Principality.

14.33 On the podium front, it is not surprising that the driver with the most top-three in Monte Carlo is Ayrton Senna, who climbed to 8. In his six successes (1987, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993), the Brazilian he also adds second place in 1984 and third position in 1986. Looking at active men, there are seven who boast at least one entry into the top3. In this regard, it should be emphasized that Lewis Hamilton has the theoretical possibility of catching up with Senna, as he has so far collected 7 podiums.

7 (3-2-2) – HAMILTON Lewis

4 (2-1-1) – ALONSO Fernando

2 (1-0-1) – VERSTAPPEN Max

2 (1-0-1) – PEREZ Sergio

2 (0-2-0) – SAINZ Carlos Jr.

1 (0-0-1) – BOTTAS Valtteri

1 (0-0-1) – NORRIS Lando

14.30 On the team front, McLaren is the undisputed queen, having achieved 15 victories with seven different drivers! A third of the triumphs bear the signature of Ayrton Senna (1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993), but Alain Prost has also been able to leave his mark, excelling 4 times (1984, 1985, 1986, 1988). Then there are 2 successes for David Coulthard (2000, 2002). Finally, Mika Häkkinen (1998), Kimi Räikkönen (2005), Fernando Alonso (2007) and Lewis Hamilton (2008) also sealed 1 affirmation. Among the teams currently involved in Formula One, Ferrari (9 times), Red Bull (6), Mercedes (5), Williams (3) and Alfa Romeo (1) have already won.

14.27 Taking a look at the statistics of the Monegasque event, the most successful driver ever in Monaco is still Ayrton Senna, the only man capable of imposing himself 6 times (1987, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993). The Brazilian also holds the record for consecutive successes, being him the only one to have triumphed in 5 editions in a row. On the other hand, there are four active pilots to boast affirmations in Montecarlo. Among them stands out Lewis Hamilton, passed first under the checkered flag on 3 occasions (2008, 2016, 2019). There are 2 successes for Fernando Alonso (2006, 2007), while Max Verstappen (2021) and Sergio Perez (2022) have excelled once.

14.24 At 15.00 the sixth GP of the year will begin, with Max Verstappen in pole position in the Red Bull in front of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. The start will be crucial, because overtaking on the track in Montecarlo is practically impossible and the strategy will be one-stop for all the drivers.

14.20 Good afternoon friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, valid as the sixth round of the Formula One World Championship.

The presentation of the tender

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the Monaco GP, seventh round of the 2023 F1 World Championship. On the Montecarlo street circuit, let’s get ready for an exciting race in which everything could change in an instant due to the particular characteristics of the Monegasque track, also having to take into account the weather, which is changeable this Sunday in the Principality.

He will start from pole position Max Verstappen. The Dutchman of Red Bull, taking advantage of the whole track and also the walls, managed to precede the Spaniard of Aston Martin with a magical lap. Fernando Alonso. A spectacular p.1 from the Dutchman, who confirmed that he is enjoying an extraordinary moment of form. Max had never done pole position on this track and the taboo has been debunked.

Instead, he risks not debunking it Charles Leclerc. In fact, the Ferrari driver will start from sixth box, even behind his teammate, Carlos Sainz (fourth). The Monegasque was penalized for impeding Lando Norris in Q3 and consequently from third he was relegated to sixth place. A hard blow to the ambitions of Charles, who hoped to be in contention for the podium. But the rain could turn everything upside down.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the Monaco GP, seventh round of the 2023 F1 World Championship: real-time news and constant updates. It starts at 15.00 con this very fascinating race. Good fun!

Photo: LiveMedia/Florent Gooden/DPPI – LivePhotoSport.it