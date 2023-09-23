LIVE F1 Japan, Ferrari challenges Verstappen for pole, qualifying at 8

program, times, tv

The Japanese GP will be broadcast live by Sky Sport on the Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1 and Sky Sport 4K channels, as well as streaming on Now and SkyGo. Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race will be visible on the digital terrestrial channel TV8. This is the program and TV times for the Japanese GP:

Sky Sport, SkyGo and Now – live broadcasts

Saturday 23 September

4.30 am – Free Practice 3

8am – Qualifying

Sunday 24 September

7am: Race

TV8 programming – deferred

Saturday 23 September

3.30pm – Qualifying

Sunday 24 September

4.30pm – Race

