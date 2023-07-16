LIVE Final at Wimbledon, Alcaraz-Djokovic 1-1. Carlos break at the opening of the 3rd, 1-0

13
LIVE Final at Wimbledon, Alcaraz-Djokovic 1-1. Break by Carlos at the opening of the 3rd, 1-0 The Gazzetta dello SportWimbledon, the final: Alcaraz-Djokovic, here’s what can make the difference UbitennisWimbledon, Djokovic-Alcaraz 6-1 4-4 live: TV times and where to see the final Sports fan pageWimbledon, Semeraro: “Sinner has the problem of break points. Abroad they say about him that…” OA SportWimbledon 2023, Djokovic-Alcaraz final today: times, the match on TV beraking latest newsSee full coverage on Google News