Live healthily: If you do three things, you will lose weight while walking

A short walk boosts digestion, cleanses the mind, brings new energy and can even make you fit. Here are three simple tricks that will make your walk really effective.

Going for a walk every day is a real health booster. This is mainly due to the fact that it reduces the risk of many diseases – for example diabetes, high blood pressure or cardiovascular diseases.

Walking also strengthens the immune system, supports digestion and improves mood. If you also want to do something for your fitness, the following three tips will help.

Vary the pace of the walk

This change is probably the simplest and yet extremely effective: Change the speed every now and then while walking. If you walk faster, you not only burn more calories, but also stimulate your metabolism.

A goose step is not necessary. It is enough to increase the speed for a few minutes and then slow down again.

Tipp: If you listen to music while walking, you can simply increase the tempo for the duration of a song and walk comfortably again with the next song. This can help to consciously pick up the pace from time to time.

Tiptoe more often

If you are already used to increasing the pace, you can occasionally add walking on tiptoe. After just a few steps you will notice the tension in your calves.

If that’s too easy for you, you can also consciously tighten your buttock muscles and train your buttocks as well as your calves. Even if it can be exhausting at first: This exercise is enormously effective and transforms a leisurely walk into a toning exercise sequence.

Always go backwards

At first it might feel a bit strange to suddenly walk backwards in the park. However, changing the running direction from time to time has numerous positive effects.

Researchers have found that walking backwards can improve balance and mobility in both children and adults who have had a stroke. Older people who regularly walk backwards are less likely to fall. If you regularly walk backwards, your normal gait becomes more balanced because you train your coordination.

It is best to try this exercise with a training partner first to avoid falling. Alternatively, you can also practice walking backwards by looking backwards at the beginning with a shoulder glance. With this exercise fun is inevitable and on top of that it makes you fit.

Does walking really make you fit?

It is good for your body and mind to go for a walk every day. A walk cannot replace a proper workout.

Whether walking is enough for you depends on your individual goal. If you want to build muscle, workouts are more likely to get you there. However, if you want to promote your health and do something good for your body, you don’t necessarily have to do sports in addition to your daily walks.