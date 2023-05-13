Live Inter-Sassuolo 1-0: follow the match LIVE

MILANO – Hunt for second place for Simone Inzaghi’s Interwhich hosts the Sassuolo at San Siro in the match valid for the 35th day of A league (20:45): the Nerazzurri win in fact they would overtake Lazio (third place) engaging Juve three days after the return of the semifinal of Champions League against Milan. Follow her direct of the match…

21:50

46′ – Off to the second half!

It starts again at San Siro, in Inter there is Lautaro in place of Correa.

21:33

45’+2′- Inter 1-0 Sassuolo at the break

An intense and emotional first half ends, Inter leading 1-0 thanks to Lukaku’s great goal, a close result for Sassuolo, who dominated the match for long stretches.

21:30

45′ – Allowed 2′ of recovery

There are still two minutes to play, with Sassuolo reacting to the goal by nearly equalizing with Frattesi and Berardi. I also booked Ruan.

21:27

42′ – Goal on Lukaku!

Splendid diagonal from Lukaku, who leaves no way out for Consigli! Inter ahead! The Belgian gives himself a nice gift on the day he turns 30.

21:25

40′ – Triple chance Inter, Frattesi dangerous

Inter showed up, first with Correa, who headed just high, then with Mkhitaryan, who took advantage of Lukaku’s beautiful movement, but who saw his conclusion contradicted. Frattesi engages Handanovic on the overturning.

21:20

35′ – Inter struggles, Sassuolo still insidious

Inter can’t find the right plots, Sassuolo is back to push: Handanovic has to mess around with Rogerio’s cross shooting.

21:15

30′ – First yellow card of the match

The first booking of the match arrives: it is for Defrel, who goes hard on Mkhitaryan.

21:10

25′ – Construction difficulties for Inter

Inter struggling to build and trying to jump directly into midfield, intense and aggressive Sassuolo.

21:05

20′ – Henrique dangerous

You play openly at San Siro and Sassuolo is still dangerous with Henrique, who, caught by Berardi, wastes by goring out of measure.

21:00

15′ – Correa’s goal disallowed!

Even Inter sees the advantage signed by Correa canceled! Also in this case the author of the assist Dimarco was offside.

20:57

12′ – Berardi’s goal disallowed!

Var catches Laurientè offside, Berardi’s goal disallowed! Back to 0-0!

20:55

10′ – Goal from Sassuolo!

Berardi enters Laurientè’s assist and beats Handanovic! Sassuolo ahead 1-0 on Inter!

20:50

5′ – Lukaku tries

The first lunge is from Sassuolo with Frattesi stopped in a low exit by Handanovic, on the other front a great conclusion from Lukaku on which Ruan sacrifices himself.

20:45

1′ – Off to Inter-Sassuolo!

Mr. Marcenaro whistles the start of the match! Guests first possession.

20:40

Marotta ignores Inzaghi and Lukaku: “It’s not the time”

Speaking to the microphones of Sky a few minutes from Inter-Sassuolo, the CEO Marotta ignores the questions about the future of Inzaghi and Lukaku: “We are awaited by a test of maturity that we cannot fail, this is not the time to talk about it. In any case, no one has ever said the opposite about Inzaghi’s confirmation, Chelsea also need to hear about Lukaku“.

20:30

Inter, once upon a time there was an equal

Inter have not drawn any of their last 21 top-flight matches played at the Meazza (16 wins and five defeats); the last time he finished with the X sign in a Nerazzurri home match in Serie A dates back to March 2022: 1-1, against Fiorentina.

20:20

Taboo Sassuolo

After four consecutive victories, Sassuolo have won only one of their last eight Serie A matches against Inter, in February 2002, 2-0 with goals from Raspadori and Scamacca, collecting five defeats and two draws.

20:15

Inter chasing the fifth

Inter have won all of their last four league games, after having failed to win in the previous five, scoring an average of 3.5 goals per game (14 in the run); however, the Nerazzurri have not racked up more consecutive victories in a single Serie A championship between November 2021 and January 2022, when they reached eight.

20:00

The official formations

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Acerbi; Bellanova, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lukaku, Correa. All.: Inzaghi

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Advice; Toljan, Erlic, Tressoldi, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez, Henrique; Berardi, Defrel, Lauriente. All.: Dionysis

San Siro – Milan