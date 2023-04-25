LIVE Italy-Netherlands 8-6, 2023 Mixed Curling World Cup LIVE: the Azzurri return to success but no good news from the other fields

CCLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE



8.47: See you tomorrow, thanks for following us and have a good day!

8.45: Tomorrow double challenge for Italy, in the night with the hosts of South Korea, at 11 against Estonia, the revelation of the World Cup, in the challenge that can decide the fate of the Italian couple.

8.44. This is the ranking 1 situation when there are 3 rounds left to go:

1 Canada 6 5 1

1 Estonia 6 5 1

3 Australia 6 4 2

3 Scotland 6 4 2

5 Italy 6 3 3

6 Denmark 5 2 3

7 Czech Republic 6 2 4

7 Korea 6 2 4

7 Netherlands 6 2 4

10 Hungary 5 0 5

8.41: The Dutch cancel the end and therefore Italy returns to success after two consecutive defeats. It is the third Azzurri victory, but unfortunately bad news arrives from the other fields: Estonia beat Scotland 6-5 and remains 5 wins and 1 defeat, like Australia who beat Korea 10-7 in extremis South. SAi can still hope but the chances of hooking up and overcoming both of these teams are dwindling

8.41: Stone blue at the point when the last two shots are missing at the end

8.37: Always a blue stone at the point when there are 4 shots left at the end. Time out Italy

8.36: A blue stone to point after 4 shots of the last end

8.31: The 3 Dutch points arrive which bring the result to 8-6 Italy when the last end is missing and the hand is Italian

8.30: Brava Constantini to place the double reject. Now there’s an Italian point stone but above all the Dutch won’t be able to score more than 3 points

8.29: Two Dutch stones at the point when the last two shots are missing

8.26: Two Dutch stones to point after 4 shots of the seventh end

8.21: Tonoli’s mistake gives the stolen hand from 2 to Italy which is fast approaching the third victory of the World Cup: 8-3

8.19: Constantini’s short shot which could lend a hand to Tonoli’s double rejection

8.18: Two more blue stones at the point when the last two shots of the sixth end are missing

8.15: The double rejection of the Dutch fails. There are two blue stones in point when there are 4 shots left at the end of the sixth end

8.13: Blue point after 4 shots of the sixth end

8.07: Constantini’s shot is slightly short but two points still arrive for Italy in the fifth end: 6-3

8.06: Tonoli’s shot is long. At least two points will arrive for Italy, let’s see if Constantini can score third

8.03: There are two blue stones at the point when the last two shots of the fifth end are missing. Let’s see the choice of Tonoli who will look for a difficult shot to insert the Dutch stone among the Italian ones

7.58: Two blue stones to the point after 4 shots also thanks to the mistake of the Dutch

7.51: The two points arrive for Holland which therefore shortens the distance in the fourth ed. 4-3 Italy at halftime

7.47: Arman’s rejection fails. There are two Dutch stones in point when there are three shots left at the end. Situation at risk for Italy

7.42: Stone Dutch point after 4 shots of the fourth end

7.38: AND THEY ARE THREE ITALY! Very good Constantini to place the stone in the only point where he could give the set to his team. Italy leads 4-1 after 3 ends

7.37: Tonoli fails, let’s see if Constantini can get the most out of the last shot

7.36: There are two blue stones at the point when the last two shots of the end are missing

7.30: Stone blue point after the first 4 shots of the third end

7.26: Brava Tonoli in a very complicated situation to find the precision shot and to place the Dutch stone at the point when it seemed almost certain that the Azzurri could steal the hand. The Netherlands equalized the score in the second end

7.23: Apparently a blue stone at the point when the last two shots are missing but there is a lot of traffic in the center of the house

7.17: Two stones to point after the first 4 shots of the second end. Once again imprecise blues

7.13: Italy takes the point in the first end: 1-0 for the Azzurri. Good Dutch defense

7.10: A blue stone at the point when the last two shots are missing at the end of the end

7.06: Two blue stones to point after 4 shots of the first end

7.01: The meeting begins, hand for Italy

6.58: Teams on the ice, all ready for the start of the match

6.55: The Dutch team is made up of Vanessa Tonoli and Wouter Goesgens, and was defeated on the first day 7-6 by Australia and 10-5 by Canada then lost 7-4 with Scotland and yesterday achieved a double victory , 8-6 with Hungary and 8-7 with Denmark.

6.52: This is the ranking situation after 5 rounds in group A. Qualification is still within the reach of the Azzurri, given that Estonia still has to face all the strongest pairs, including Italy:

1 Canada 5 4 1

1 Estonia 5 4 1

1 Scotland 5 4 1

4 Australia 5 3 2

5 Czech Republic 5 2 3

5 Denmark 5 2 3

5 Italy 5 2 3

5 Korea 5 2 3

5 Netherlands 5 2 3

10 Hungary 5 0 5

6.49: A situation that puts the Azzurri against the wall: you just have to win between now and the end of the round robin and hope for some gifts from the best-placed teams in the standings. The final sprint starts this morning with the challenge against Holland

6.46: The Azzurri made their debut by beating the Czech Republic 7-4, then were clearly defeated 1-7 by Australia, yesterday morning the Italian team clearly beat Hungary 8-4 by winning their second success and yesterday suffered two defeats against Canada 4-8 and with Scotland 6-8

6.43: Italy is the Olympic champion of this specialty with Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner but this year the Azzurri are trying to assault the world podium with the couple formed by Stefania Constantini and Sebastiano Arman.

6.40: Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of Italy-Holland, the sixth challenge of the Azzurri at the 2023 World Mixed Curling Championship scheduled in Gangneung in South Korea.

Good morning friends and friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE Of Italy-Netherlands, sixth challenge of the azures ai 2023 World Mixed Curling Championships in Gangneung, South Korea. Italy is the Olympic champion of this specialty with Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner but this year the Azzurri are trying to attack the world podium with the pair formed by Stefania Constantine from Sebastian Arman.

The two blues have in fact decided to separate their sporting paths after winning the gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Trentino and Veneto players were the absolute protagonists of a memorable apotheosis at the Games and brought the entire movement to the top, never previously capable of climbing to the top step of a leading international competition (Games, World and European Championships). Amos Mosaner started playing with his girlfriend Alice Cobelli, while Stefania Constantini continued to hit the ice with Arman (who is also part of the men’s quartet). Own the latter won the Italian title.

The Azzurri made their debut by beating the Czech Republic 7-4, then they were clearly defeated 1-7 by Australia, yesterday morning the Italian team clearly beat Hungary 8-4 conquering the second success and yesterday suffered two defeats against Canada 4-8 and with Scotland 6-8, a situation that puts the Azzurri back against the wall: you just need to win between now and the end of the round robin and hope for some gifts from the best-placed teams in the standings. The final sprint starts this morning with the challenge against Holland

The Dutch team is formed by Vanessa Tonoli and Wouter Goesgens, and lost on matchday one 7-6 to Australia and 10-5 to Canada then lost 7-4 to Scotland and yesterday got a double win, 8-6 to Hungary and 8-7 to Denmark. The World Cup provides for the participation of 20 teams, divided into two groups of 10 teams each. The round robin provides for each team to face the other nine in their group and at the end, the first ranking qualifies directly to the final, the second and third teams play the cross-over playoffs to decide the other two semi-finalists. Italy is in group A with Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, South Korea, the Netherlands and Scotland.

A Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of Italy-Netherlands, the sixth challenge of the Azzurri at the 2023 Mixed Curling World Cup scheduled in Gangneung in South Korea: news in real time, end after end, stone after stone, so as not to really miss anything. It starts at 7.00. Have a good fun.

