LIVE LBA – Bertram Tortona explodes, Virtus Bologna overwhelming in race 2

Game 2 of the playoff semifinal tonight at the Segafredo Arena between The power of Bologna and the Bertram Derthon, on a 1-0 score in the series. The tap-off is scheduled for 21:00, and no news is announced in the two rosters. The direct text.

4° quarto – Severini opens the quarter with his third personal triple. Mickey replies from two, Hunt sets the bomb from the corner. Candi wastes a good deed, Pajola calls the alley-oop for Mickey, it’s all the difference in the world 84-64. Ojeleye and Radosevic score from three, then with 6’28” Belinelli from two. The technical foul on Radosevic arrives in the 35th minute and Belinelli makes his free throw. The break of Virtus 8-0 reaches 99-71 due to Ramondino’s timeout after Mannion’s assist for Ojeleye. Mannion goes it alone with 3’35”, Cordinier scores on the break for +32, Ojeleye who places the triple 106-71 with 2’45” and a Derthona on his knees. Camara, Daum makes a three-point play. Credits largely close to the word The end. Cordinier also goes into double figures, Tavernelli brings Tortona back to -30 entering in the last minute, which the two teams honor with a bit of sufficiency .

The comment: Bertram sparkling for the first 8′, which made us think of another race compared to 1, also thanks to the surprise Hunt. However, the exchange game has exposed the roster differences in a merciless way. First Mickey, then Abass played splendid personal scoring sequences, Ramondino’s team went into trouble and never recovered. A blowout with no ifs, buts or extenuating circumstances: even Christon’s foot injury arrived after the match was abundantly over. Virtus displayed the best of its repertoire with 28 assists (7 each Teodosic and Pajola) and the mortgage on the series could already be collected in game 3 in Casale Monferrato.

Virtus Bologna – Bertram Derthona 108-78 (2-0). Boxscore: 20 Mickey, 15 Ojeleye and Abass, 12 Hackett, 11p+10r Jaiteh, 11 Cordinier for Virtus; 17 Daum, 16 Macura, 15 Hunt for Derthona.

3° quarto – There’s no shortage of competitive spirit, but it takes 1’30” for Jaiteh’s basket following an assist from Teodosic. Christon scores his first triple of the evening, Jaiteh makes 1/2 in the line and Macura’s triple arrives. Shengelia responds from ‘bow, with 7’06” from three also Daum 61-49. Hackett signs two consecutive baskets and frustrates Tortona’s efforts. Macura puts another triple but then in defense commits his fourth foul on Abass who misses the additional 67-52. Macura goes close to the coach, but is pardoned in the 25th minute. Successful running shot for Teodosic. Bertram seems to be in physical difficulty, Teodosic loses the ball and Candi is ready for the restart 70-54. Mickey makes his way into the Piedmont area, Belinelli enters and assists Mickey with +20 with 2’10”, and coach Ramondino stops everyone with the timeout. Fadeaway for Daum, Christon leaves with a foot problem, and the triple by Ojeleye 77-56. With 51.6″ Cordinier makes a 2+1, Daum dunks on Mickey’s head. The 30’ has arrived and 80-58 is very eloquent.

2° quarto LIVE – Mickey receives another great ball from Teodosic and converts it with a 2+1 which is worth +6 Virtus. Abass also scored, Ramondino timeout after 40 seconds: 12-0 Virtus, 28-20. Great arrest and shot by Candi that unlocks the scoreboard for Bertram. Bomb from Abass on the other side but prompt response from Severini: 31-25. The Teodosic-Mickey axis continues to produce points: another basket and a foul for the former Real Madrid big man who misses his free throw. ABASS! On fire, another triple and it’s already 8 for him: Virtus up 11 after 2:30 in the second period. Another lap for Mickey, 2/2 and 7-0 Virtus, +13. Candi shoots three important points, but Abass on the other side is unstoppable and also scores from the post. Christon eats two points and Abass again! Another triple, 43-28. Tortona swerves, leaves room for Shengelia who does not forgive from the arc. Backshot with triples from Hunt and Macura 46-34 and Scariolo timeout with 3’30”. Three attacking rebounds from Jaiteh in the same action send him to the line 1/2. Instead Mike Daum makes 2/2, who then for the free throws Shengelia sends us 2/2 with 2’21”. The competitive spirit is excellent, Jaiteh makes two free throws, as does Hunt. Hackett places the fadeaway, then stops Hunt and his scream makes him take the referee’s lecture. Ramondino timeout with 29″. Christon remains on 1/11 on tonight’s shot, and Hackett flies with the lay-up at the siren for 55-40 at 20′. 13 Abass, 11 Mickey; 12 Hunt.

1° quarto – A free kick by Jaiteh opens the game, Daum scores a goal: 1-2. Four points in a row from Hackett who brings Virtus up 5-2 after 2′. Cain scores the first two of his match for -1. Lost by Shengelia, transition and basket with a foul by Daum. Jaiteh equalized from below, 7-7 in the 4th minute. Great basket in reverse by Christon, then theft by Hunt who scores two easy points of +4. Virtus wastes a lot, another loss and Hunt’s bomb of +7: 7-14 in the middle of the quarter. Belinelli scored from three in his time of need. Severini’s bomb of 10-17. Ojeleye finds under Jaiteh, Virtus at -5. Cordinier finds the way to the basket and dunks. Macura replies with a foul, Bertram still at +6. Partial 6-0 Virtus led by Mickey, 20-20. Theodosic! Triple from the dribble: 9-0 Bologna e the first quarter ends on 23-20.