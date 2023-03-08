Aging researchers have known for some time from animal experiments that lower calorie intake can have a positive effect on the aging process and life expectancy. However, this effect has so far only been demonstrated in laboratory experiments with worms, flies and mice.

A new study involving the renowned Columbia University in New York is now providing initial evidence that reducing calories also has a positive effect on the aging process in humans.

Subjects consumed 25 percent fewer calories

Researchers at the so-called

Calerie study

(“Comprehensive Assessment of Long-Term Effects of Reducing Intake of Energy”), in which 220 healthy and normal-weight women and men aged 21 to 50 took part.

For the study, the subjects were divided into two groups: Half of them ate as they were accustomed to for a period of two years. And the other half, under scientific guidance, ate 25 percent fewer calories – without developing nutrient deficiencies or even malnutrition.

Aging process slowed down and mortality risk reduced

With blood analyzes at intervals of 12 and 24 months, the researchers were actually able to determine that the aging process in the group that ate a reduced-calorie diet slowed down

slowed down.

According to the scientists, other studies have already shown that this effect corresponds roughly to a reduction in the risk of death

This is roughly equivalent to the effect of quitting smoking on mortality risk.

Biomarkers in the blood to measure the aging process

This result is based on the measurement of biomarkers in the blood associated with the aging process: the so-called methylation markers of DNA, which are extracted from white blood cells and are often referred to as “epigenetic clocks”. Based on these markers, which influence the function of the genes and change over time, the researchers can use certain measuring methods to determine the biological age. They therefore also show how quickly someone ages.

Daniel Belsky, lead researcher on the study, explains why these markers are important: “People live very long lives, so it’s not practical to follow them until we see differences in age-related diseases or in survival.” That’s why the biomarkers are there to measure the rate and progression of biological aging over the duration of the study.

Fasting and time-limited eating as starting points for further studies

Although the calorie restriction in the study slowed the aging process, the researchers were unable to determine that the biological age of the individuals changed or rejuvenated as a result. Nevertheless, the study is important: “It provides evidence that a slowdown in human aging could be possible,” says

Calen Ryan

another participating scientist.

In addition, it would provide new starting points for the investigation of other measures, such as intermittent fasting or time-limited eating and their impact on the biochemical aging processes.

Currently, the researchers are already working on follow-up examinations of the subjects to see how the calorie restriction affects their health in old age. Other studies have already found that a slower aging process is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, stroke and dementia.

German age researcher considers the measurement period to be too short

Age researcher Sebastian Grönke from the Max Planck Institute in Munich also classifies the Calerie study as a good basis for further investigations. “These results are interesting because they indicate that a calorie-reduced diet also has a positive effect on the aging process in humans,” he said when asked by FOCUS online.

However, the study was very short at two years, so it is not clear whether the positive effects of calorie reduction on health and the aging process have a long-term effect. “In addition, the observed effects were quite small and the biological age of the test persons was not changed according to the measurements taken, which could possibly be due to the relatively short measurement period,” restricts the scientist.

That is why Grönke also thinks longer-term studies are necessary, in which the test subjects are examined over several years, in order to really show that reduced food intake can also extend lifespan in humans. “Everyone responds differently to dietary changes, and the Calerie study participants’ diets were customized to meet their needs,” he says.

Grönke advises against eating significantly less on your own in order to slow down the aging process: “Eating 25 percent fewer calories is a significant limitation and should therefore only be carried out under medical supervision,” he warns.

The most important factors for health in old age

However, when it comes to staying healthy for as long as possible, diet and a healthy lifestyle are important. Because in addition to environmental influences and genetic factors, personal lifestyle plays a major role. If you want to stay fit and healthy for as long as possible, you should consider the following points: