LIVE Milan-Conegliano 0-3, LIVE women’s volleyball A1 Final: domination of the Panthers, everything will be decided in game 5!

23:13 This evening, after several games, the real Conegliano and especially the real Haak were seen again on the field, Isabelle in fact made the difference for the panthers with 23 points (20/39 in attack). The best for Milan was instead, with 12 points, Stysiak (34% efficiency in attack). Plummer also did well with 11 points and Fahr with 10 seals (7 out of 10 in attack) and 3 blocks.

23:10 Absolute domination of the Panthers, the championship final will be decided in game-5 and Conegliano will be able to play it in front of his own audience at the PalaVerde.

17-25 Stysiak’s error at the service!

17-24 Begic cancels the first.

16-24 Parallel of Plummer, there are 8 set points for Conegliano.

16-23 Lubian’s joke does not pass.

15-23 Murone in Fahr su Stysiak.

15-22 Mani-out by Plummer, Conegliano one step away from race-5.

15-21 Shoulder of Plummer from place four.

15-20 Gennari’s batting error.

14-20 Candi takes the place of Folie.

14-20 Error in attack by Stysiak.

14-19 Fright for Folie, the blue has lost support, fortunately nothing serious.

14-18 Haak also failed from nine meters.

13-18 Stevanovic’s service error.

13-17 Mani-out of Stysiak from the second line.

12-17 Fahr’s joke does not pass.

11-17 Anche De Kruijf in campo.

11-17 Murone by Plummer to close one of the longest exchanges of the match.

11-16 Milan unlocks, Pericati enters for Conegliano for the back lap.

10-16 Mani-out by Haak, Begic enters for Milan.

10-15 Parallel of Robinson-Cook practically without a wall.

10-14 Fahr wins a net contrast with Orro, Conegliano runs away.

10-13 Sylla fails to fix a ball close to the net.

10-12 Wolosz plays a 5 for Haak, the Swede pulls off a crazy broadside.

10-11 Stysiak finds the hands of the Fahr wall.

9-11 Wolosz serves his own central again, which this time is not wrong.

9-10 Muro at Stevanovic su Fahr.

8-10 Sylla’s surgical lob.

7-10 Fast from Lubian, which closes the shot in a narrow diagonal.

7-9 Mani-out with thrill for Stysiak.

6-9 Parallel placed by Robinson-Cook.

6-8 Narrow diagonal cannon shot by Stysiak.

5-8 Miracle in the lift of Orro, Larson then finds a large diagonal.

4-8 Robinson-Cook hands-out.

4-7 Stevanovic wins a goal contrast with Lubian.

3-7 Wolosz forces the game for Fahr.

3-6 Orro’s second intention lob.

2-6 Haak wall on Sylla, Milan is dying out.

2-5 Haak’s hands-out from place four, nineteenth point for her.

2-4 Along Wolosz’s service.

1-4 Fahr Roof Wall on Stysiak.

1-3 Plummer brushes on Stysiak’s wall hands.

1-2 Pushed lob by Stysiak, Polish confirmed on the field in place of Thompson.

0-2 Haak picks up where he left off.

0-1 It starts again with a hands-out from Plummer.

22:40 Second partial at times dominated by Conegliano, to make the difference was an Isabelle Haak simply possessed by 8 points and 57% in attack only in the set.

20-25 An imperious Haak could only close it.

20-24 Sylla’s deep diagonal from seat four.

19-24 Mani-out by Haak, there are 5 set points for Conegliano.

19-23 Pushed lob by Stysiak, 7 points with 67% in attack for her.

18-23 Plummer drives a nail in parallel.

18-22 Candi ready from nine meters.

18-22 Crazy broadside by Stysiak, excellent entry for the Pole.

17-22 Begic’s service is online.

17-21 Begic takes the place of Larson.

17-21 Stysiak plays on the hands of De Kruijf’s wall.

16-21 Gennari on the field for the joke.

16-21 Invasion of Larson’s net.

16-20 Another point from place two for Stysiak.

15-20 Stysiak deep diagonal.

14-20 Robinson-Cook takes advantage of a slash.

14-19 Folie’s mistake, Conegliano is now taking everything in defense.

14-18 Stevanovic’s joke does not pass.

14-17 Larson unlocks the situation for Milan.

13-17 Isabelle Haak simply possessed, the Swede is putting down anything.

13-16 Haak again, point in photocopy.

13-15 Haak’s millimeter parallel.

13-14 Pericati in the field for Plummer for the back lap.

13-14 Fast hands-out by Stevanovic.

12-14 Error this time for the Polish.

12-13 Ace with the help of tape for Stysiak.

11-13 Immediately a parallel from Stysiak.

10-13 Defense by Wolosz and crazy broadside by Plummer. Stysiak takes over from Thompson.

10-12 Error in attack by Sylla, partial 4-0 for the Panthers.

10-11 Third consecutive point for the Swedish opposite.

10-10 Haak brings the set back to a draw.

10-9 Haak’s hands-out from the second line.

10-8 Error from nine meters also for Lubian.

9-8 Larson’s joke stops on the tape.

9-7 First half in the three meters of Folie.

8-7 Thompson, without a run-up, drives a nail into place six.

7-7 Fast by Lubian, it’s even again.

7-6 Shoulder on Robinson-Cook’s four meters.

7-5 Plummer pipe error.

6-5 Diagonal broadside by Larson.

5-5 Air invasion of Wolosz at the end of a fought exchange.

4-5 First half in the three meters of Lubian.

4-4 Orro’s second intention lob.

3-4 Answers with the same coin Plummer.

3-3 Thompson’s winning pipe.

2-3 Error in attack by Sylla.

2-2 Hands-out by Thompson from place two.

1-2 Diagonal in Haak’s three meters.

1-1 Murone di Fahr are Thompson.

1-0 It starts again with an error in the service of Lubian.

22:10 Conegliano wins a tight first set full of pathos, even if not beautiful from the point of view of the game. The tension was felt throughout, with both teams failing enough, in the end it was the details that made the difference.

24-26 Haak closes the first set!

24-25 Pushed lob by Robinson-Cook who, not without luck, falls in the Milan field.

24-24 Hands-out by Larson, set point cancelled.

23-24 De Kruijf’s first half in a replay, what courage from Wolosz.

23-23 Stsyiak takes Orro’s place to raise the wall.

23-23 Murone di Orro on De Kruijf, the Dutch central does not materialize a slash.

22-23 De Kuijf also enters the field.

22-23 Haak finds Begic in place six.

22-22 Begic in the field for the joke.

22-22 Gennari enters for the back lap.

22-22 Plummer’s joke does not pass.

21-22 This time Haak passes diagonally without problems.

21-21 Haak’s net invasion, all to be redone!

20-21 Parallel of Sylla, great first set for the blue striker.

19-21 Fahr’s imperious first half.

19-20 Candi on the field for the joke.

19-20 Mani-out with the thrill of Sylla.

18-20 Plummer breaks through the hands of the Folie wall.

18-19 Shot placed behind Thompson’s wall, Santarelli calls time-out.

17-19 Seven deep of Folie.

16-19 Haak’s millimeter parallel.

16-18 Orro plays overlapping for Larson, diagonal in the three meters of the US.

15-18 Fast from Lubian, Conegliano tries to escape.

15-17 Haak finds the bagher in defense of Thomspon.

15-16 Thompson’s attack error.

15-15 The first half of Lubian is bagged.

15-14 Fast impregnable by Stevanovic.

14-14 Haak’s winning parallel from place two.

14-13 Hands-out of Thompson from the second line.

13-13 Miracle of Wolosz in the lift, Fahr is not wrong.

13-12 Completely stopped De Gennaro and Robinson-Cook on a vacant ball, Milan goes back on.

12-12 Broadside by Sylla, he fails to keep Robinson-Cook in defense.

11-12 Error in attack also by Plummer, not a good volleyball so far.

10-12 Very strange error in the reconstruction of De Gennaro.

9-12 Gaspari calls time-out.

9-11 Sylla misses four from place, break for Conegliano.

9-10 Second wrong serve for Folie.

9-9 Error from Lubina’s nine meters.

8-9 First half by Fahr, Conegliano goes ahead.

8-8 Deep blow in place six for Plummer.

8-7 Thompson’s diagonal broadside.

7-7 Folie’s first half escapes, it’s back to a draw.

7-6 Haak’s winning range.

7-5 Haak’s report online.

6-5 Haak passes over the Folie wall.

6-4 Larson scored with the help of the tape this time.

5-4 Point confirmed for Conegliano.

5-4 Larson does not find the hands of the block, Gaspari calls the challenge.

5-3 Fast by Stevanovic to close the first long exchange of the match.

4-3 Haak’s Roof Wall on Sylla.

4-2 Sylla’s deep diagonal from place four.

3-2 Error from nine meters also for Folie, contract start for both teams.

3-1 Along the service of Lubian.

2-1 Out of bounds in attack Thompson.

2-0 Wolosz’s coverage error, Conegliano’s extremely foul start.

1-0 It starts with a fast error from Lubian.

21:30 Milan replies with: Orro, Thompson, Folie, Stevanovic, Sylla, Larson and Parrocchiale.

21:29 This is the Conegliano sextet: Wolosz, Haak, Robinson-Cook, Plummer, Lubia, Fahr and De Gennaro.

21:27 It’s time for the Mameli anthem.

21:26 The warm-up phase has ended, everything is ready!

21:24 The glance at the Monza Arena is something incredible, the audience is truly that of the great occasions.

21:22 These formations have faced each other 6 times in the season, with Milan able to impose themselves only in the last two direct clashes.

21:19 In order to try to win the fifth championship in a row, Conegliano is forced to win tonight at the Monza Arena and then also take the victory in game-5 which, possibly, would be played at the PalaVerde.

21:16 Orro and his teammates are in fact ahead 2-1 in the series, thanks to a clear 3-0 in game 2 and a 3-2 in game 3 at the PalaVerde.

21:13 Milan, in front of the home crowd, has the first match point available to try to win the first championship in its history.

