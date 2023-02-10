PROBABLE LINE-UP: MILAN (3-4-2-1): 1 Tatarusanu; 28 Thiaw, 24 Kjaer, 20 Kalulu; 56 Saelemaekers, 8 Tonali, 33 Krunic, 19 Theo Hernandez; 10 Brahim Diaz, 17 Leao; 9 Giroud. Unavailable: 83 Mirante, 77 Vasquez, 2 Calabria, 46 Gabbia, 5 Ballo-Touré, 21 Dest, 14 Bakayoko, 32 Pobega, 40 Vranckx, 7 Adli, 90 De Ketelaere, 30 Messias, 11 Ibrahimovic, 12 Rebic, 27 Origins. Coach Stefano Pioli

14.44 – It will be match n.209 between Milan and Turin, n.106 at home, n.79 in Serie A. The last home defeat in Serie A dates back to 37 years ago: it was on 03/24/1985 and Gigi Radice’s Torino won 1-0 over Liedholm’s Milan (Schachner in the 61st minute); after that match, AC Milan won 17 times and drew 8 times (six times of which 0-0). The last precedent in the league dates back to last season and a goal from Giroud in the 14th minute was enough to bring home the entire stake. On 6 occasions, Milan closed in numerical inferiority against Turin, but the grenades never managed to take advantage of it by winning the match.

14.25 – This is the probable formation of Torino: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Schuurs, Good morning; Aina, Adopo, Linetty, Vojvoda; Miranchuk, Vlasic; Sanabria.

13.58 – It will be played on February 10: in the history of Milan this date has seen 17 precedents, with 11 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats. The last time was in 2019, when Milan won 3-0 at home against Cagliari, with an own goal from Ceppitelli and goals from Paqueta and Piatek. The previous season, in 2018, the 4-0 victory at Spal, with braces from Cutrone, Biglia and Borini. The last defeat dates back to 1974, 1-0 at Cesena, with goals from Bertarelli. There was no precedent against Turin on February 10, but there is one precedent against a Piedmontese team, it was Pro Vercelli, in 1935, and Milan won at San Siro 1-0 with goals from Arcari.

13.44 – These are the Rossoneri squad:

GOALKEEPER: Tatarusanu, Mirante, Vasquez.

DEFENDERS: Kalulu, Thiaw, Calabria, Ballo-Tourè, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez.

CENTROCAMPISTI: Pobega, Adli, Vranckx, Saelemaekers, Messias, Tonali, De Ketelaere, Krunic, Brahim Diaz, Bakayoko.

ATTACCANTI: Giroud, Rebic, Ibrahimovic, Origi, Leao.

13.23 – Stefano Pioli has decided to confirm the three-man defence, after assessing that this guaranteed better compactness on a defensive level. Tonight against Torino there will most likely be room for Malick Thiaw from the first minute. The German defender should beat Matteo Gabbia’s competition and play as a starter.

13.00 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in the squad! After 8 and a half months, the Swede is back in the group for a game and tonight he’ll take a seat on the bench with the rest of the team ready to come on in the final minutes if his contribution is needed. The video by MilanNews.it of Zlatan’s arrival this morning at the Hotel Melià where the team met to experience the final hours of approaching the match.

