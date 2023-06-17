LIVE MotoGP, 2023 German GP LIVE: yet another crash for Marc Marquez

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.05 Binder improves by 1.4! 1’25″416.

11.04 Marquez does not improve and remains third! He has one last attempt to avoid the cut!

11.03 Binder in command with 0.431 his Vinales and 0.798 his Marquez.

11.03 Only Binder and Marquez are using dry compounds. Vinales takes the lead with wet tyres.

11.02 Binder is improving a lot, so the time is actually ripe for slicks.

11.02 Marquez is also back on track with dry tires.

11.01 Meanwhile Morbidelli is second at 4 tenths from Marquez.

11.01 Binder enters the track with slick soft tires.

10.59 ANOTHER SLIDE FOR MARC MARQUEZ! He immediately gets up and runs across the track to return to the pits: according to the regulations he couldn’t have done it…

10.59 The asphalt is wet only in some sections. Marquez is improving a lot, even though he has skidded.

10.58 More wet tires for everyone, no one dares to use slicks for the moment.

10.56 We recall that Binder is fourth in the World Cup at -39 from Bagnaia.

10.55 Oliveira, with the unofficial Aprilia, snatches the position from Binder and moves to 9 tenths from the top.

10.54 Binder rises to second position, but 1,018 from Marc Marquez.

10.53 1’27 “636 for Marc Marquez, he is in command ahead of Morbidelli and Di Giannantonio.

10.53 The sky is turning beautiful, so the track could dry out, at least for Q2.

10.51 The asphalt is still wet, all the drivers are on the track with wet tires.

10.50 QUALIFYING STARTS!

10.49 Qualifying is about to begin. Q1 will last 15 minutes: only the first 2 classified will access Q2, all the others will start from 13th place onwards on the starting grid.

10.47 Sachsenring is the circuit where qualifying plays the most important role of the year, because it is difficult to overtake.

10.46 We will see if the track has completely dried in view of qualifying.

10.44 In 6 ‘Q1 of qualifying will begin.

10.42 The two Marquez brothers therefore in front of everyone, with Marc and Alex performing very well in these dry/wet conditions.

A last-minute dash from the Marquez brothers! 💨 Sachsen-king @marcmarquez93 tops Free Practice ahead of @alexmarquez73 🔝 You don’t want to miss qualifying 🔥#GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/m2pEuuBfLO — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 17, 2023

CHECKERED FLAG!!!

10.40 Marc Marquez in 1: 29.269 closes in front of everyone, ahead of Alex Marquez and Zarco. Bezzecchi finished fourth and Bagnaia seventh.

10.38 Marini climbs the rankings and is 14th in 1: 30.490. Alex Marquez takes the lead in 1:29.297, a difficult track with dry and other wet areas.

10.37 Marc Marquez with the Honda moves to third position at 0.338 from Zarco. Bagnaia climbs to seventh, the Piedmontese is now back on track.

10.36 Augusto Fernandez improves his time in 1: 29.845 he is fourth, but beware of Marc Marquez!

10.36 1: 29.800 for Miller, who becomes third. Bagnaia climbs to sixth position.

10.35 Augusto Fernandez with GasGas moves to third position, attention to Miller who improves with the KTM.

10.35 Bagnaia returns to the pits, when his performance was improving. Marc Marquez is eighth, while Enea Bastianini is a bit in trouble in 18th position.

10.34 Zarco in 1: 29.390 takes the lead with the Ducati Pramac.

10.34 1:30.081 for Bagnaia who moves into fourth position.

10.33 1: 30.363 for Marc Marquez who is sixth in the standings, while Bezzecchi flies in 1: 29.659.

10.31 Miguel Oliveira in 1: 30.200 improves his reference, in second position, while Bagnaia climbs to ninth position. Complicated situation, with the track evolving.

10.30 1:29.659 for Bezzecchi who is putting together very fast laps, while behind him we find Alex Marquez with the Ducati Gresini. Bagnaia is eighth.

10.28 Bezzecchi is excellent and in 1: 29.877 he improves his time in the lead.

10.27 Bezzecchi brushes on the wet track in 1: 30.136 flies to the lead, Bagnaia is seventh.

10.25 Oliveira improves his time and moves to fifth position, while Bezzecchi runs and gets very interesting times.

10.23 Bezzecchi runs in 1: 30.638 and climbs to seventh position, while Binder gets the fourth time, making Bagnaia climb to fifth. Marc Marquez 13th.

10.22 In the meantime Bagnaia has returned to the pits and is fourth, while joker from Quartararo, with the real risk of falling. Bravo French to save himself.

10.21 Morbidelli moves to fifth position with a time of 1: 30.602.

10.20 Maverick Vinales gets ahead of everyone in 1: 30.329, while Bagnaia is fourth.

10.19 In the meantime, the track is drying quickly, the dry trajectory can already be seen.

10.17 Fabio Quartararo takes the lead in 1: 31.464, but Brad Binder arrives to sign the time trial of 1: 30.917, while Bagnaia is sixth.

10.15 1:31.989 for Jack Miller with the KTM, while Marc Marquez and Bezzecchi argue on the track about setting the trajectory in turn 13.

10.14 The times are starting to arrive, with Jorge Martini leading in 1: 32.879.

10.13 All the centaurs with rain compounds, due to the track conditions.

10.11 The riders on the track to start their work in the FP.

10.10 GO TO FP!!!

10.09 A turn therefore that could be of little significance, but we will see how the teams work.

10.06 Due to the condition of the track, the FP could be quite useless, since the pilots will not be able to bring their means to the limit.

10.03 The Honda proved to be a particularly dangerous motorcycle and Rins and Mir also paid the price, absent due to injury in this stage. In particular, the first is facing a difficult situation, given the breaking of the tibia and fibula in his right leg.

10.00 An accident with aftermath, given that Marquez accused Zarco of imprudently entering the track from the pit lane and in response the Frenchman distanced himself from these statements, considered very disrespectful for what happened.

09.57 It will be interesting to understand how Marc Marquez will react to a first day to forget. The Spaniard, 11 times winner at Sachsenring, missed qualifying for Q2 and hit Johann Zarco’s bike, causing a bad accident in turn 1.

09.54 It is probable that the FP will start in wet conditions, but it is possible that the evolution of the track could lead to dry conditions, remembering that qualifying will start from 10.50

09.51 Right now, with Moto2 on the track, there is a particular situation: wet track, but the sun makes its way through the clouds…

09.48 However, it will be a special day, given that it is raining at the Sachsenring. We need to understand how the perturbation will evolve for the purposes of managing the third free practice session in particular.

09.45 A Bagnaia who has not yet found 100% of the set-up, but it is not that far away. Special observer of the situation will be Marc Marquez, capable of winning in 11 circumstances on this circuit of interpreting the Ring like no one else.

09.42 Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati will go in search of solidity on a track which, by history, has never been very favorable, just think of what happened last year.

09.39 The bends almost all to the left have negative repercussions when, on the other hand, we are faced with curves to the right, such as the dreaded curve-11.

09.36 The Teutonic one is a very particular track: left-handed and particularly narrow track, where it is very difficult to find overtaking and, at the same time, have ideal tire management.

09.33 On the Sachsenring circuit we will see a very intense day in which the pilots will be called upon to make many efforts not only to maximize their performance, but also to win the championship points.

09.30 Hello and welcome back to the LIVE LIVE of free practice, qualifying and the Sprint Race of the German GP, ​​seventh round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship.

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the free practice, qualifying and Sprint Race of the German GP, ​​seventh round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship. On the Sachsenring circuit we will witness a very intense day in which the pilots will be called upon to put in quite a lot of effort not only to maximize their performance, but also to conquer the championship points.

The Teutonic track is very particular: left-handed and particularly narrow track, where it is very difficult to overtake and, at the same time, have ideal tire management. The leans almost all to the left have negative repercussions when, on the other hand, we are faced with curves to the right, such as the dreaded curve-11.

Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati they will go in search of solidity on a track which, historically, has never been very favourable, just think of what happened last year. A Bagnaia who hasn’t yet found 100% of the set-up, but it’s not that far away. Special observed of the situation will be Marc Marquezcapable of winning in 11 circumstances on this circuit of interpreting the Ring like no one else.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the free practice, qualifying and Sprint Race of the German GP, ​​seventh round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship: real-time news and constant updates. We start with the third free practice session from 10.10, followed by qualifying from 10.50. The Sprint Race will start from 15.00. Good fun!

Photo: MotoGP.com Press