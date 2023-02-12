



MotoGP – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the live text of the MotoGP tests on the Sepang track. This is the day that closes the first tranche of tests: riders busy on the track from 3 to 11 Italian time. It will undoubtedly be an interesting session: the teams will test the 2023 bikes and the progress made by the manufacturers over the winter. Great expectations for Ducati, and not only for the world champion “Pecco” Bagnaia: the first two days of testing in fact went to Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

• As always happens, the weather is a constant factor in Sepang. Below are the forecasts for the last day of testing, source Accuweather.com:

Sunday 12 February: 33rd max / 24th min. Thunderstorm in some parts of the region (70% chance).

Session in progress

09.25 – The rider who has done the most laps today is Quartararo (Yamaha) so far at 50, with Vinales (Aprilia), MAìarc Marquez (Honda) and Rins (Honda LCR) at 47.

09.20 – At the moment we find 17 pilots enclosed in the space of a second. Vinales (Aprilia) improved his reference time, with 1’58.411, 207 thousandths behind Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac).

09.16 – Jack Miller (KTM) takes a step forward, stopping the clock at 1’58.901. The Australian climbed up to 11th place, 0″697 behind the leader.

09.10 – Improvement for Alex Marquez (Aprilia RNF) who gains a position with 1’58.755, and is now eighth, half a second off the pace. The adaptation of the Portuguese to the bike from Noale certainly seems positive. The same cannot be said for now for Jack Miller (KTM), 22nd in the combined standings over the three days.

09.05 – Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) rises to 14th position in 1’59.037, eight tenths behind the leader Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac). In the following lap the Italian improves further in 1’58.986, now 11th.

09.00 – Two hours to the checkered flag, below the top-15 of the current day.

08.55 – Joan Mir is also back on the track, keeping team-mate Marc Marquez company.

08.50 – Many riders on the track including Luca Marini and Aleix Espargarò, but nobody is attempting a time-attack.

08.45 – 44 laps for Rins who is the most active rider today, Quartararo is also at 40, Marquez did 37 laps.

08.40 – Rins constantly loses half a second to Martin in the second sector.

08.35 – However, the time trial under two minutes of the LCR rider at this moment with the asphalt registering a temperature of 50°C is absolutely not to be despised.

08.30 – Alex Rins is the only rider on track at the moment, the Spaniard is in 17th position, almost a second behind Jorge Martin. Marc Marquez is far away for now for the other Honda riders (Joan Mir is 19th, Takaaki Nakagami is 20th).

08.25 – El Diablo returns to the pits again after another 2’00″0, Miguel Oliveira is back on track, it should be noted that all four Aprilias are currently inside the top-10.

08.20 – 2’00″0, 2’03”, 2’00″0 for Quartararo who continues to ‘hammer’ with used tyres.

08.15 – The Yamaha riders Quartararo and Morbidelli are back on the track in pairs, with the latter currently in 16th position.

08.10 – Both Marquez and Vinales immediately return to the pits.

08.05 – Quartararo has just finished an interesting run with a constant pace of 2’00″0, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales are back on track who had previously had to face a stop due to a technical problem.

08.00 – With three hours remaining to the end of the first MotoGP winter test session, Jorge Martin leads the group with a time of 1’58″204, one tenth quicker than Aleix Espargarò. The top 10 is completed by Marco Bezzecchi, Maverick Vinales, Luca Marini, Marc Marquez (who tested a new Aprilia-inspired ‘ground effect’ fairing), Raul Fernandez, Enea Bastianini, Pol Espargarò and Miguel Oliveira. Immediately out of the top ten at the moment Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo. Below are the top 15 in the combined times classification of the Malaysian three days.