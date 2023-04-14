CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE



23.05 Bezzecchi 11th and only 37 thousandths from the pass for Q2. The placements of the other Azzurri: 16th Morbidelli, 17th Pirro (very good, as a test rider called to replace the injured Bastianini) and 19th Di Giannantonio.

23.03 P2 ends here with Jorge Martin’s best time ahead of Bagnaia and Rins. Here are the top 10 of the combined:

1 89 J. MARTIN 2:02.178 2 1 F. BAGNAIA +0.063 3 42 A. RINS +0.217 4 10 L. MARINI +0.238 5 73 A. MARQUEZ +0.504 6 12 M. VIÑALES +0.539 7 20 F. QUARTARARO +0.543 8 33 B. BINDER +0.557 9 41 A. ESPARGARO +0.587 10 43 J. MILLER +0.663

23.01 Brad Binder enters the top 10 in extremis with the eighth time on the KTM and mocks Bezzecchi, the first of the excluded and forced to go from Q1 tomorrow to qualifying.

11.00 pm CHECKERED FLAG! Absurd lap by Martin in 2’02″178, also thanks to the tow from Alex Marquez. Meanwhile Bezzecchi slips to tenth position and is at risk…

22.59 Bravo Bez!! 5th provisional time, but it may not be enough. We need one more step forward in the last fast lap attempt.

22.57 Mir improves and leaps to fifth position 360 thousandths from the top. Decisive moment for some big names virtually outside the top 10, such as Bezzecchi.

22.55 All on the track for the final time-attack five minutes from the end of P2.

22.54 UPDATED RANKING TIMES OF THE COMBINED:

1 1 F. BAGNAIA 2:02.544 2 10 L. MARINI +0.118 3 42 A. RINS +0.188 4 12 M. VIÑALES +0.316 5 73 A. MARQUEZ +0.422 6 41 A. ESPARGARO +0.499 7 33 B. BINDER +0.548 8 36 J.MIR +0.569 9 20 F. QUARTARARO +0.594 10 89 J. MARTIN +0.697

22.52 Bagnaia files another tenth and takes the lead in 2’02″544 with a margin of 118 thousandths over Marini and 188 thousandths over the Honda of an excellent Rins. 11th Bezzecchi, virtually the first of those excluded from Q2 waiting for the last decisive time-attack.

22.50 Marini and Bagnaia complete an excellent time-attack and return to the first two positions !! Last 10 minutes of the session, a place in Q2 is at stake!

22.48 Guizzo Aprilia with Aleix Espargarò leading in 2’03″043 ahead of Rins, Binder and Mir. Bezzecchi improves and is 7th, immediately ahead of Bagnaia who is launching for his first time-attack.

22.47 Many red helmets in the time monitor, the ranking is about to be revolutionized …

22.46 What a ride by Joan Mir! 2’03″113 and absolute best time of the day for the Spaniard from Honda!

22.44 Here we are! The hot phase of Friday in Austin for the MotoGP begins with the time-attacks. A real appetizer is expected in view of tomorrow’s qualifying.

22.42 Di Giannantonio anticipates the times and tries the time-attack, stopping the clock in 2’04″2 and climbing to 16th position half a second from the top10 which is worth accessing Q2.

22.40 Let’s recap the situation of the top10 in the combined: Martin is in the lead ahead of Marini, Bagnaia, Quartararo, Oliveira, Zarco, Alex Marquez, Miller and the Aprilias of Viñales and Aleix Espargarò. 14th the leader of the World Championship Bezzecchi.

22.38 When there are just over 20 minutes left to go, the moment of the time-attack is approaching for everyone.

22.36 Bagnaia is now experimenting with the hard tire on the front, always riding with the medium used on the rear. Important comparative tests in view of the Sprint and the race.

22.34 UPDATED P2 TIMES RANKING:

1 89 J. MARTIN 2:03.241 2 1 F. BAGNAIA +0.098 3 88 M. OLIVEIRA +0.166 4 73 A. MARQUEZ +0.394 5 12 M. VIÑALES +0.442 6 41 A. ESPARGARO +0.459 7 20 F. QUARTARARO +0.475 8 42 A. RINS +0.536 9 10 L. MARINI +0.647 10 5 J.ZARCO +0.690

22.31 New fall for Miguel Oliveira, who still manages to start again with his Aprilia to return to the pits.

22.30 With half an hour left to go, Viñales improves to 2’03″6 and is ninth in the combined immediately ahead of teammate Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia.

22.28 Martin takes advantage of the new soft rear and goes ahead of everyone in 2’03″241, overtaking Luca Marini by only 9 thousandths. At the moment Ducati is a hat-trick in the combined, then Quartararo and Oliveira.

22.26 Martin misses T4 and improves only a few thousandths in 2’03″691, thus remaining in eighth position in the combined with the Ducati Pramac.

22.23 UPDATED P2 TIMES RANKING:

1 1 F. BAGNAIA 2:03.339 2 88 M. OLIVEIRA +0.068 3 73 A. MARQUEZ +0.296 4 20 F. QUARTARARO +0.377 5 10 L. MARINI +0.549 6 5 J.ZARCO +0.592 7 30 T. NAKAGAMI +0.629 8 72 M. BEZZECCHI +0.673 9 42 A. RINS +0.735 10 12 M. VIÑALES +0.749

22.20 Many drivers have returned to the pits after completing the first run of the session. Quartararo, Rins and Oliveira are instead already engaged in the second stint.

22.19 A really great run for Bagnaia, waiting to mount the new tires to hunt for the time attack …

22.15 Pecco Bagnaia flies with a pair of used medium tires and signs the best time of the session in 2’03″339!!! Second position in the combined for the world champion just 89 thousandths behind the leader Luca Marini.

22.13 Several drivers have already improved compared to P1, but Oliveira is the only one who has broken into the top 10 of the combined. The Portuguese from Aprilia then slipped (without consequences) after his excellent time-attack.

22.11 UPDATED P2 TIMES RANKING:

1 88 M. OLIVEIRA 2:03.407 2 73 A. MARQUEZ +0.228 3 20 F. QUARTARARO +0.309 4 1 F. BAGNAIA +0.459 5 5 J.ZARCO +0.524 6 30 T. NAKAGAMI +0.561 7 72 M. BEZZECCHI +0.605 8 10 L. MARINI +0.626 9 42 A. RINS +0.667 10 41 A. ESPARGARO +0.788

22.09 Oliveira uses the new soft tire on the rear and is the fastest in P2 in 2’03″407, also leaping to third place in the combined standings with the Aprilia of the RNF satellite team.

22.07 Many riders mount the soft on the rear, while choosing the medium Bagnaia, Aleix Espargarò and the Pramac couple. At the front, most of the grid opts for the medium, but Zarco tries the soft and some (including the Aprilias, Martin and Morbidelli) the hard.

22.05 Alex Rins is the fastest in the first lap of the session in 2’04″2 ahead of Oliveira, Marquez and Nakagami. Times still quite high obviously, waiting to bring the tires up to temperature.

22.02 In the first phase of the session, almost all (if not all) drivers will focus on long-run simulations with used tires with a view to the race, to then mount new tires and go in search of pure performance.

22.00 GREEN LIGHT!!! The second free practice session of the MotoGP begins in Austin, 60 minutes to establish the 10 riders already qualified in Q2.

21.57 We are now here, in a few minutes the pit lane will be opened and the 60 minutes of P2 for the top class in Texas will begin.

21.53 Ducati seems less dominant than other circuits on the ups and downs of the COTA, so the riders will have to make the difference on one of the most selective and demanding tracks in the world.

21.49 The rain is lurking and as a result some teams could decide to bring forward the time-attack, in order to immediately enter the top 10 of the combined to avoid unpleasant surprises on the weather front …

21.46 The sky remains overcast and quite threatening in Austin, when there is less than a quarter of an hour left before today’s second session of the premier class.

21.42 Now it has stopped raining and the track is almost completely dry, but the weather remains an important variable in view of P2 for the MotoGP.

21.38 Below the complete standings of P1:

1 10 Luca MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team DUCATI 2’03.250 13 14 341.7

2 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 2’03.400 15 15 0.150 0.150 335.4

3 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Before Pramac Racing DUCATI 2’03.528 15 16 0.278 0.128 342.8

4 73 Alex MARQUEZ SPA Gresini Racing MotoGP DUCATI 2’03.551 15 16 0.301 0.023 337.5

5 43 Jack MILLER AUS Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 2’03.676 14 14 0.426 0.125 337.5

6 89 Jorge MARTIN SPA Prima Pramac Racing DUCATI 2’03.708 14 15 0.458 0.032 343.9

7 1 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI 2’03.792 14 14 0.542 0.084 342.8

8 12 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Aprilia Racing APRILIA 2’03.897 13 16 0.647 0.105 339.6

9 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU HONDA 2’04.139 14 16 0.889 0.242 335.4

10 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 2’04.204 16 17 0.954 0.065 342.8

11 36 Joan MIR SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA 2’04.312 14 14 1.062 0.108 335.4

12 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 2’04.342 15 16 1.092 0.030 336.4

13 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team DUCATI 2’04.364 15 15 1.114 0.022 343.9

14 42 Alex RINS SPA LCR Honda CASTROL HONDA 2’04.452 11 16 1.202 0.088 337.5

15 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA BY CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team APRILIA 2’04.661 5 13 1.411 0.209 339.6

16 25 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team APRILIA 2’04.904 14 15 1.654 0.243 336.4

17 49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP DUCATI 2’04.906 16 16 1.656 0.002 338.5

18 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing APRILIA 2’05.054 5 14 1.804 0.148 337.5

19 37 August FERNANDEZ SPA GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 KTM 2’05.732 8 17 2.482 0.678 334.3

20 6 Stefan BRADL GER Repsol Honda Team HONDA 2’05.771 13 15 2.521 0.039 333.3

21 51 Michele PIRRO ITA Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI 2’05.772 13 13 2.522 0.001 339.6

22 94 Jonas FOLGER GER GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 KTM 2’08.176 11 12 4.926 2.404 334.3

21.34 But pay attention to the weather, because at the moment it is raining in some parts of the Texan circuit during the free practice of the Moto2. Here are some pictures of the rain at COTA:

21.30 At 22.00 the last session on Friday in Texas will therefore begin, with 60 minutes of activity on the track which are fundamental for establishing the 10 drivers already qualified for Q2.

21.25 Good evening and welcome back for the live broadcast of the second free practice session of the GP of the Americas 2023, third round of the MotoGP World Championship.

Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE from the second free practice session of the 2023 Grand Prix of the Americas, valid as the third round of the MotoGP World Championship. The riders of the premier class are therefore back on track on the ups and downs of the magnificent COTA (Circuit of the Americas) in Austin to hunt for direct qualification in Q2, reserved for the top 10 of the combined at the end of Friday.

For the moment, after the first 45-minute session, Luca Marini sets the pace with the Ducati GP22 of the Mooney VR46 team with a time of 2’03″250 ahead of the official Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo and the other Ducatis of Johann Zarco (Pramac ) and Alex Marquez (Gresini). The KTMs have done very well so far with Jack Miller and Brad Binder both in the top 10, while reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia is 7th, half a second off the pace.

More distant the winner of the last GP in Argentina and championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, only 13th at 1″1 behind his teammate Marini. A slow start also for Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia, even 18th at 1″8, while his teammate Maverick Viñales defended himself admirably with the eighth time astride the other factory RS-GP 23.

Appointment set at 10.00 pm for the start of the second free practice session of the 2023 Grand Prix of the Americas for the MotoGP in Austin. OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE text complete of the event with real-time updates so you don’t miss the great show of the premier class at COTA: have fun!

