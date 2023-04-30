LIVE MotoGP, Spanish GP 2023 LIVE: Quartararo the best in the warm-up, Bagnaia 5th. From 15.00 the race

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.01 Appointment at 15.00 for the race. Greetings from the editorial staff of OA Sport.

10.59 Quartararo is well motivated this morning, after yesterday’s outburst against Yamaha. The Frenchman obtained the best time of 1:37.161 ahead of 0.238 Binder and 0.278 Martin. Bezzecchi and Bagnaia finished in the top-5, respectively at 0.324 and 0.376. It should be underlined that this warm-up was held with lower temperatures and consequently the riders will have different conditions at 15.00 for the race.

10.57 Below is the updated order of times:

10.55 Quartararo closes in a big way with a time of 1: 37.161 ahead of the KTM of Binder by 0.238 and Martin by 0.278. Bezzecchi closes fourth at 0.324 and Bagnaia fifth at 0.376.

10.55 CHECKERED FLAG!!!

10.54 Quartararo flies in this warm-up, leading in 1: 37.322 ahead of 0.077 Binder, 0.213 Bezzecchi and 0.215 Bagnaia.

10.54 Bezzecchi arrives in third position and makes Bagnaia climb to fourth position, with a gap of 0.136 from the top.

10.53 Binder arrives with a time of 1: 37.399 to climb the rankings ahead of 0.024 Quartararo and 0.138 Bagnaia.

10.53 Bagnaia improves his time and rises to second place 0.114 from Quartararo.

10.52 Quartararo turns convincingly with the two averages, in 1: 37.423 ahead of 0.410 Bezzecchi and 0.512 Raul Fernandez. Bagnaia is fourth at 0.625.

10.50 Quartararo gets ahead of everyone in 1: 38.000 with a margin of 0.048 over Bagnaia and 0.229 over Vinales.

10.48 Bagnaia starts strong with the two averages: 1: 38.048 ahead of 0.739 Alex Marquez and 0.791 Di Giannantonio.

10.46 All on the track to test their pace.

10.45 VIA AL WARM-UP!!!

10.44 Cover of light clouds now in Jerez, but there should be no risk of rain.

10.42 KTM, obviously, will be the special observer. Yesterday the Austrian bikes amazed, with first and third place for Binder and Miller. Let’s see what happens today.

10.40 5′ at the start of this warm-up, which will have a limited duration, i.e. 10′. A modified format this year, therefore significant up to a certain point.

10.37 It is also to be understood how Aprilia will be able to behave, given that yesterday Aleix Espargaro made a mistake in the Sprint Race, while Vinales has now run into the usual bad start …

10.35 A Quartararo who is very angry with Yamaha, guilty of stagnation and almost addicted to the idea of ​​mediocrity.

10.32 Austrian team that amazed everyone with its performance, we will find out if this performance will be confirmed in the race, also taking into account what Marco Bezzecchi, current leader of the championship, and the Aprilias of Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Vinales can do, while we expect a reaction from the French Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo.

10.29 In yesterday’s Sprint Race, Bagnaia finished second, behind the South African Brad Binder (KTM) and in front of the Australian Jack Miller (KTM).

10.26 Francesco Bagnaia seeks revenge. The reigning world champion was badly burned after what happened in Austin. In Texas Pecco was carrying on a weekend of great level, considering the pole position and the success in the sprint race. In the GP, however, another mistake occurred like in Argentina and this aspect clearly won’t be replicated in Andalusia.

10.23 On the Jerez de la Frontera track, drivers and teams are called to find the right feeling in the shortest possible time to be efficient.

10.20 Hello and welcome back to the LIVE LIVE of the warm-up and the Spanish GP, fourth round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship.

How to follow the warm-up and the GP on TV/streaming – The starting grid – The breaking latest news of qualifications – The breaking latest news of the Sprint Race

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the warm-up and the Spanish GP, fourth round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship. On the trail of Jerez de la Frontera riders and teams are called to find the right feeling in the shortest possible time to be performing.

Francis Bagnaia seek redemption. The reigning world champion was badly burned after what happened in Austin. In Texas Pecco was carrying on a weekend of great level, considering the pole position and the success in the sprint race. In the GP, however, another mistake occurred like in Argentina and this aspect clearly won’t be replicated in Andalusia.

In yesterday’s Sprint Race, Bagnaia finished second, behind the South African Brad Binder (KTM) and ahead of the Aussie Jack Miller (KTM). Austrian team that amazed everyone with their performance, we’ll find out if this performance is confirmed in the race, also taking into account what they can do Marco Bezzecchicurrent championship leader, and the Aprilias of Aleix Espargaró e you Maverick Vinaleswhile a reaction is expected from the French Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the warm-up and the Spanish GP, fourth round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship: real-time news and constant updates. We start with the warm-up scheduled from 10.45, while the race will start from 15.00. Good fun!

Photo: MotoGP.com Press

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport