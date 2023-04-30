Home » LIVE MotoGP, Spanish GP 2023 LIVE: Quartararo the best in the warm-up, Bagnaia 5th. From 15.00 the race
Health

LIVE MotoGP, Spanish GP 2023 LIVE: Quartararo the best in the warm-up, Bagnaia 5th. From 15.00 the race

by admin
LIVE MotoGP, Spanish GP 2023 LIVE: Quartararo the best in the warm-up, Bagnaia 5th. From 15.00 the race

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.01 Appointment at 15.00 for the race. Greetings from the editorial staff of OA Sport.

10.59 Quartararo is well motivated this morning, after yesterday’s outburst against Yamaha. The Frenchman obtained the best time of 1:37.161 ahead of 0.238 Binder and 0.278 Martin. Bezzecchi and Bagnaia finished in the top-5, respectively at 0.324 and 0.376. It should be underlined that this warm-up was held with lower temperatures and consequently the riders will have different conditions at 15.00 for the race.

10.57 Below is the updated order of times:

POS # RIDER GAP

1

20

F. QUARTARARO

1:37.161

2

33

B. BINDER

+0.238

3

89

J. MARTIN

+0.278

4

72

M. BEZZECCHI

+0.324

5

1

F. BAGNAIA

+0.376

6

30

T. NAKAGAMI

+0.381

7

88

M. OLIVEIRA

+0.424

8

73

A. MARQUEZ

+0.470

9

49

F. OF GIANNANTONIO

+0.547

10

43

J. MILLER

+0.632

You may also like

in Khartoum airstrikes and fighting

F1 Baku LIVE: at 1 pm the Azerbaijan...

Direct Scudetto Napoli, follow throughout the day and...

Recognize and fight willow borers caterpillars: That’s how...

Heart disease, 240,000 suffer from it. «Heart attacks,...

Saving 10 billion euros is not an art...

the rules to follow – breaking latest news

a virtual assistant to find help – breaking...

A two million euro cure to save a...

Dl Lavoro, the news on the renewal of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy