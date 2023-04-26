Live music in the cancer ward relieves anxiety and stimulates

Live music in a cancer ward can have an anxiolytic and stimulating effect on critically ill people. This is shown by a research project by the Music University of Vienna, for which concert musicians played short live concerts in the hospital.

The offer “music therapy in the intensive care unit or in oncology” has existed in Austria for some time. Specially trained music therapists usually come to the patient’s room and play soothing instruments such as the harp.

A research project at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna (mdw) has now been testing a new form of music therapy for three years: live concerts on request. The patients were allowed to choose the direction in which the concert should go, so it was all about improvisation. For the first time, concert musicians performed alongside the music therapists.

The research question was: What does the live concert do to the seriously ill people, but also to the concert musicians, who are more used to large stages than bare hallways? In Vienna, a group of three with a music therapist and two concert musicians performed for three years. Altogether there were five weeks of musical performances in the cancer ward at the AKH. The patients benefited from the personally tailored mini-concerts in a different way than they did from ordinary music therapy. As the study showed, this led to more intensive conversations that activated people and brought joy and positive distraction to the entire ward.

