Kiev: “31 Ukrainian children reunited with their families after deportation to Russia”

Thirty-one children have been reunited with their families in Ukraine after a long operation to return them from Russia or Crimea. This was reported by the humanitarian organization Save Ukraine. Kiev estimates that nearly 19,500 children have been ‘kidnapped’ by the Russians since the start of the war, in what it condemns as “illegal deportations”. Moscow has always denied the abduction of children, stating that the children are taken away for their safety. Mykola Kuleba, founder of Save Ukraine, explained that the one just concluded is the fifth rescue mission. “It was special because of the number of children we were able to return and also because of its complexity,” he said.