Zaporizhzhia still in the crosshairs. A father and his 12-year-old daughter died in Russian raids on the city of the plant. 31 Ukrainian children illegally brought to the Federation during the conflict have returned from Russia and reunited with their families. This was announced by the Ukrainian organization Save Ukraine in a post. The US Justice Department has launched an investigation into the leak of classified US military documents that were posted on social media.
Zelensky: “Signed purchase of 200 Rosmak vehicles from Poland”
Ukraine has agreed with Poland on the purchase of 200 Rosomak armored vehicles: the president said yesterday evening Volodymyr Zelensky, as Ukrainska Pravda reports. “As for armored vehicles, 200 Rosomak vehicles: one hundred now and one hundred later,” the Ukrainian leader said. The Rosomak is an 8 8 multi-role military vehicle manufactured by the Polish company Rosomak.
Ukraine, military leaks: “Wagner sought weapons from Türkiye”
According to the online leak of top-secret US documents on the situation in Ukraine, it appears that the US gained access to the inside plans of the notorious Russian mercenary group Wagner, who – among other things – tried to buy weapons from Turkey, a NATO member country. As reported by the Washington PostWagner personnel “met with Turkish contacts to purchase weapons and equipment from Turkey for operations in Mali and Ukraine,” referring to classified documents that surfaced online, in early February. The report also states that the interim president of Mali’s military junta, Assimi Goita, “has confirmed that Mali can acquire arms from Turkey on behalf of Wagner”.
Kiev: “Repelled more than 50 Russian attacks in the last 24 hours
Ukrainian troops yesterday repulsed more than 50 Russian attacks in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka in the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine: this was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kiev, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. In the past 24 hours, Russia has launched four missiles, 40 air strikes and at least 58 attacks with MLRS multiple launch rocket systems against Ukrainian military positions and civilian infrastructure, the report continued. The Ukrainian air defense for its part shot down two Supercam drones, six Orlan-10 drones and six Russian-made Zala drones. Overall, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 12 strikes against Russian bases in the country, while the ground forces hit two other bases, an ammunition depot, an air defense post and five electronic warfare stations with missiles and artillery. .
Marinka, the Ukrainian Carthage that no longer exists
by our correspondent Brunella Giovara
Kiev, 468 Ukrainian children killed since the beginning of the war
468 Ukrainian children have been killed and 947 injured since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. This was stated by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office quoted by Ukrinform. In most cases, these are minors who lived in the Donetsk region.
Bild: “Zelensky in Germany in May”
The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky could visit Germany for the first time in May, to personally receive the Charlemagne prize. This was revealed by the Sunday edition of Bild, citing a German government source. The prize is awarded every year in Aachen to a personality who has distinguished himself for his contribution to European unity. If confirmed, the visit would seal the new phase in relations between Kiev and Berlin, after the tensions of recent months caused by Germany’s insufficient commitment to military supplies to Ukraine, according to Zelensky.
Kiev: “31 Ukrainian children reunited with their families after deportation to Russia”
Thirty-one children have been reunited with their families in Ukraine after a long operation to return them from Russia or Crimea. This was reported by the humanitarian organization Save Ukraine. Kiev estimates that nearly 19,500 children have been ‘kidnapped’ by the Russians since the start of the war, in what it condemns as “illegal deportations”. Moscow has always denied the abduction of children, stating that the children are taken away for their safety. Mykola Kuleba, founder of Save Ukraine, explained that the one just concluded is the fifth rescue mission. “It was special because of the number of children we were able to return and also because of its complexity,” he said.
Children taken hostage, thousands of Ukrainian families fight against time to get their children stranded in Russian areas back
by our correspondent Laura Lucchini
Russian bombs on the Sumy region
Russian forces shelled a community in eastern Ukraine’s Sumy region this morning with artillery, without causing casualties, the regional military administration announced, as reported by national media. “The night passed without shelling. In the morning, three artillery shelling of the Seredino-Budskaya community was carried out from the territory of Russia,” the message read. “Fortunately no consequences”, added the administration, specifying that 5 bullets were fired.
Raid on Zaporizhzhia, dead father and 12-year-old daughter
New Russian raids on Zaporizhzhia during the night killed a man and his daughter. “Two rockets hit one of the city’s residential neighborhoods. They destroyed a house. Windows and roofs were damaged in dozens of adjacent houses. Sadly, two people are known to have died to date: a man and his daughter born in 2012 “, said Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia city council, in a message on the Telegram channel.
Assault on the nuclear power plant: so in October Kiev tried to recapture Zaporizhzhia
by our correspondent Daniele Raineri
Zelensky: Victory is a holiday that will unite the free world
On the occasion of Easter, however addressing all the monotheistic religions which celebrate key holidays in this period, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he sent a wish which is a call for unity against Russian aggression which violates “the values of respect for human beings and freedom”. Zelensky’s words: “We celebrate important holidays on different dates, but one will be the same for all: for Ukraine and the whole free world. It is the day of our victory.”
Kherson region hit 71 times yesterday
The Russian army bombed the region yesterday Kherson, in southern Ukraine, 71 times: the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin, said on Telegram, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine. Residential areas, power lines, a grain terminal and a shipyard were hit.
USA: Justice Department investigates leak of confidential documents
The US Department of Justice has opened an investigation to try to identify the source of the leaks of confidential documents linked in particular to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, published this week on social networks. According to the first investigations, these leaks also concern very sensitive analyzes on the allies of the United States. “We have communicated with the Ministry of Defense about this and have opened an investigation.” Dozens of confidential documents have been released on Twitter, Telegram, Discord and other social networks in recent days, and new documents continue to emerge. On Friday, the Pentagon also said it was investigating the case
Moscow, Medvedev: “We need Great Russia”
President Vladimir Putin’s hawk stressed that the current Ukrainian state would be “a misunderstanding generated by the collapse of the USSR”. Then the message: “We need great Russia.” These are the statements of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev