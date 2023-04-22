LIVE Piacenza-Trento 25-21, Volleyball Superlega 2023 LIVE: balance in the second set (13-13)

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE



19-20 Lucarelli brushes Lavia’s wall on his hands.

18-20 Piacenza foul in service also with Brizard.

18-19 Another first half of Simon.

17-19 Along the service of Caneschi. Enter Nelli on Sbertoli to raise the wall.

17-18 Mani-out of Romanò from the second line.

16-18 Aceee di Michieletto, Trento goes back one break.

16-17 Simon’s joke is online.

16-16 Kaziyski’s service does not pass this time.

15-16 Aceee on Kaziyski.

15-15 Error from Romanò’s nine meters.

15-14 Romanò is released in attack.

14-14 Heavy first half of Lisinac.

14-13 Leal possessed in attack.

13-13 Error in Romanò’s attack, Trento thanks.

13-12 Wall of Simon on Lisinac, Piacenza passes forward.

12-12 Another pipe from Leal.

11-12 Diagonal of Kaziyski from place two.

11-11 Pipe by Leal.

10-11 The series in Caneschi’s service ends here.

10-10 Error in attack by Lavia, who struggles for Daniele.

9-10 Partial of 4-0 from Piacenza.

8-10 Simon again! Lorenzetti calls time-out.

7-10 First half in counterattack by Simon, Piacenza returns to -3.

6-10 Hands-out by Lucarelli from place four.

5-10 Error from nine meters by Leal.

5-9 Lavia’s pipe escapes.

4-9 This time he passes from the second Romanò line.

3-9 Kaziyski’s crazy ace, Trento runs away.

3-8 Muroneee by Michieletto on Romanò. Time-out for Piacenza.

3-7 Romanò’s report is online.

3-6 Good first half by Caneschi.

2-6 Michieletto continues to smartell in a narrow diagonal.

2-5 Simon’s joke does not pass.

2-4 Scanferla’s wonderful reversed Bagher and Romanò’s sensational parallel.

1-4 Michieletto also shows up against Leal against the block.

1-3 Pipe by Michieletto, crazy percentages in attack for Alessandro.

1-2 Simon’s first half scored this time.

0-2 Lisinac wall on Simon.

0-1 It starts again with an error in Leal’s service.

21:02 Exciting first set, high level of play from the first actions. Trento has always given the impression of chasing after, but the details made the difference. 13 winning attacks for each side, a block, an ace and 4 errors for Piacenza, 2 aces, 2 blocks and 10 errors for Trento.

25-21 Michieletto’s joke is online, the first set is from Piacenza.

24-21 This time Leal’s service escapes by a whisker.

24-20 Ace by Leal, there are four set points for Piacenza.

23-20 Nelli, who entered to raise the wall, commits a dribble foul.

22-20 Michieletto is finding scary attacking shots.

22-19 Bagher reversed disastrous by Kaziyski, Romanò’s dirty ace.

21-19 Leal continues to pass easily in attack.

20-19 Michieletto’s crazy narrow diagonal.

20-18 Great defense by Scanferla and parallel broadside by Leale, Trento had the equal ball.

19-18 Mani-out complex of Kaziyski, Trento remains in the wake.

19-17 Stampatona si Simon on Kaziyski, heavy break. Lorenzetti calls time-out.

18-17 The director from Trento is wrong this time from nine meters.

17-17 Acee di Sbertoli.

17-16 Along the Brizard service.

17-15 Kaziyski tries to delay the shot, but attacks the net on a very dirty ball.

16-15 Fourth first half of the set for Simon.

15-15 Lavia responds with the same coin, not very precise directed by Sbertoli.

15-14 This time Lucarelli finds a good hands-out.

14-14 Murone di Sbertoli on Lucarelli.

14-13 Impressive parallel from Michieletto, it is incredible how each action is longer than the previous one.

14-12 Leale does what he wants against the aim of one of Sbertoli.

13-12 Romanò’s joke is long.

13-11 Lisinac hits the nine-metre line.

12-11 Diagonal in Michieletto’s three meters.

12-10 Leale goes up and goes over the wall.

11-10 Seven from Simon, already three points for the Cuban central player.

10-10 Wall to a scary Michieletto on Leal!

10-9 Simon’s first half escapes.

10-8 Kaziyski’s incredible shoulder diagonally.

10-7 Pushed lob by Romanò from place four.

9-7 First half on the four meters of Lisinac.

9-6 Michieletto’s pipe escapes, Lorenzetti calls time-out.

8-6 Podrascanin’s joke is long.

7-6 Nice opening by Sbertoli, Kaziyski is not wrong.

7-5 Romanò breaks through the hands of the wall on the fourth attempt in Piacenza.

6-5 Great class shot by Lucarelli, Piacenza goes back on.

5-5 Michieletto’s service out.

4-5 Kaziyski broadside from the second line.

4-4 Deep attack by Leale, but still incredible defenses on both sides.

3-4 Lavia’s impregnable pipe.

3-3 This time Lisinac’s service is online.

2-3 Ace of Lisinac, who draws the conflict zone between Lucarelli and Scanferla.

2-2 Lisinac responds to the center.

2-1 Simon puts an end to a long exchange, a high level right from the start.

1-1 Hands-out by Kaziyski in the second round.

1-0 It starts with a first half behind Simon.

20:29 Piacenza responds with: Brizard, Romanò, Lucarelli, Leal, Simon, Caneschi and Scanferla.

20:27 This is the sextet from Trento: Sbertoli, Lavia, Michieletto, Kaziyski, Lisinac, Podrascanin and Laurenzano.

20:25 After the warm-up phase, everything is ready to start the match.

20:22 In the meantime, the match between Milan and Civitanova is over, with Lube managing to bring the series to game-5.

20:19 These two teams have already faced each other six times this season, including the final of the Italian Cup, on four occasions it was Piacenza who prevailed.

20:16 The winner of this clash will face one between Milan and Civitanova in the final, at the moment these two teams are in the tie-break for game four, Milan would go through if successful.

20:13 At the moment Trento is ahead 2-1 in the series and tonight he will be able to definitively close the accounts and snatch a pass for the final.

20:10 Good evening and welcome to LIVE LIVE in Piacenza-Trento, a match valid for game 4 of the play-off semi-final of the 2022-2023 men’s volleyball Super League.

Friends of OA Sport, good evening and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Piacenza-Trento, match valid for game 4 of the play-off semifinal of the men’s volleyball SuperLega 2022-2023. The awarding of the Scudetto is getting closer and closer and tonight we could discover both of this season’s finalists.

The challenge between Trento and Piacenza is proving to be extremely exciting and fought with Lorenzetti’s boys ahead in the series thanks to the successes obtained in races 1 and 2, on Wednesday Micbheletto and his companions had the opportunity to close the practice at home, but Piacenza with a dry 3-0 reopened everything. This evening the holders of the Italian Cup will be able to bet on their fans with the aim of bringing the series to game-5. Trento closed the Regular Season in second position, while Piacenza “only” in sixth. These two teams have already faced each other six times this season, including the final of the Italian Cup, on four occasions it was Piacenza who prevailed. We remind you that the winner of this semi-final will meet in the final between Civitanova and Milan, with the second ahead at the moment 2-1

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of Piacenza-Trento, a match valid for game-4 of the play-off semi-final of the men’s volleyball SuperLega 2022-2023, news in real time, minute by minute, point by point, emotion after emotion, for don’t really miss anything, the match will start at ore 20:30!

