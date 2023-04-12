19.40

Spalletti with the ‘false nine’ to replace Osimhen

The Napoli coach eventually chose Elmas as Osimhen’s ‘replacement’. Raspadori will start from the bench as he has no chance to play it all as Spalletti announced in the conference.

19:30

Milan-Naples, the official formations

Here are the choices of the two coaches. In Naples, as expected, there is Elmas and not Raspadori. Mario Rui preferred to Olivera. No surprises for Milan.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Lorenzo, Rahmani, Kim, Mario Rui; Anxiety, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lausanne, Elmas, Quartermaster

19.25

Naples, here is the bus that arrives at the Meazza

Here it is also the Napoli bus on time. Warm welcome with many fans waiting for Spalletti’s team. Live images from the Meazza.





Napoli has arrived at the San Siro: here is the welcome





19:20

Here is the arrival of the coaches at the Meazza

The Milan coach arrived at the Meazza, welcomed by many cheering fans who had been waiting for Pioli’s team for several minutes. The Napoli bus, on the other hand, left a few minutes ago from the Hotel Gallia and is expected at the San Siro shortly.





Milan-Naples, the arrival of the Rossoneri bus: the charge of the fans





19:15

Calm atmosphere at the Meazza among the fans

Napoli fans are entering gate 3 reserved for them. The Milan fans from above provoke them with some chorus. The blue supporters respond by singing “we will win the tricolor”.

19:00

Milan-Naples, weather update

The day was overcast, only now is it starting to rain. Bad weather was predicted for the first leg of the quarterfinals, but the weather had held. We’ll see if the rain will get more and more insistent or if it will stop soon.

18:50

Naples, Simeone supports the team

John Simeon wrote a post on Instagram: “It hurts so much to miss this match… Small bad lucks that are part of football, but let’s look ahead!! Today I will be one more Neapolitan fan, with great faith in the team, while I work hard to come back soon! Thank you all for your great support … Come on Naples!”.

18:45

Waiting for the arrival of the coaches

Many Rossoneri fans are positioned in the front row waiting for the coaches to arrive. The first chants of support for Pioli’s Milan start. There is a desire to escort the team to the entrance to the Meazza.

18.40

Gates open: fans begin to enter

The fans are starting to enter, the gates were opened a few minutes ago and two and a half hours into the match. Hundreds had been present for some time outside the Meazza waiting to enter.

18:20

Long queues at the Meazza

A few minutes before the gates open for the Milan-Naples match, lines are already mile long with fans ready to settle down in the stands at the Meazza.





Milan-Naples, long queues at San Siro





18:00

Live from Meazza: updates

In front of the Meazza stadium of San Siro very quiet situation. The gates are still closed, they will open at 18.30, but there are many fans already present waiting to be able to enter.

17:35

Allegri’s words on Milan-Naples

Juve coach Max Allegri also spoke at the press conference before the match against Sporting talked about tonight’s race: “Milan-Naples is good for Italian football” his statements.

17:15

Milan-Naples, record collection

The match at the Meazza is set to be the second highest collection in history for a football match in Italy. 75,000 spectators are expected at San Siro, for an expected collection of 8 million euros, around one million less than the all-time record of 9,133,842 euros recorded for Milan’s eighth-finals of the Champions League against Tottenham on 14 March.

16:50

Champions League choir in Milan: live images

Beautiful live performance by a street band that sings the Champions League choir in the streets of the center a few hours after the match between Milan and Naples.





Milan-Naples, the Champions League choir sings in the center of Milan





16:40

Milan invaded by fans: live photos

The city is invaded by supporters of Milan and Naples, there are many of them with blue or red and black scarves, roaming the streets of the centre, near the station, in the Galleria, at the Duomo. The anticipation increases. (LIVE PHOTOS)

16:10

The motivational sign of Napoli-Milan

“Mai arrendersi” which in English translates as “Never give up”. This is a sign that appeared in the Milan locker room on the occasion of the match won at Maradona against Napoli with a score of 4-0.

15:30

Piazza Duomo invaded by fans

Many Azzurri fans are also present in Piazza Duomo, they can be recognized by the scarves. They roam the streets of the center waiting to head to the Meazza for the super challenge. Milan is divided between Rossoneri and Napoli fans on a special day.

15:20

Milan-Naples, anticipation is growing

There are already some fans under the Hotel Gallia next to the central station where Napoli are staying. Several fans are present to support the team less than six hours before kick-off.

15:10

De Laurentiis: “Tv series idea for the Scudetto”

TV series idea to tell the Scudetto to Napoli. This was revealed by the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis: “We are the only Italian club to have played in Europe for fourteen years, Juventus stops at thirteen. We thought about making a TV series, with CBS in the United States. Or to do something related to this third championship. But first we have to win”. These are his words released to The Telegraph. (READ EVERYTHING)

14:45

The confidence of Edo De Laurentiis to the fans

Lots of fans outside the hotel that hosts Napoli in Milan. Shortly before lunch, many took advantage of Edoardo De Laurentiis’ release for photos, autographs and classic selfies. “Unfortunately he is not with us” Edo De Laurentiis succinctly said in response to those who asked him about Osimhen’s physical conditions.

14:20

Spalletti’s choices: news in attack

Without Osimhen and Simeone and with Raspadori not at the top, Spalletti can propose Elmas false-nine. Here is the probable formation of Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Mario Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Lozano, Elmas, Kvaratskhelia.

14:00

Milan-Naples, Pioli’s choices

Here is the probable formation of Milan that finds Kalulu among the squad: Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo, Tonali, Bennacer, Krunic, Diaz, Leao, Giroud.

13:40

Theo and the blue hair: the reason revealed

Curtain in the press conference before Milan-Naples. A journalist pointed out to Theo Hernandez, who spoke at the press conference next to Pioli: “Your hair looks bluer because you have Napoli in your head and if you change shifts will you change your hair color?”. The reply from the AC Milan full-back was ironic, as he welcomed the reporter’s question with a smile: “No, the 7th is my child’s birthday and that’s why I did it. It’s not for Napoli…”.

13:15

Naples, Lobotka has unveiled the anti-Milan strategy

In view of the first leg of the quarterfinals he spoke Stanislav Lobotka. Spalletti’s director spoke to the Associated Press and revealed the tactical strategy to overcome the Rossoneri: “We want to play forward to conquer the opponent’s half to score and to show that we want to win the game. And it doesn’t matter who we play against”.

13:00

Simeone will also miss the return leg

In addition to Osimhen, Giovanni Simeone is also absent this evening, who will also miss the return leg. The diagnosis: first-degree strain of the right hamstring. And this means that he will have to stay out for about twenty days.

12:45

Milan, Pioli’s squad

The novelty among the Rossoneri squad is the presence of Kalulu, who recovers in extremis.

Here is the official list: Mirante, Maignan, Gabbia, Kjaer, Kalulu, Calabria, Ballo-Touré, Thiaw, Theo Hernandez, Tomori, Florenzi, Pobega, Tonali, Krunic, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Origi, Rebic, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Messias, Leao, Giroud.

12:30

Spalletti and Guardiola, what the Napoli coach said

Guardiola, Spalletti and words spoken from a distance. NNew update, with the words of the Napoli coach on the eve of the match against Milan: “If I’m told that Guardiola says we can win the Champions League, it tastes different. I hope to laugh about it with him over a Turkish coffee“. Spalletti then smiles: “Final in Istanbul? I didn’t know that…”.

12:10

Spalletti and the background on Maldini

Intervened at the press conference before Milan-Napoli, the blue coach Luciano Spalletti he returned to talk about the episode with Maldiniwhich took place during half-time of the championship match: “Things on the field have no aftermath and I have great esteem for Maldini, whom I contacted to bring him to work with us in Russia at Zenit. At that moment he had other plans and he refused, but I tell him to make people understand the esteem I have for him. In June 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, while I wasn’t coaching, I made a post in which two shirts are clearly visible: De Rossi’s and Maldini’s”.

11:50

Milan-Naples between unavailable and recovered

The big absentee will be Osimhen who hasn’t recovered, Kalulu returns to the Rossoneri who returned to training as a group on Tuesday. Ibrahimovic was not on the UEFA list. Spalletti lives the day before with a dubious striker since the only one available is Raspadori who, however, isn’t at the top and, in his words, “can’t play for ninety minutes”.

11:30

Milan, Theo on the hunt for an encore

The French full-back Theo Hernandez wants to restart from the championship triumph, he knows the strength of Napoli but knows that Milan have a great opportunity this year to try to “win the Champions League”

11:20

The charge of the captain

Alongside Spalletti, Di Lorenzo also spoke at the conference, spurring Raspadori on and reminding the team that certain matches could “never go through” and therefore it is important to enjoy the moment. (READ EVERYTHING)

11:10

Milan, the words of Pioli

The Rossoneri coach doesn’t trust Napoli. Speaking at the press conference, Pioli asked the team to forget the 4-0 in the league because “this will be another game”. (READ EVERYTHING)

11:05

Spalletti’s press conference

The Napoli coach, speaking at the press conference, asked the team to have fun after having achieved this important milestone. On Osimhen’s absence, Spalletti recalled the seasonal victories when the Nigerian was absent, such as in Amsterdam. (READ EVERYTHING)

11:00

Milan-Naples, the pre-match: anticipation is growing

The big day has arrived: at 21 Milan and Napoli will be on the field for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The two Italians want to respond to Inter who beat Benfica 2-0. Kick-off expected at 21. A game full of emotions is expected and there is great expectation in the city, in Milan, as well as in Naples, from a distance, for this appointment with history.

Meazza Stadium (Milan)