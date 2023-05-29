9
- LIVE Roland Garros: Sinner-Muller 1-0, in the 2nd lead 5-3. Well done Cocciaretto, beats Kvitova The Gazzetta dello Sport
- From Roland Garros: Matteo Arnaldi “the experiences of the last period have helped me to remain calm”. Camila Giorgi also speaks (Video) LiveTennis.it
- Roland Garros: Fognini’s roar! Auger-Aliassime eliminated in three sets [VIDEO] Ubitennis
- Fognini sees red and spreads Aliassime: “I don’t know how many times I’ll still play here…” The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Roland Garros: Martina Trevisan stops immediately. The blue will drop out of the top 60 in two weeks LiveTennis.it
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Covid, how can you book for bivalent vaccines and to whom they are recommended- breaking latest news