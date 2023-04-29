Live Roma-Milan 0-0: follow the match LIVE

ROMA – A place for the Champions League. Rome-Milan this afternoon is worth a lot, Mourinho and Pioli know it and don’t want to make a mistake: the Giallorossi and the Rossoneri are tied on 56 points, whoever wins overtakes and takes fourth place. Follow the live of the Olympic match.

Roma-Milan, the official formations of Mourinho and Pioli

18:58

The Coppa Italia Primavera is celebrated: tour of the pitch with the trophy

During the break in Roma-Milan, celebrations for coach Guidi’s Giallorossi Primavera, fresh winner of the Italian Cup against Aquilani’s Fiorentina: a tour of the pitch with the trophy proudly shown by captain Faticanti, while images of Agostino Di Bartolomei.

18:50

45’+5- The first half ends on 0-0

A first half studded with clashes and interruptions ended without goals. A good opportunity each with Pellegrini reballed by Abraham and with Hernandez at the end of his header diving to touch the post.

18:45

45′ – Orsato concedes a maxi recovery

Regulation time expires with the thrill of Calabria, which closes the diagonal too much. Orsato allows 5′ of recovery, amply justified by the dozens of interruptions.

18:40

40′ – Little was played: Tomori’s encore

The scene of Tomori on the ground is repeated, accompanied on the sideline, he seems not to make it and instead returns to the field.

18:35

35′ – Tomori on the ground

Tomori lies down on the field and waves his arms, the staff enter the field and at the moment put him back on his feet.

18:33

33′ – Pellegrini with a sure shot, “para Abraham”

Great opportunity for Roma after an insistent action by Belotti, Spinazzola serves Pellegrini, who kicks with a sure shot, hitting Abraham, stationed right in front of Maignan.

18:30

30′ – Fragmented game

Physical match, dotted with contacts, the game suffers, extremely confused and fragmented.

18:27

27′ – Fool by Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez on the ground for the third time in a few seconds, gets up to intercept a ball that has arrived in his area and goes as far as the cross, busted, collecting the thunderous boos from the Olimpico.

18:25

25′ – Heavy yellow for Matic

Bad late entry by Matic on Bennacer, Orsato warns him and as he is warned he will miss the away match in Monza.

18:20

20′ – Skirmishes between Rome and Milan

Heading attempts by Mancini and Krunic, both over the crossbar. Tomori the first yellow card, for a foul on Belotti.

18:15

15′ – Kumbulla inside Bove

Kumbulla raises the white flag: hard clash with Giroud, the defender is worsted with a knee problem: inside the young Bove, Cristante climbs into the three-man defence. (READ EVERYTHING)

18:10

10′ – The final data on the fans arrives

The numerical translation of yet another sold out at the Olimpico is available: 64,191 spectators are present in the stands.

18:07

7′ – Pellegrini tries

Nice side from Belotti for Pellegrini, who kicks from the line in the area, but sends over the crossbar.

18:05

5′ – Start at a low pace

Great application in the defensive phase by Roma, which leaves no room for a Milan that turns the ball around at a slow pace.

18:00

1′ – ROME-MILAN BEGINS

Let’s go, the Olimpico is very hot, it’s the 30th sold out of the season. First ball possession for Milan.

17:50

Mourinho: “The season is decided and we’re in trouble”

Mourinho a Dazn: “Goals at the end of the season? I’ve always remained calm, it depends on the situation. One thing is the team at its full potential, another with problems. Now we are in trouble when everything about the season is decided. Let’s see if we give continuity, we have to trust those who play knowing that there is a difference between player A and B.”

17:45

Spinazzola: “No alibi”

Spinazzola to Dazn in the pre-match: “We are two strong teams, we don’t think about absences, they are just an alibi. It will be a tough match, but we’ll play it with everyone.”

17:40

Tonali: “It all started with Roma”

Tone them to Dazn in the pre-match: “After Roma, a difficult period began, but we came out of it as a great team. We remember that period, it’s part of the journey, it’s normal, we did three years at very high levels and then there was that moment of difficulty. With Roma those final 5 minutes were the beginning, they bothered us with dead balls, we’ll have to be careful.”

17:30

Fear for Mancini

Fear for Mancini who stopped during the pre-match due to a thigh problem. After a massage, however, he resumed heating, the alarm returned.

17:25

Rooting for women’s Roma

While waiting to enter the stadium to watch the match against Milan, many Giallorossi fans stopped in a bar near the Olimpico stadium to watch and cheer on the Women’s Roma, winner of the Italian champion.





Everyone at the Olimpico is cheering on Roma Women’s Champions of Italy!





17:15

Pellegrini’s moment

Lorenzo Pellegrini has scored in the last three games played for Roma, considering all competitions; this is already his best streak in goals for the giallorossi. Against Milan he scored only one goal in Serie A, in the first match, dating back to October 2016 with the Sassuolo shirt.

17:01

The official formations

ROMA (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Belotti, Abraham. Trainer: Mourinho.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Bennacer, Leao; Giroud. Trainer: Pegs.

16:55

Pioli’s choices: Giroud recovered

It will be the usual Milan, Pioli has already chosen, few doubts. Leao, Bennacer and Brahim Diaz will play in the frontline behind Giroud, who has recovered from a calf problem. The former Florenzi is absent. READ EVERYTHING

16:42

Mourinho’s choices: Dybala on the bench

It’s a Roma with plaster on, while Milan travels on the wings of enthusiasm after qualifying for the semi-final of the Champions League. Mourinho will preserve Dybala: bench for the Joya, at least at the beginning. Mancini and Celik will have to mark Leao, while Pellegrini will be entrusted with a double task. READ EVERYTHING

16:30

Curiosity about Rome-Milan

Milan have won four of their last six Serie A matches against Roma (D2), as many victories as in the previous 16 (D5, L7). Furthermore, it is since 1996 that the Rossoneri have not gone unbeaten in more league games against the Giallorossi (17 in that case).

In 2023 Roma kept clean sheets in seven of the eight home league games played; in the same period, no team from the top five European leagues has achieved so many internal clean sheets.





Calabria:





Olympic Stadium – Rome