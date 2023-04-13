CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE



Read all of today’s news about OA Sport

MUSETTI-DJOKOVIC LIVE LIVE (MATCH 3 FROM 11.00)

LIVE LIVE FROM BERRETTINI-RUNE (4TH MATCH FROM 11.00)

3-1 Sinner Game: Italian’s winning serve and volley.

Ad-40 Good drop played by the Italian, on which Hurkacz arrives in the long run but can’t find the court with the recovery.

40-40 Slow out of the Sinner service, who then tries to play a complicated backhand along the line, without being able to pass the net.

Ad-40 Good first to come out for the Italian on which the Pole cues the straight answer.

40-40 Sinner finds depth, which puts Hurkacz in difficulty who finds the ball in his stomach.

30-40 The Italian attacks on the left diagonal, who then comes to the net without having to play the volley.

15-40 Excellent first in the center of Sinner on which the Pole is unable to respond.

0-40 The Italian pushes the second, but commits the second double foul of the match.

0-30 He pushes Hurkacz on the diagonal of the backhand, which puts the Italian in difficulty.

0-15 Ugly passer played by Sinner on an attack that is not impossible to contain by the Pole.

3-0 Hurkacz game: the Italian’s backhand response bounces off the tape and ends in the corridor.

Ad-40 ACE in the center for the Pole, the third of the match.

40-40 Hurkacz attacks Sinner’s backhand, who manages to find a good passer along the line.

40-30 The Pole hits the forehand badly, with the ball ending a little long.

40-15 Bad execution with the backhand for Hurkacz, who sinks the shot into the net.

40-0 Sinner’s backhand ends on the net.

30-0 Second ACE of the match for Hurkacz, with the ball pinching the central line.

15-0 The point is built well with a good service for the Pole to come out.

2-0 Break Hurkacz: Sinner’s backhand ends just outside.

40-Ad The crossed backhand of the Italian hits the tape, offering a third break point to the opponent.

40-40 Excellent damping by Sinner at the end of a point built very well starting from a narrow backhand, which overturned the inertia of the exchange.

30-40 Hurkacz tries to get out of the left diagonal with a backhand along the line, but the ball ends up at the top of the net.

15-40 Double foul for Sinner.

15-30 Sinner’s millimeter forehand error, with Hurkacz interrupting the exchange to have the sign checked.

15-15 Sinner opens the field with an excellent kick service to come out, and then closes with the forehand on the counterattack.

0-15 The forehand of the Italian runs away in length.

1-0 Hurkacz game: Winning service and forehand for the Pole.

Ad-40 Arrives slightly late on moving to the left Sinner, which hits the forehand badly.

40-40 First to come out as a winner for the Pole, who also cancels the second breakpoint.

30-40 First ACE for Hurkacz.

15-40 Cue the Pole with the forehand, with the ball ending in the stands.

15-30 Second double foul for Hurkacz, who pushes a lot with the second.

15-15 The point is repeated, after the chair judge has corrected the line judge’s call, on a forehand by Sinner who pinched the outer line.

15-15 Winning counterattack for Hurkacz with the forehand out of service.

0-15 Double foul for the Pole.

FIRST SET

11.10 The pre-match warm-up is over. All ready for the meeting.

11.07 Sinner won the draw and chose to receive. The match will then begin with Hurkacz serving.

11.05 The players now begin the 5-minute pre-match warm-up.

11.03 The two players now enter the field according to the ranking order: Hurkacz enters first and then Sinner.

11.01 Whoever wins between Hurkacz and Sinner will meet the winner between Lorenzo Musetti and Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, the third challenge scheduled on the Ranieri III field. The other Italian involved in the round of 16 is Matteo Berrettini against Holger Rune, scheduled as the third match starting at 11.00 on the campo dei Principi.

10.58 In the 2023 edition Sinner entered the doubles tournament together with Diego Schwartzman, being eliminated in the second round with a double 6-4 by Fabrice Martin and Andreas Mies. Hurkacz instead participated in this tournament together with Dimitrov, losing in the first round against the Tsitsipas brothers.

10.55 Sinner and Hurkacz have often played together in doubles tournaments, with the last participation together dating back to the Monte Carlo tournament last season, when they lost 6-4, 6-3 against Marcelo Melo and Alexander Zverev.

10.52 For Sinner this is the first tournament on clay of the season, and the first since the tournament won in Umag last August. Hurkacz, on the other hand, had already started his clay court season last week in Estoril, where he lost in his debut at the hands of Zapata Miralles Baena.

10.49 The most important challenge played between the two players is undoubtedly the final of the Master 1000 in Miami 2021, in which Hurkacz won 7-6, 6-4. Since then, however, just over two years have passed, which have a huge impact on the growth path of two young players.

10.46 There are 3 precedents between the two players, with Hurkacz leading 2 to 1. All three direct matches were played on concrete, with the last match dating back to last year’s Abu Dhabi tournament.

10.43 Hubert Hurkacz struggled more than expected to get to the match against Sinner. The Pole canceled a match point in the opening match against Laslo Djere, won in comeback after 3 tie-breaks, while he won 7-5 in the third match against Jack Draper.

10.40 Jannik Sinner returns to the field after the easy victory in the second round against Diego Schwartzman. With a score of 6-0, 3-1 in favor of the Azzurri, the Argentine raised the white flag, leaving the way open for the Azzurri, who had received a bye in the first round.

10.35 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of Sinner-Hurkacz, match of the round of 16 of the ATP Master 1000 in Montecarlo 2023.

Good morning friends and friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE textual of Sinner-Hurkacz, round of 16 matchMonte Carlo ATP Masters 1000 2023. On the Ranieri III field, center stage of the Monegasque tournament, the fourth direct meeting between Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz is staged, with the Pole leading 2 to 1 in the previous matches, all played on hard courts and more than 12 months ago.

Thanks to the number 7 seed, the South Tyrolean tennis player got a bye in the first roundto then challenge, yesterday, the doubles partner Diego Schwartzman: on the score of 6-0, 3-1 the Argentine raised the white flag due to a physical problem. The blue thus won the first match on clay of the seasonand the first meeting on this surface since the final of the Umag tournament played, and won, against Carlos Alcaraz last August.

Hurkacz struggled more than expected to access the third round of this tournament: the Pole played two marathon matches in the first two rounds. The 11th seed in the first round he had the better of Laslo Djere after 3 tie-breaks and more than 3 hours of playingWhile took just over 2 1/2 hours to defeat Jack Draperwith the score 3-6, 6-7 (3), 7-5.

Precisely for this reason the bookmakers they seem to have a pretty clear idea of ​​who is the favorite in this matchwith Sinner’s victory listed at about 1.30 and that of the Pole at just under 4. The winner of this match will snatch the pass for the quarterfinals of this tournament, where he will meet either Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti. The match is the first scheduled on the Ranieri III field starting at 11.00, and will be visible on Sky Sports One, channel 201, as well as on the Now TV streaming platform. Here at OA Sport we will offer you the LIVE LIVE text of the match between Sinner and Hurkacz, scheduled for 11.00, with an update point by point: good fun!

Foto: PhotoLiveSport

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport