LIVE Sinner-Monfils 6-4 4-6 6-3, ATP Toronto 2023 LIVE: the South Tyrolean struggles to reach the semifinal!

Reading the numbers a bit, Monfils’ data is impressive with his aces (19), while Sinner only 5. The blue is good at going up above all in the third set with a much more convincing performance, as demonstrated by the 12 winners and only 2 errors don’t force it.

For the first time in his career, Sinner gains access to the semifinals and will face Tommy Paul, who surprisingly defeated Carlos Alcaraz.

SINNER IS THERE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The blue was good at holding up in the presence of a great version of Monfils. Hard-fought victory for the South Tyrolean who was able to change the score in the third set and prevail on 6-3.

Monfils holds serve and now Sinner will serve for the match, ahead 5-3 in this 3rd set.

Excellent push game with Sinner’s backhand, which redeems itself after the mistake of the first point. 5-2 for Sinner in this 3rd set.

0-15 No, Sinner’s bad mistake.

Central Ace of Monfils. 4-2 Sinner and at the service.

40-15 Out of Sinner’s forehand.

30-15 Double foul by Monfils.

30-0 Great acceleration with Monfils’ backhand.

15-0 Bad mistake with Sinner’s backhand.

He holds a very important service Sinner and goes up 4-1 in the 3rd set. Jannik isn’t brilliant, but you have to give your best with what you have. Now Monfils will go to bat.

0-15 Shoot with the straight out Sinner.

Sinner’s break arrives and he goes 3-1 in the 3rd set. Blue at the service.

40-40 Error with Sinner’s forehand.

Sinner advantage with a nice acceleration with the forehand.

40-40 French error

40-30 Another incredible mistake by Sinner with the backhand.

30-30 Short ball in Sinner’s net.

15-30 Backhand control escapes from Monfils.

15-15 Monfils puts the palla out.

15-0 Monfils puts the forehand on the line.

Excellent game by Sinner and 2-1 in the 3rd set for him. Monfils at bat.

40-0 Sinner’s central ace.

30-0 Great acceleration by Sinner with the forehand.

15-0 Splendid short ball from Sinner.

Still winning serve by Monfils and 1-1 in the 3rd set. Sinner at the joke.

40-30 Sinner misses a backhand that shouldn’t have …

30-30 Still ace from Monfils…

15-30 Sinner’s great passerby.

15-15 Great response from Sinner.

15-0 Great straight acceleration by Monfils.

Closes with Sinner’s crossed backhand. 1-0 for the South Tyrolean in the 3rd set, now the Frenchman is at the service.

40-15 Monfils splendid backhand along the line.

40-0 Excellent short ball from Sinner and closure on the net.

30-0 Monfils sinks with the forehand into the net.

15-0 Excellent smash by Sinner.

Closes the second set with another ace. Late night for Sinner and 6-4 for the Frenchman in this second set. If the South Tyrolean doesn’t shake off, he will soon see the way to the changing rooms.

40-0 Central Ace.

30-0 Winning service by Monfils.

15-0 Ace second by Monfils.

Sinner goes out of whack with his forehand and Monfils goes ahead 5-4 and will be able to serve for the 2nd set.

15-40 Monfils shoots forehand and Sinner watches.

15-30 Monfils’ straight answer is just outside.

0-30 Another really bad mistake by Sinner.

0-15 Excellent acceleration from Monfils.

Another ace from Monfils and 4-4 in the 2nd set. Sinners at the service.

40-30 Ace central di Monfils.

30-30 Along the Monfils straight.

30-15 Ace di Monfils.

15-15 Excellent straight back from the French.

0-15 Excellent bottom pressing by Sinner.

Out the backhand pass by Monfils and Sinner is saved, moving forward on 4-3 in the 2nd set.

Sinner advantage with a good first serve.

40-40 Monfils’ great backhand acceleration.

40-30 Another mistake by Sinner with the forehand.

40-15 Excellent first service in the center of Sinner.

30-15 Out the straight line of Sinner.

30-0 Excellent forehand acceleration by Sinner and smash.

15-0 Sinner’s winning service.

Monfils central ace and 3-3 in the 2nd set. Sinners at the service.

40-15 Monfils sinks the forehand into the net.

40-0 Another mistake by Sinner, in a totally doll.

30-0 Another backhand in Sinner’s runner.

15-0 Another mistake by Sinner with the backhand along the line.

Here it is … the break to zero immediately from Sinner arrives. A horrendous game from South Tyrol.

0-40 The Sinner smash is wrong…

0-30 Sinner too passive and Monfils arrives with the forehand.

0-15 He does not find the field with the Sinner backhand.

Double fault by Monfils! 3-1 for Sinner and now the blue in the service.

30-40 Sinner backhand loop.

30-30 Straight on the Monfils line.

15-30 Ace di Monfils.

0-30 Another mistake by Monfils.

0-15 Straight into Monfils’ network.

Well done Sinner at finding the corner with his backhand and hitting the net. 2-1 in the 2nd set for him.

40-30 Another devastating straight from Monfils.

40-15 Excellent service to Sinner’s body.

30-15 Straight and smash well done by Sinner.

15-15 It saves well with the forehand Sinner.

0-15 Fearful in the Sinner exchange and the Frenchman takes the point.

Central Ace of Monfils. 1-1 in the 2nd set and Sinner serving

40-15 Sinner does not find the straight along the line.

30-15 Ace central di Monfils.

15-15 The impact with the Monfils ball is completely wrong.

15-0 Out Sinner’s backhand along the line.

Another very strong forehand from Monfils deflected by our out. 1-0 by Sinner in the 2nd set and the Frenchman in service.

40-30 Bravo Sinner in backhand recovery and Monfils is wrong.

30-30 Great straight acceleration by Monfils.

30-15 Winning service in the center of Sinner.

15-15 Sinner does not turn well with the forehand and Monfils takes advantage of it.

15-0 Excellent first service out of Sinner.

The second set begins with Sinner serving.

Excellent crossed backhand by Sinner who takes home the first set at 6-4 with great concreteness.

30-40 Excellent backhand from Sinner and set point.

30-30 Another winning service in the center of Monfils.

15-30 Ace central di Monfils.

0-30 Out the forehand of Monfils.

0-15 Excellent crossed backhand by Sinner.

Excellent forehand service by Sinner and 5-4 for the blue in this first set.

40-30 Monfils’ forehand is out of nowhere.

30-30 He does not find the winner with the backhand along the Sinner line.

30-15 Another straight sunk into the net by Sinner.

30-0 Excellent first service in the center of Sinner.

15-0 Shoot out the French with the forehand.

Winning serve by Monfils and 4-4 in the 1st set. Sinners at the service.

40-30 Still ace from Monfils.

30-30 Ace to get out of Monfils.

15-30 Nice crossed forehand by Sinner.

15-15 Double foul by Monfils.

15-0 Sinks the forehand into the Sinner net, not centered.

Sinner’s last two points are excellent, taking him to 4-3 in the 1st set. Now the Frenchman will go to serve.

30-30 Double foul by Sinner.

30-15 Along the straight of Monfils in recovery.

15-15 Winning service in the center of Sinner.

0-15 Another mistake by Jannik, too foul …

Another mistake by Sinner, who is too far wrong. 3-3 in the 1st set. The blue at the service.

40-30 Ace central di Monfils.

30-30 Fortunato Sinner with the ribbon deflecting its backhand on the line.

30-15 Excellent solution to get out of French.

15-15 Double foul by Monfils.

15-0 Backhand in Sinner’s net.

Excellent service from the right by Sinner and 3-2 for him in this 1st set.

40-15 Excellent exchange of Sinner and straight sunk into the net by the French.

30-15 Another winning service from Sinner.

15-15 Shoots out the Sinner backhand.

15-0 Splendid first service from Sinner.

Beautiful backhand down the line from Monfils and 2-2 in the 1st set. Sinner at the joke.

40-0 Ace central di Monfils.

30-0 Splendid goal game by Monfils.

15-0 One-two perfect by Monfils.

He does not find the field with Monfils forehand and 2-1 for Sinner in this first set. Now the transalpine at battua.

40-30 Sinner’s third ace.

30-30 Volèe sinks Sinner’s forehand.

30-15 Largo Sinner’s forehand.

30-0 Second ace from Sinner.

15-0 Ace to leave Sinner.

Another winning serve by Monfils and 1-1 in this first set. Sinner batting.

40-30 Ace di Monfils.

30-30 Sinner does not find the field with this backhand.

15-30 He puts pressure on Sinner with his backhand and the Frenchman is wrong.

15-15 Double foul by Monfils.

15-0 Sinks the Sinner backhand into the net.

Well done Sinner who takes home the first shift in service. Now it will be the Frenchman at bat.

Sinner advantage with a good first serve in the middle.

40-40 Sinks the backhand into the Siner net.

Sinner advantage, great serve-forehand.

40-40 Double foul by Sinner.

40-30 Excellent before Sinner serve to go out.

30-30 Excellent first serve to leave Sinner.

15-30 Another straight from Monfils, Sinner does not check.

15-15 Excellent second from Sinner, very penetrating.

0-15 Monfils’s frightening acceleration with the forehand.

Jannik Sinner at the service first then!

2.47 Alcaraz wins the second set 6-4 and extends everything to the third: the wait for the match between Sinner and Monfils lengthens.

1.58 A spent Carlos Alcaraz lost the first set 6-3, even giving up the joke against Tommy Paul three times. At the end of this match it will be Jannik Sinner’s turn.

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the match between Jannik Sinner and Gael Monfils, valid for the quarterfinals of the Toronto Masters1000. On the Central Center of the prestigious Canadian tournament, the South Tyrolean goes in search of the semifinal, facing the expert French tennis player, among the surprises of this event.

Monfils, in fact, returned to show his class during the 1000 and the victory in the second round against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (#4 ATP) is significant in this. Sinner, for his part, had a challenging second round against Matteo Berrettini and then was able to take advantage of the Scotsman’s retirement Andy Murraywho was unable to play in the round of 16 due to a physical problem.

It will be interesting to understand whether or not it will be an advantage for Jannik to get to the match against the Frenchman without having played the match against Murray, considering that the latter could have given him a parameter on the environmental conditions. The match between the Italian and Gael, in fact, will be played in the Canadian evening and consequently in the Italian night.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the match between Jannik Sinner and Gael Monfils, valid for the quarterfinals of the Toronto Masters1000: real-time news and constant updates. The match is the second/last of the evening session, which starts at 01.00 Italian time on Saturday 12 August. Good fun!

