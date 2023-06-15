LIVE Spain-Italy 1-1: Pino on Bonucci’s mistake, then Immobile’s penalty. Frattesi still dangerous | First page

After the European, the Nations League. L’Italia by Robert Mancinireigning European champion but not qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, is back in the fight for the victory of a trophy, in the semifinal in scena at 20.45 at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede, the Netherlands against Spain in Luis From the source. The winner will face Croatia, who defeated the hosts in the semifinal of the de Kuip in Rotterdam Orangewho will play the final for the 3rd/4th place against the loser of the match between Azzurri e red furies, who return to challenge each other after the semi-final of the continental tournament, won by Italy on penalties. Spain disappointed at the World Cup, being eliminated by Morocco in the round of 16, again from the penalty spot, and said goodbye to Luis Enrique. Both national teams won their respective groups: the Azzurri ahead of Hungary, Germany and England, the Red Furies ahead of Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. Mancini still focuses on Retegui, De La Fuente fields the former Juve Morata.

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND – The budget travels on the edge of balance: 11 Azzurri victories, 16 draws and 12 defeats, with 45 goals scored and 43 conceded. These are the 39 official precedents. Spain boasts three continental titles (1964, 2008 and 2012) and one world title (2010), Italy four triumphs in the world championship (1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006) and two at the European Championships (1968 and 2021).

THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

SPAIN (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Navas, Le Normand, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Merino; Rodrigo, Gavi, Pino; Morata.

ITALIA (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Toloi, Bonucci, Acerbi; Di Lorenzo, Frattesi, Jorginho, Barella, Spinazzola; Zaniolo, Immobile.