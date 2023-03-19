After the victory, and the passage of the turn, in Champions Leagueil Napoli he also won on the last day of the championship before the break. The blues become protagonists of the usual show performance against the Torino, finishing with the score 4-0. The team of Spalletti fly, momentarily, a +21 on Inter in the standings. The networks decide the challenge Kvaratskhelia, Ndombele and the Osimhen brace. Relive the live coverage.

17:05

17:00

Naples and Turin in the standings

The team of Spalletti flies to 71 points, momentarily at +21 on Inter engaged against Juve. After two victories in a row, Turin stops Juricwhich remains at 37 points in eleventh place.

16:55

Naples, yet another show performance

Four goals and an impeccable performance on the pitch, from defense to attack: yet another Spalletti’s Naples show.

16:52

90+2′ – It’s over, Napoli’s poker in Turin

Triple whistle from the referee: Naples poker with the networks of Kvaratskhelia, Ndombele and the Osimhen brace. Spalletti momentarily flies to +21 on Inter.

16:50

90′ – Two minutes of added time

Game that now has nothing more to say: last two minutes and for Napoli it will be the twenty-third victory in this championship, the second in a row.

16:41

82′ – Napoli controls the match

Minutes go by, the Napoli check the ball and just wait for the triple whistle. Meanwhile, the last change is being prepared: inside Gaetanoout Lobotka.

16:39

80′ – Everything is ok for Meret

Clash in the area between Sanabria and Meret: the goalkeeper stays on the ground but then gets back up without problems.

16:31

72′ – Two more substitutions for Napoli

Inside Simeone is Ostigardout Osimhen e Rrhamani.

16:27

68′ – GOAL FOR NAPOLI! Poker in the Ndombele

The midfielder finds his own as soon as he enters first goal in Serie A: builds Osimhen, ball to Kvaratskhelia who serves a perfect assist for Ndombele who scores poker.

16:26

66′ – Substitutions Napoli

First two changes for Spalletti: inside Ndombele and Elmas, outside Zielinski and Lozano

16:20

61′ – Turin tries to react

Already heavy result, but the Torino still try to react. They try Vlasic and Riccibut fail to scare the defense of Napoli.

16:10

51′ – NAPLES GOAL! Osimhen brace

After a good start for Torino, another goal arrives for the Napoli: fantastic build by the team, the ball goes up to Olivera on the band that puts the center for Osimhen who, still with the head, signs the 3-0 and the personal brace.

16:05

46′ – The second half begins

The same starting eleven take the field: the recovery of Turin-Naples begins.

15:47

45′ – The first half ends

The referee’s whistle ends the first half of the game. Napoli immediately ahead on 2-0 with the usual Osimhen e Kvaratskhelia, Torino dangerous but which stops at the pole hit by sanabria.

15:40

38′ – Naples again, Osimhen tries

The attacker reaches the edge of the area and releases a powerful shot, Milinkovic Savic he gets his hands on it and deflects for a corner kick.

15:37

35′ – NAPLES GOAL! Doubles Kvaratskhelia

The Georgian wins and transforms the penalty kick: beat Milinkovic, Kvaratskhelia sign the double

15:36

34′ – Penalty kick for Napoli!

Kvaratskhelia wins a penalty, after being fouled by Linetty in the box. There are no doubts for the race director.

15:32

30′ – Rodriguez saves Lozano again

Shot of Osimhen serving the center for Lozano in great location, anticipated however once again from Ricardo Rodriguez.

15:26

25′ – Turin is still dangerous

Try again sanabriathis time with a header: the attacker anticipates everyone but sends the ball out just a little.

15:24

23′ – Brivido Naples, Sanabria post

Incredible opportunity for the Torinowho came close to scoring twice: Ricci kick well, Meret he gets there but doesn’t push away and gets there on the rebound sanabria but he sends the ball to the post.

15:22

20′ – First yellow card of the match

Gravel enters hard on Kvaratskhelia: the referee extracts the first yellow of the match.

15:16

15:16

14′ – Turin reacts with Vlasic

Try to react after the goal Torinocon Vlasic who starts the shot from the edge of the area but finds the answer of Meret. Just before a good opportunity to Kvaratskheliajust outside with his round shot.

15:11

9′ – NAPLES GOAL! Osimhen immediately

After less than ten minutes of play, the Naples is already ahead. From the developments of the corner after the previous play, Osimhen detach highest of all and unlock the game. For the attacker it is the twentieth goal in the league.

15:10

8′ – High rhythm, Rodriguez signs Lozano

First minutes of the match played at high intensity by both teams. First chance for Lozanoserved by Anguissa, but is bricked by Ricardo Rodriguez.

15:02

1′ – Turin-Naples begins!

Kick-off by referee Marchetti: the challenge between Turin and Naples begins.

14:50

Giuntoli: “Spalletti has improved me”

He ds Cristiano Giuntoli spoke to Dazn’s microphones before the match: “It’s as important as every week to do well, think about the present and take on one match at a time, without thinking of too positive or too negative consequences. Spalletti? He’s certainly improved me, I don’t know if I’ve improved him. Spalletti doesn’t need to of my advice, he is a great coach, experienced and we are very happy. Right now all kinds of appreciations take you out of our reality, we have to think about the present, at Turin, which is a tough team and which will make this match difficult”. (READ EVERYTHING)

14:50

The teams return to the locker room

Napoli and Torino have finished their pre-match warm-up and are back in the locker room: there are only 10 minutes left until the kick-off.

14:45

Juric: “Spalletti has great experience”

The words of Ivan Juric to the microphones of Dazn: “Spalletti? We are at different levels, we are talking about a coach with great experience who has been doing great, interesting things since last season“.

14:40

Radonjic dismisses criticism

The words of Nemanja Radonjic to the microphones of Dazn: “I didn’t say anything to myself, this is football, sometimes you play well and sometimes you play badly, but you have to work hard every day because work pays off”.

14:30

Naples in Turin with its fans

For the challenge against the grenades of Juricthe team of Spalletti will also have the push of his fans from the away sector, thanks to the end of the travel ban. The Azzurri had to do without their own away fans for two monthsafter the decision of the Viminale on the clashes between the Roma and Napoli ultras last January.

14:20

14:15

14:05

14:00

Turin-Naples, curiosities and statistics

Turin’s latest victory against the Napoli in Serie A it dates back to 1 March 2015 (1-0 with a goal by Glik): since then in 15 games with four draws and 11 victories from Campania, including those in the last four matches in chronological order – the Campania players have never remained in their history 16 games in a row unbeaten against grenade in the competition.

Napoli kept the untouched door in seven of the last 10 league games, including all the last five away: the Azzurri have never reached six consecutive clean sheets away from home in their history in Serie A.

Since Serie A returned to 20 teams (2004/05), no formation had never had an 18-point lead on the second in the standings 12 days from the end of the championship (considering Juventus at 53 points, it is the third largest gap after the 16 points of 2006/07 and 2018/19).

Victor Osimhen (23 goals and assist) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (20 between goals and assists) are the only two Serie A players who have actively participated in at least 20 goals so far; among the players of the top five European leagues 22/23 with at least 20 participations, only four players (Haaland, Neymar, Ben Yedder and Messi) have a better average than the two Azzurri: the Nigerian participates in a goal every 80 minutes played, the Georgian one in every 83.

13:55

Turin-Naples, the official formations

TORINO (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Gravillon, Schuurs, Rodriguez; Singo, Ricci, Linetty, Vojvoda; Vlasic, Radonjic; Sanabria. All:juric.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All: Spalletti.