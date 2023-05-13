Live Spalletti, the words on the meeting with De Laurentiis and the future at Napoli LIVE

After the celebrations for the championship winil Napoli champion of Italy tomorrow he will be on stage in Monza where he will go in search of the second victory in a row after the success at Maradona against Fiorentina. Coach Luciano Spalletti presented the match in a press conference.

Towards Monza-Naples, end of the press conference

Luciano Spalletti’s press conference on the eve of Monza-Napoli has ended.

Naples, Spalletti praises the staff and journalists

The victory of all the staff: “I bonded with Santoro right away, he’s someone who was born in offices and knows how to move his desk onto the pitch and the pitch inside the offices. He’s cultured, he knows how to advise, he’s someone everyone would like to work with. We’ll meet here early in the morning, we’ll leave late in the evening. In fact he goes away, I stay here (laughs, ed) and we spent many hours together. When that moment arrived we got rid of what we had accumulated. There are many situations on the field, seeing the rebounds of all the bench, warehouse workers, masseurs, the smiles at every victory, they are all very beautiful images”.

Shoulder pads added: “I have splendid collaborators, including technicians, we lack for nothing, they have given me a very important hand, I thank everyone. When it comes to football, conferences, everything goes hand in hand, if you play well it’s easier, if you play poorly it’s difficult explain what you don’t like to see. This year you gave me a huge hand to achieve this result, last year a little less. The work of the journalists is also part of the result. I thank you and I applaud you again”.

Naples, Spalletti on the Monza: “Palladino will have an important future”

The focus on Monza: “Monza is an uncomfortable customer, they play beautiful football, they have a very good coach who will have an important future, they have managers who see in people’s heads. Galliani knows how to choose the right people and they have well structured what they want to do, playing on an open field and they always bring the ball back to the central 3 to build from behind and create space for themselves. and there is a need to win the game to go beyond the goals of scores”.

Spalletti’s total football and praise for Elmas

Spalletti and his total football: “I would define it more as timeless football, what we saw some time ago or what we are proposing again now or with the five changes and the players don’t have the time to express themselves can be important. Elmas is timeless, you put it from “He starts and does the same things he does in the last few minutes, he does what’s necessary. Football is timeless, you have to gather all the experiences and bring them into your baggage.”.

Naples, the final rush seen by Spalletti

The last matches: “They can tell us a lot in view of next season. We have an obligation to honor the shirt we wear. Discipline is needed in every job and we have always shown it and we must continue. Our people deserve it, as does the club”.

Naples, Spalletti: “A cycle can be opened”

We continue to talk about the path that led Napoli to the victory of its third championship: “I liked having given my all. The club did a great job to reorganize the team. When I talk about correct steps, it means winning and enhancing the squad. A brilliant future awaits us. They gave me the opportunity to work in a certain way, bringing in young players full of quality and availability. You can open a cycle with this team.”.

Then we talk about the dinner with De Laurentiis again: “The president always knows how to choose excellent wines, I know little about them. I said what I had to say and I’m satisfied. Are you planning? It’s not right for me to move forward in the company, they manage these things”.

Curtain between Spalletti and a journalist

The press conference continues in a relaxed atmosphere and Spalletti anticipates a journalist’s question to general laughter: “It cannot be written that I have requested money from the company. It cannot be done”.

Naples, Spalletti’s formation against Monza: Bereszynski plays

A journalist jokes and asks if it is possible to have the title after winning the championship training: “You have to do things correctly and give some space to those who have not played before. I don’t know: who do you want to play? (ride, ndr). From the beginning I tell you that Bereszynski plays”.

Naples and Spalletti, the relationship

The relationship between Napoli e Spalletti: “Being strict about celebrations and about setting up work, when it comes to Naples and the Naples sun it becomes impossible not to get kissed because it’s a sun that gives you a blue tan. I always have the same goal, to defend the team and society as far as I can. Then we also work on what the relationship with the environment might be. If it’s Naples, it can give a lot, it was one of my first relationships with the president, bring out this love that was under the ashes, bring everyone back to the stadium. And when you succeed you are recognized, as I have always recognized our fans who can give us so much. We have faced all the matches together and they have shown us their strength. He repays me for all the nights awake loving Napoli, I gave all of myself and even more. I’m happy too”.

Italian awareness, Spalletti: “I’ve always believed in it”

When the awareness that Napoli would have won the Scudetto has matured: “There are so many moments, but there was that goal ever since I arrived. The allusions you make about the fact that I didn’t believe don’t suit me and I’ll react on that. When you asked me if I liked the team built I have always answered yes, only one answer. Along the way there is the championship, but also all the initial fears that the team has overcome. The winning mentality is built from the beginning in speaking, in training, in frequenting the environment, in meeting, in writing things in the group, in the gym”.

Sarri’s record of 91 points

Il Napoli can exceed the record of the 91 points conquered with Sarri: “Yes, it can be an important stimulus. There will be stadiums full on all sides, with pieces of blue hearts, where we will pass. So we need to do well. A new phase is starting for us, we have to alternate the celebrations, as it should be , on the pitch. We want to continue playing good football even if we closed the Scudetto issue early. I found what we did with Fiorentina perfect after two nights of celebrations. Everyone expected a more relaxed team and instead we were on track.”.

Spalletti and the meeting with De Laurentiis

Greeted by thunderous applause, Spalletti first of all he focused on the dinner meeting with the president Of Lawrence: “Meeting in restaurants in Naples is never easy because you always have your mouth full of delicious things (ride, ndr). Seriously, what came out is all very clear, but the company should disclose the details when it deems it appropriate. It is incorrect to anticipate anything, all questions on this topic will have the same answer. The club will talk about it when it wants, that’s correct. I can only continue to work and think about finishing the job in the best possible way”.

Towards Monza-Naples, Spalletti speaks

All ready at Konami Training Center in Castel Volturno for the start of Luciano Spalletti’s press conference.

Naples to Monza without Lozano and Mario Rui

Il Napoli will go to Monza without Lozano e Mario Rui. Lozano spoke to the TUDN sports channel about his struggles when he was there Gattuso on the bench. Con Ancelotti e Spalletti the path was decidedly easier and full of satisfactions.

Monza-Naples, the eve of Spalletti

All set for the press conference Luciano Spallettitechnician of Napoli who will soon speak on the eve of the championship match at Monza’s home.

