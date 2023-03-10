The 26th day of Serie A opens with the challenge between Spice e Inter at the Peak Stadium. After the triumph against Lecce, the nerazzurri of Inzaghi I’m on the hunt for a new victory to better present themselves in the return match against Porto of the round of 16 of the Champions League. Important points are needed to detach the pursuers from second place, with Lazio just two points away. Totally different goals for Spice, with Simple which has only three points ahead of Verona third last. A good result can be crucial to move away from the relegation zone. Follow the match report live.

22:02

53′ – GOAL FOR SPEZIA! Scores Daniel Maldini

Surprisingly, after the many occasions of Inter, it is Spice to take the lead. He thinks about it Daniel Maldiniwho came on at the start of the second half in place of Shomurodov, who is ready on the assist of Nzola causing the Peak to explode.

21:53

46′ – Lautaro’s goal disallowed

Not even 40 seconds later lautaro martinez find the goal. However, everything stopped due to the irregular position of Luke at the beginning of the action.

21:52

46′ – The second half begins

Teams back on the pitch, the second half begins.

21:35

45+2′ – The first half ends without goals

Inter always forward but the goal didn’t come: thus ending the first half without networks. Many opportunities created by the Nerazzurri, which however they fail to materialize above all Lautaro with the penalty saved by Dragowski. Spezia defends well and holds up against Inter’s attacks, also making themselves very dangerous in the restart.

21:29

41′ – Lautaro again, who saves Dragowski

Shot of lautaro martinez towards the area, instead of serving Luke try the individual shot on which Dragowski it is overcome by touching it just enough to send it over the crossbar.

21:20

33′ – Chill Inter, crossbar by sharpen it

Reaction Spice who on the counterattack tries to hurt. He arrives in the area sharpen ithis (deviated) conclusion affects the crossbar and get back on the field.

21:16

29′ – What an opportunity for Mkhitaryan

Ball in the air coming to Mkhitaryan who tries the first volley from outside the area, touching the crossbar. Inter constantly in the opposing area but the goal hasn’t arrived yet.

21:06

20′ – Fiery peak, Inter thrown forward

First twenty minutes of very high intensity, with the stadium loaded after the penalty saved by Dragowski. The Nerazzurri attack while Spezia defends and waits for a good opportunity on the counterattack. Try again Lautaro but the Polish goalkeeper still responds.

21:01

14′ – LAUTARO MAKES A MISTAKE! For Dragowski

From the diskette it shows up lautaro martinez kicking to the right, Dragowski guess the corner and clear the ball denying the Nerazzurri the goal.

21:00

12′ – Penalty for Inter!

After the check the referee makes a decision: penalty kick for Inter and yellow card for Caldara for D’Ambrosio’s ankle surgery.

20:58

9′ – The Var intervenes

Inter immediately aggressive and dangerous. He tries D’Ambrosio who enters the area but is stopped sliding by Caldara. Everything stops: the Was call the referee to check the penalty kick. The race director goes to the on field review.

20:53

5′ – First ring Inter

First minutes with the aggressive Nerazzurri. The first good opportunity is created by lautaro martinez who shoots from the edge forcing Dragowski to the rejection with fists.

20:48

1′ – Spezia-Inter begins!

After a minute’s silence for Cutro’s victims, the match between Spezia, in the white shirt, and Inter, in the Nerazzurri shirt, begins at the Picco Stadium.

20:40

Five minutes to kick-off

Everything is ready at the Picco Stadium: the teams are about to return to the field for the referee’s kick-off.

20:20

Mkhitaryan: “It will be another challenge for us”

The words of the midfielder dell’Interto the microphones of DAZN, before the match against Spezia: “We know the things we haven’t done well, this match will be another challenge for us. To show that we can win away too, we have to do everything to win before the away match in the Champions League.”

20:05

Inzaghi relies on turnover

In view of the fundamental challenge against the Portothe Nerazzurri coach focuses on turnover in tonight’s match. Go back to the posts Handanovichwhile in defense space a D’Ambrosio. On the right wing there is Darmian while in front, together with the ever-present Lautaro, at his side is Luke.

19:40

Spezia-Inter, the official formations

SPICE (4-2-3-1): Dragowski; North, Ampadu, Caldara, Nikolaou; Bourabia, Zurkowski; Agudelo, Shomurodov, Gas; Nzola. Trainer: Leonardo Simple.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanović; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Gosens; Lukaku, Lautaro. Trainer: Simone Inzaghi.

19:35

Inter on the pitch with a special shirt

On the occasion of Spezia-Inter, the nerazzurri players will take to the field with a shirt with a special golden embroidery bearing the writing “115 years”, to celebrate the 115th anniversary of the founding of Inter.

19:20

Inzaghi: “Brozovic will return to the top and Lukaku…”

The words of the Nerazzurri coach to the official channels of the club on the eve of the challenge: “SIt’s going to be a difficult game, against a team that has a very specific goal for which it is fighting. We know the value of Lukaku, he has come from a difficult period and is now giving excellent signs. Brozovic? I’m satisfied because he’s working well.” (READ EVERYTHING)

19:10

Spezia-Inter, the curiosities

Inter remained undefeated in the previous five Serie A matches against Spezia, thanks to four wins and a draw; the Nerazzurri scored 11 goals against the Ligurians overall in the tournament, against only three goals conceded.

Inter didn’t find success in well five of the last six away games against Ligurian opponents in Serie A (D4 L1), after having won all six previous ones.

Spezia have not won any of their last seven Serie A matches (D3 L4), although they have drawn their most recent two, with Leonardo Simple on the bench: the Ligurians have never recorded a longer run of consecutive draws in the competition.

Spezia didn’t score a single goal in the last five home games in Serie A, in the last 45 years only two teams have played more home matches in a row during a season in the top flight without scoring: Parma (eight in 2020/21) and Sampdoria (seven, just in 2022/23) .

Lautaro Martinez was involved in six goals against Spezia in Serie A (three goals and three assists), more than any other opponent currently in the competition; in fact, in general he has actively participated in more goals only against Cagliari (nine: eight goals and one assist).

19:00

Spezia-Inter, the probable formations

SPICE (4-2-3-1): Dragowski; North, Ampadu, Caldara, Nikoulau; Bourabia, Zurkowski; Gas, Agudelo, Green; Nzola. Trainer: Simple. Available: Zoet, Zovko, WIsniewski, Beck, Giorgeschi, Salva Ferrer, Ekdal; Shomurodov, Cipot, Esposito, Sala, Kovalenko, Krollis, Maldini. Unavailable: S. Bastoni, Holm, Moutinho. Disqualified: Marchetti, Reca. Be wary: S. Bastoni, Holm, Road.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, De Vrij, A. Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Lukaku, Martinez. Trainer: Inzaghi A disposition: Handanovic, Cordaz, Acerbi, D’Ambrosio, Dimarco, Bellanova, Zanotti, Gagliardini, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Carboni, Dzeko. Unavailable: Correa, Skriniar. Disqualified: Nobody. Be wary: Dumfries.

REFEREE: Marinelli of Tivoli.

Alberto Picco Stadium – La Spezia