LIVE Sprint GP Azerbaijan race: follow the live broadcast

Dear friends of Autosprint, with the mini podium for Leclerc we close the live text of the Sprint Race del GP in Baku.

Continue to follow us for interviews and insights. The appointment with the live returns tomorrow at 1 pm for the Azerbaijan GP. Thanks for following us!

16.14

Verstappen 3°, Sainz 5°

Third position for Verstappen. The Dutchman is very angry because he was able to see the damage to his RB19 after the duel with Russell: the Red Bull has a hole on his left stomach. While the other Ferrari finished in fifth position with Sainz ahead of Russell: 4 points go to the Spaniard

16.08

Leclerc is second!

The Ferrari does not give up and beats Verstappen with Leclerc: there are 7 more points that Charles takes home

Perez wins the Gara Sprint

The Mexican wins the first Sprint Race of 2023!

16.06

Giro 17

Last lap of the Baku Sprint Race: will Perez win?

Giro 16

The top 5 with one lap to go:

Perez, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell e Sainz

16.02

Giro 14

Charles suffers who sees Max less than 8 tenths behind in the rear-view mirrors. Ferarri loses a lot of pace in the second sector

Giro 13

Verstappen takes the fastest lap: 1:43.723

15.58

Giro 12

Sainz is always fifth. The position of the Spaniard hasn’t changed, he is 1 second and 3 tenths behind Russell

15.55

Forza Charles

Leclerc’s detachment from Perez is just 1 second when we are on the 11th lap

15.50

10 rounds to go

In the top 10:

Perez, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell. Sainz, Alonso, Hamilton, Albon, Stroll and Piastri

Perez overtakes Charles!

The Mexican takes the lead and mocks Ferrari, also setting the fastest lap at 1:43.932

Tsunoda retired

Too many problems for the AlphaTauri that returns to the pits

15.46

Green flag

The SC goes off the track: it’s back to dueling on lap 6

Investigation

The AlphaTauri is under investigation for having put Tsunoda on the track with an off-axis car: the Japanese in fact came out of the pits with his car still not fixed and therefore dangerous

15.45

Max, trouble!

Damage also for Verstappen. The duel with Russell on the first lap costs the bottom of the RB19 some problems and the Dutchman complains over the radio because there has been no investigation for Mercedes

15.42

It slows down!

Safety car on track for debris removal. Tsunoda pits and also changes the front wing, as well as adding the tyre

15.40

Yellow flag

Tsunoda loses the right rear in the second sector! The AlphaTauri without a wheel it has touched the wall and falls apart

In the top 5

Leclerc, Perez, Russell, Verstappen e Sainz

Giro 1

A thrilling start in Baku where Leclerc manages to keep the attacks of super aggressive Verstappen at bay! The fight however costs Max a position with Russell taking advantage and overtaking him! Even Sainz who has nothing to lose tried the leap but remained in fifth position

15.34

Ready Set Go!

The traffic lights go out and the GP d’Azerbaijan

The riders line up on the starting grid. Everyone chose medium, except Norris and Bottas who have soft

15.31

The single-seaters warm up

Training tour in Baku starts!

Two minutes to the formation lap!

15.25

All in 17 laps

There will be 17 total laps of the 100 km race

15.20

10′ at the start

Official: Ocon will start from pit lane while Sargeant will not take part in the Sprint Race following this morning’s crash

15.10

Forecast

Ideal weather for the single-seaters of the Circus. The Azeri circuit the sky is partly cloudywith moderate winds and an air temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

15.00

Leclerc, fury rossa

The Monegasque started the weekend in Baku off to a great start, taking home a double pole. A great injection of strength after a three-week break in Formula 1, which saw him the protagonist of insistent rumors that prospected a future exchange between Ferrari and Mercedes with Hamilton. However, Leclerc has swept away all rumors: he loves Ferrari and wants to win with the Cavallino.

14.50

What changes?

The Sprint competition will always be on distance of 100km and will assign the points which will then be added to those earned in the Sunday classification. The first classified in the Sprint Race will have the maximum of 8 points, while all the other drivers up to the eighth position will be awarded from 7 to a single point depending on the order

1st – 8 points

2nd – 7 points

3rd – 6 points

4th – 5 points

5th – 4 points

6th – 3 points

7th – 2 points

8th – 1 point

14:40

The starting grid

Starting from the first box it will be there Charles Ferrari, with the two Red Bulls of Perez and Verstappen behind. Behind them will be Russell’s Mercedes which precedes the other Sainz’s Red. Completing the Top 10 Hamilton, Albon, Alonso, Stroll and Norris.

14:40

How do you change

First round of the 2023 World Cup with the innovative format of the Sprint Race. This year everything will be even more revolutionary and we have already seen it in the morning with the new Sprint ShootOut qualifying, which saw Leclerc stand out on the Red Bulls.

14:30

The first Sprint

Happy Saturday dear Autosprint fans. and welcome to the new direct text, to follow the Sprint Race del GP d’Azerbaijan.

Venue: Baku Circuit