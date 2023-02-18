Saturday in Serie A ends with the match between Inter and Udinese at the San Siro. The nerazzurri of Inzaghi want to redeem themselves after the draw against Sampdoria to present themselves better for Wednesday’s match for the round of 16 of the Champions League against the Porto. Even the black and whites of Cioffi they are chasing a good result, having collected one defeat and two draws in their last three games. Follow the match at Giuseppe Meazza live.

21:52

46′ – It starts again with a change

The second half begins Inter and Udinese. An immediate change for Inzaghi: D’Ambrosio enters in place of Darmian.

21:34

45+3′ – Half time

Inter tries to react but goes back to the locker room on the result of 1-1. Surprise draw by Udinese, who arrived in a first half with few chances but still managed by the Nerazzurri, who unlocked it with Lukaku’s penalty.

21:29

43′ – UDINESE GOAL! Draw Lovric

Udinese little dangerous after the advantage of Inter. Suddenly, however, on a restart comes the equalizer goal: shot by Pereyra and opening for Lovric that receives and displaces Handanovich signing the 1-1.

21:15

30′ – Inter manage the advantage

Half an hour of play at the San Siro, with few occasions but a’high intensity in the field. Inter are managing their lead for the moment.

21:08

22′ – Sparks on the pitch, Lukaku booked

So much tension in the field, with ssparks in area between Masina and Lukaku: the referee is forced to intervene and cautions both.

21:06

20′ – INTER GOAL! Lukaku scores

The second is the good one, this time Luke scores the penalty kick. The Belgian striker shoots from the same corner and this time beats Silvestri.

21:05

19′ – Penalty to be redone!

Whistle Dionysus: Silvestri moved ahead (going over the goal line) and the penalty is to be answered. Second chance for Lukaku.

21:05

18′ – Lukaku makes a mistake, saves Silvestri!

From the diskette it shows up Luke kicking to the right, Silvestri he gets there and stops. Great opportunity wasted by Inter.

21:04

17′ – Penalty for Inter!

Il Was recalls Dionysis who, after seeing him on the monitor, changes his decision about contacting Walace-Dumfries: it’s a penalty kick.

21:02

15′ – Inter dangerous and more protests

Cross from the right by Luke, Dzeko receives in front of the door but is blocked by Silvestri. The ball remains in the area, Dumfries tries to get there but is hard anticipated by Walace: the nerazzurri protest breaks out with the referee blowing nothing.

20:55

9′ – Protests by Barella

Contact between Udogie and Barella inside the area: Nerazzurri protests but the referee says there is nothing. Barella continues to protest but the referee has not been called by the VAR.

20:46

1′ – It begins: Inter-Udinese begins

Kick-off at the San Siro: the match between Inter and Udinese begins.

20:40

Lukaku shuts down rumors about Barella

“Barella? If I had to choose a player to go to war with, I’d choose him: he’s one of the best teammates I’ve had in my career.” With these words in the pre-game Luke puts an end to the case on the quarrel with Stretcher in the match against Sampdoria.

20:35

Marotta on Handanovic and Onana

It’s in the door Handanovic and not Onana. In the pre-game Joseph Marottamanaging director of theIntercomments like this: “The team is made up of a technical staff and players who are serious professionals, today’s commitment is a commitment to be fully honored and within which there are great difficulties. Handanovic and Onana are two excellent goalkeepers, it’s only right that the coach uses them as he pleases: the important thing is that the goal is well protected. Tonight’s match is delicate and, above all, important: the goal is to pocket the three points, there are still many points available and therefore we will have to play for it until the last day. There are several players who deserve renewal, then there are the club’s assessments: we are working from this point of view, we will continue the contacts with the players’ entourages”.

20:15

Inter and Udinese in the standings

Inzaghi must deal with the AC Milan victory, who joins the Nerazzurri in second place with 44 points. Inter must score points to break away from the Rossoneri, with the Naples at the moment at +18. Udinese, on the other hand, is in eighth place with 30 points: with a win they can overtake the Bologna in seventh place.

19:50

Inzaghi defends Barella

On the eve of the match against Udinese, Inzaghi he defended Stretcher after the episode with Luke against Sampdoria: “The really cares about the cause and has a great drive, he always wants to win. Sometimes this charge makes him nervous, but we all know what kind of guy he is.” (READ EVERYTHING)

19:45

Important match for Inzaghi’s Inter

The tie with the Sampthe tensions in the team and the round of 16 with the Porto getting closer and closer: the match against Udinese is important for the team of Inzaghicalled to restart in order to present itself in the best possible way for the challenge in the Champions League.

19:30

Inter-Udinese, the official formations

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lukaku, Dzeko. Trainer: Inzaghi

UDINESE (3-5-1-1): Silvestri; Becao, Bijol, Perez; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Wallace, Lovric, Udogie; Pereyra; Bob. Trainer: Thin.

REFEREE: Dionysus of L’Aquila

19:30

Inter-Udinese, the curiosities

Inter have lost only one of their last 10 matches against Udinese in Serie A (W7, D2), however the defeat came in the first leg match on 18 September last – the Friulians have not won both games of the season against the Nerazzurri in the top division since 2012/13, with Francesco Guidolin on the bench.

Inter have won their last four matches at the Meazza against Udinese in the league, only once have they achieved more consecutive home wins against the Friulians in Serie A (five between 1984 and 1989).

Udinese is the team that has recovered the most points from disadvantaged situations this season in the top five European leagues: 17, including three against Inter in the first leg.

In 2023 Udinese have only scored one goal with the forwards (Beto vs Bologna on 15 January), fewer than any other Serie A team in this calendar year.

Lautaro Martínez has scored all of Inter’s last five goals in Serie A, the last Nerazzurri player to score at least six consecutively with no other team-mates on the scoresheet was Alessandro Altobelli in 1983 (seven in a row in that case).

San Siro – Milan