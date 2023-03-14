22.50 – Triumphal evening for Simone Inzaghi, the Inter coach who comments in the press conference on the qualification for the quarter-finals obtained in Porto. Live text by TMW.

22.36 – Inzaghi’s press conference begins.

What is he most proud of?

“With the group of boys I have, we have done something historic that has been missing for a very long time. With a thousand difficulties, because we had problems on the eve, against a strong opponent used to certain races. We are enjoying this evening, it is an important step which we and our fans needed. We are satisfied with these quarter-finals, we will play them with great enthusiasm.”

Can it be a breakthrough on a mental level?

“18 months ago I was called back to take Inter to the round of 16 which had been missing for twelve years. They asked me this, I think we’ve done an important job, with the staff and the players, with trophies and victories, some defeats that can happen. But Inter are second in the league, they now have a quarter of the Champions League which at the moment I think is a huge achievement. Tonight these guys showed that they are capable of anything and let’s not forget that Inter are second in championship”.

It’s the most Mourinian game since audio coaches Inter. Remember Camp Nou 2010, did the pressure put on by Porto help you in the end?

“But as far as the match is concerned, apart from the last quarter of an hour we didn’t suffer. We had some players with some problems, someone could leave because they were in reserve. The team was good, the value of the opponent is undoubted but I think Inter deserved this qualification against a team of strong forwards.”

Should its results be reevaluated in a positive sense?

“I don’t have any revenge to take, I said it wasn’t the time to talk and it’s not even this. I’m happy with what my Inter has done, I think that in these twelve years Inter have won a Scudetto which has caused a few problems on an economic level, in the last 18 months he has won three trophies. It is easy to talk about Simone Inzaghi, education and intelligence are confused in life. I will speak when it is appropriate, I owe it to myself and my family”.

What to improve offensively in view of the quarterfinals?

“Today we had a couple of situations that we could have made better use of, but right now I can’t think badly. Last year we were the best attack in the league, we are a team that has the goal in the ropes. Fortunately, the Romelu’s goal in the first leg, we enjoy it”

23,42 – Inzaghi’s press conference concluded.