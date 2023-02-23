Home Health LIVE TMW – Inter, Inzaghi: “The victory is a small advantage. Dzeko? I was angry too”
LIVE TMW – Inter, Inzaghi: “The victory is a small advantage. Dzeko? I was angry too”

LIVE TMW – Inter, Inzaghi: “The victory is a small advantage. Dzeko? I was angry too”

23.10 – Inter smiles after the 1-0 home win against Porto, the Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi comments on the victory in the press conference. Live text by TMW.

23.26 – Here is Inzaghi.
Do you have a slight advantage for the return?
“Yes, we’ll try to make it count. We met a strong, physical, expert team, used to playing very important round of 16 and quarter-finals. It’s a good victory, the first half with Lautaro’s chance and Costa’s miracle on Bastoni was finished 0-0. Then the players who entered did well, applause to the team but it’s only the first round”.

A very tense match, were you disappointed by Dzeko’s attitude?
“I was waiting for this question… I too got angry when I went off the field in these matches, but the fact that he started on Lukaku’s goal is enough for me. Let’s not forget what Dzeko has done so far”.

How did you see Porto?
“It’s a strong, physical team. We said goodbye to Sergio before the game, everyone was focused before the match, we found several players we didn’t expect. Porto are a strong, physical team that we’ll clearly have to face in the best possible way.” when we go to Porto”.

If Otavio hadn’t been expelled, what would you have changed?
“They played with Otavio on Calhanoglu, they attacked the ball carriers. In the first half we could have been more incisive, clearly we had an opponent who brought strong pressure, but in my opinion the victory is deserved”.

Could it be the turning point on a mental level?
“Every game is very important and you are evaluated for the game you are about to play. Tonight we played a game of aggression, determination, we used our heads, what I asked for and we were good at reacting”.

See also  Let's not waste this crisis too

Inzaghi’s press conference ends here.

