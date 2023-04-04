13:45 – Massimiliano Allegri presents Juventus-Inter, a match valid for the semi-final first leg of the Coppa Italia, scheduled for tomorrow at 21 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. TUTTOmercatoWEB.com brings you the Press conference by the Juventus coach, scheduled for 2 pm, live.

14:02 – Allegri takes his place in the press room: the Juventus coach’s conference now begins.

What approach will you want to see tomorrow?

“It’s a semi-final, it’s a different competition. We need to create the conditions for the next round to go through, the match isn’t easy, Inter are a strong team despite the momentum that is passing. Right now we need to straighten our antennas because too much praise for Juventus can make us lose reality. Tomorrow we play against a physically and technically strong team, which comes from several defeats and therefore we need to be much more careful”.

How is the Church?

“It’s available. The only checkup was done in Austria, the knee is fine, it only has this tendon inflammation. He’s better, the more he goes on, the better he’ll be. Tomorrow he will be on the bench.”

Are the attacking couples Vlahovic-Di Maria and Kean-Milik the ideal ones?

“There are five of us now, we have many games. Kean is disqualified on Sunday, tomorrow we have five and so I’d say it’s very important to have them all available”.

Is Alex Sandro back in defense or confirmation for Gatti?

“Alex Sandro is fine, he is better, he has trained but I think he will hardly be in the match. He will be available. We have Rugani who is fine, we have 5 defenders. Bonucci is recovering, from Wednesday he will be with the team and will start training with the team. Yesterday Pogba did a good partial training with the team, from Wednesday he will do physical condition work with the team. These are the ones left, apart from Kaio”.

Is it difficult to recover your energy this month?

“Juve are used to playing every three days. It must be tackled one game at a time, playing every three days in this period means being within what the objectives are: championship, Coppa Italia and we have a quarter-final in the Europa League. You have to be good at filling even the weeks of May”.

Simone Inzaghi like you has a great feeling with cups.

“We all hope that we will play a great game. I think Simone is doing a great job at Inter. He won with Lazio and Lazio after Juve, in recent years, he has won more trophies. Inter won the Italian Cup , the Super Cup. It remains a strong team that isn’t going through a good period of results because they played a good game on Sunday. In these moments when you face these teams it’s dangerous, attention becomes maximum. Tomorrow will be more complicated than the match in Milan “.

What do you expect from Inter’s attack and what does it mean to have won the first two matches?

“All matches are different, last year if I’m not mistaken we lost three and drew one, this year we won two but we’re still late. Inter have a strong battery, Lukaku is more of a center forward, Dzeko is a bit atypical because he knows how to play a lot of football and keeps the others going and in that case Lautaro is more of a center forward if the two of them play. They are completely different characteristics but they are 4 very strong forwards”.

Could there be a knockout blow for Inter tomorrow?

“No, tomorrow is the Coppa Italia and it will be difficult for tomorrow’s match to finish qualifying. Right now the number one danger comes from us, from everything that the latest results have generated. We have to stay calm, rest and try to be ready tomorrow night to face a very strong team”.

Do you expect a nervous game tomorrow after the controversy of two weeks ago?

“In all matches there are episodes, in big matches and in Juventus-Inter there are always episodes. Let’s not forget those of last year with Inter in the league here and in the final of the Coppa Italia. Maybe even tomorrow there will be some, I hope not. The referee will certainly be able to manage the match, the referees are good, we have no fear. We have to think and perform against a very dangerous team.”

Can Iling play in other roles?

“At the moment he is Kostic’s deputy, De Sciglio can also play there. In my opinion he has the qualities to be a midfielder but I haven’t tried it yet ”.

Can tomorrow be considered an early final?

“We hope to reach the final, we will do our best. Then in football you need to have a balance beyond both positive and negative results. Now Juve is like this and Inter are in another position. Two games are enough and public opinion changes. Just see yesterday, Milan gave him up for dead and he went on to win the match in Naples in a wonderful way. Balance must reign above all at Continassa. I hate those who get carried away by easy enthusiasm and those who go into depression. We need to be balanced, nothing and no result should move us mentally”.

Do you see something different in Locatelli?

“He has grown a lot and I think I can still do it. Much faster in game distribution. This team, even against Verona despite not playing a great match from a technical point of view, put their heart and desire to bring home the result and this is the most important thing. In that respect, Locatelli has the qualities to play for Juventus there”.

14:14 – Massimiliano Allegri’s press conference ends now.