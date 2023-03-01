23:00 – Massimiliano Allegri comments on the 4-2 victory against Turin at the Allianz Stadium on the twenty-fourth day of the Serie A championship.

11:35 pm – Allegri takes his place in the Allianz Stadium press room: the conference begins.

Satisfied with the first half?

“We made a mistake because we went behind them too much, if you go to get them high they are good at dribbling. Then football is strange, we conceded after a minute and after equalizing we were very technically wrong. Already good in the second half, we had the patience to wait and understand that games can be played in various ways.”

Did you like Juve overall?

“Thursday we spent a lot especially on a mental level. At this moment in any way we look at the standings we have to score points. Winning today meant reaching 50 points and being second in the standings. We need to score points to stay in the top four.”

Barrenechea’s choice?

“Like the other boys, he comes from the Under 23s and is to all intents and purposes a first team player. He had given me important signals, when I took him off he was even doing better than when he started. I’m happy with what he’s done, I’m sorry for Paredes that he didn’t play, but I make choices based on the team. But everyone must be ready to help the team and teammates.”

A judgment on Pogba?

“He came on well, played 25 minutes after a year without playing. Everyone entered well, to get to the results everyone must be available to their teammates”.

What tactical position do you imagine for Pogba?

“We finished tonight with Rabiot in front of the defense and Pogba as left midfielder. But there are many matches, substitutions are important and everyone must feel involved.”

Is there a moment in which you saw the game change?

“Essential to finish the first half in a draw. The second half after fixing something went much better. Then the changes were important, maintaining and increasing the technical level”.

Kostic another level race.

“Filippo played an important game, he has great ability with the man in front of putting the ball in the middle. He is improving a lot in both phases ”.

Further turning point in this derby?

“Yes, because we had never won a game by conceding a goal, we won from behind twice. We must continue with this mentality and conviction, we can only do it if the team works as a team and everyone feels useful and at the service of their partner. If today whoever entered entered badly, the team would sink.

Did you expect this Turin?

“Torino wasted a lot of energy in the first half, they were very good and we made a lot of mistakes. Away in the last two he played great games, then it’s always difficult to play with them “.

23:46 – Massimiliano Allegri’s press conference ends now.