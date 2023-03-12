Fresh from qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the Milan will host Salernitana at San Siro for the match valid for the 26th day of the Serie A championship and scheduled for tomorrow at 20:45. Stefano Pioli present the match in a press conference starting at 2.30 pm: follow all the statements of the Rossoneri coach live with the live text on TMW.

2.30pm | Pioli’s press conference begins now.

Is there in the team the awareness that Milan comes from Florence and not from London?

“There’s the awareness that we have to throw ourselves into the championship. If we want to relive the same emotions as in the Champions League, we have to enter the top four. There’s an opportunity tomorrow. I’ve seen what I want to see in these days.”

Is it the old Milan?

“We’re doing well mentally, physically and tactically. There are things we can do better, even on Wednesday. We’ve taken an important step for our growth. Outside of here there were many trials, but we worked hard and now we’re bringing home the results. From tomorrow onwards it will be decisive for the season”.

How’s the team doing?

“The best Milan will play in the most absolute way. In sport, what has been done up to yesterday no longer counts, so the best possible team will play in terms of what we have seen in recent days”.

Ibra titular?

“Tomorrow no, but soon yes. His condition is improving, but tomorrow he won’t start from the beginning.”

Leao a little nitpicking…

“I don’t agree. On the contrary: we must serve him better”.

Where should Milan improve?

“In terms of game choices, against Tottenham we could have made different choices when we had to.”

Another opportunity for De Ketelaere?

“De Ketelaere is fine, like many players in that role. We’ll see tomorrow.”

Did you see Maldini’s goal against Inter?

“I didn’t see Spezia-Inter, but I saw Maldini’s goal. I don’t have to comment. We’re thinking about scoring as many points as possible to win again in the league.”

What future for Vranckx?

“It’s a bit early…”.

The quarters opportunity to raise the level?

“We’re doing better in Europe than last year, worse in the league. But going three years in a row to the Champions League is important. Every single match will be very important, it’s not like there are 30 days left… We have to push.”

Has Leao been hiding a bit lately?

“Rafa moved very well, in the first half we found few spaces because we didn’t serve him at the right times. I keep repeating that Rafa is the most free in his movements: he has to look for spaces. We know Salernitana, they defend compactly, or they will be narrow, wide or aggressive… We have to be good at finding solutions”.

Messias will be missing tomorrow…

“Saelemaekers is very suitable for that role. Calabria can play arm in arm or fifth, while Florenzi is a fifth with this game system”.

More energy for Europe?

“There’s a month before the quarter-finals, so we can’t think about it and we’re not thinking about it at all, especially for what we’ve seen in my players these days. Serie A is tactically difficult, with coaches preparing how to oppose the opponent in a more attentive. We are focused on these matches. The goal of finishing in the top four is our priority, then we’ll think about the quarter-finals at the right time.”

Brahim Diaz is doing well…

“He is a complete player, he has great quality, inspiration, one-on-one, sacrifice and generosity. For me he is complete. Redemption? We are only in March, I work very well with him and he is fine”.

How is De Ketelaere in training?

“He had a moment before the break when he wasn’t brilliant, now he’s fine physically and mentally. His performances are growing and he’s ready to give his contribution.”

How to deal with Salernitana?

“Similar positions to Tottenham. We will have to be very careful to control the game well and find space against a team that is defending very well.”

Milan dangerous for the greats of Europe?

“I don’t know about that, we’ll have to ask the others. But we’re a top-level team. The draw? I don’t think anyone will be happy to face us…”.

14:44 | Pioli’s press conference ends here.