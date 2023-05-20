LIVE TMW – Naples, Spalletti: “I have not refused the renewal and I have no other offers. For me, everything is clear”

14.40 – On the eve of the match against Inter, the coach of Napoli Luciano Spalletti at 3 pm he will answer questions from the press in the conference room of the Konami Training Center in Castel Volturno. On Tuttomercatoweb.com, as usual, the direct text of the press conference

Yesterday ADL spoke, he said he doesn’t want to clip anyone’s wings. She feels clipped but will she honor the contract?

“Clip your wings I don’t know what it means, you have to ask the president. This thing is not inherent in what we said to each other at dinner. As for what I have to do, I don’t need wings, but a pair of boots. I don’t have to fly anywhere. We have to repeat the same things already said, it’s something the president has to say, I defined everything at that dinner a week ago, I clarified everything. It’s all clear, then if you want to continue making water, fire, small fire, keep doing it, but it’s all defined by that evening”.

Do you want to stay or not? Fans would like to know.

“It’s wrong to bring up the fans, it’s a club thing, we said it there that evening”.

Is it more difficult to win or repeat yourself?

“It’s more difficult for me to start as a team that starts eighth than a team like now, worked on, in place from every point of view. Napoli will have an important future, concrete steps have been taken. It’s easier to work now than when I’m It’s easier to work now than when I arrived (pointing to the shirt with the chorus of fans, ed)”.

About Inter: “We have many stimuli, the players chosen by the club all have the discipline towards themselves, you don’t have to ask them to train, but they are the ones who ask for it. They are Champions League finalists, deservedly so, we’ve all had everything so far except Inter “The only thing we need is them and therefore there are certainly stimuli. Congratulations also to Roma and Fiorentina, they are important results that we can all benefit from and we thank them.”

Has this group expressed its full potential?

“It’s always difficult to say, certainly as a chance to get your hands on it and aspire to it, it’s a perfect squad, they’re all young and in football they’ve expressed what they have and it’s clear where to improve something, it’s a mess like when I arrived. .. we were talking about everyone, there were very few fixed points in the whole squad, but there are fantastic players. Even the president spoke of a great future, I think he said he has ambitions for the Champions League and he has brought it from scratch to here”.

What would you say on June 4th to the Neapolitans?

“A little has already been said. I dedicated all the time I had, all my possibilities. I received much more than I gave, seeing the Maradona party will remain indelible”.

Without interpretations: did you speak of boots, therefore the countryside, is there no football in Spalletti’s future?

“Without playing games, I’m giving you some indications to be able to write fewer inaccuracies, but it’s all recorded: there was no need to make any negotiations, I haven’t refused any salary increase, I don’t have any clause to pay. It’s not true that “I’ve received offers to coach elsewhere, it’s false, it’s not true that I’m waiting for other teams. Whoever writes this is writing false or it’s convenient for them to have written it, how bad, but that’s how it is.”

About the route in general: “By finishing third we were also criticized and challenged. From the first day, you can ask Di Lorenzo or everyone, or Beppe Santoro who was present at all the meetings, what did I say. I ask myself again this year, you are all I agree that you have to fight to win the Champions League…”

Expectations have increased, if you were to chain yourself up for whom would you do it?

“It’s always the whole that has to work even if there are some fantastic players that you put ahead of the others like Osimhen and Kvara, but the team won even when they weren’t there. He worked hard to put all these points ahead of the others well, like the club, I have been placed in the best conditions and in making choices I have penalized more than others but they have always had the same enthusiasm and availability”.

Should everyone start again?

“Imagine if I come here with three races to go and say names I don’t want. I’m talking about a team as a whole, as a whole”.

His goal was to give joy to the fans. Is happy?

“I don’t know, happiness or unhappiness is written on the landing, I don’t know which door to take. They are close situations, living those moments was wonderful and it still is today because there are thousands of fans at training, it’s a I keep going with embracing children and real happiness and making others happy. We did it this year, but if you look at it backwards it’s hard to think, if you make them unhappy it’s hard to handle your feeling then.”

Do you prefer to start from scratch or from an already important situation?

“It depends on the moment, on the situation, on many factors, when you do this job you think about winning, when you’re in Naples it’s not like you can manage it, you go to bring home trophies to give joy to the fans. The level here it is top as a daily sentiment, here there is truly absolute quality that puts them right even the teasing we do, here the environment sometimes creates difficulties but the city puts them back, here the city puts everything back There is a love and affection for these colors that reshape even the mistakes I made, it is difficult to find these peculiarities elsewhere and it requires you to be a little exclusive and to go beyond your maximum. “here you need to have strong ambitions.”

She has a credit that you can’t even imagine, the fans are grateful and love her: can you rule out the Juventus hypothesis in 3 years time?

“I’ve already been repaid, I’m fine, every year at my age I have to redo the inventory of what goes through my brain. I can only talk about this year after the president has mentioned it”.

Do you feel exhausted or mentally exhausted?

“I’m fine, I think about football and work 24 hours a day. After all, you made a bit of effort, you have to ask yourself how you want to start again, the most incorrect thing would be not to have all the characteristics and thoughts that an environment as nice as Naples deserves. It’s fundamental. Then the president takes care of keeping everyone on the ropes, he’s good at keeping the rope tight in every situation, but that’s what everyone has to do and if I decide to start again, I’d do it a thousand times now. I’m willing to go against everything and everyone like I’ve done a few times.”

