NAlthough it is now known that what the ancients said about nutrition and health it is true, today we are increasingly moving away from this. Recent data such as those of the Winter School 2023 of Motore Sanità say, in fact, that there is a progressive abandonment of the Mediterranean diet by at least 40% of Italians. And yet, as we said, and as our ancestors said, eating well not only extends life, but makes it live in health. Word of Philip Ongaro: «Living up to a hundred years in good shape and health is possible. What what is needed is a precise strategy». Ongaro is considered one of the European precursors of anti-aging medicine and functional, he founded and coordinated the first center in Italy of anti-aging medicine and state astronaut doctor for seven years, from 2000 to 2007, working for their psychophysical well-being, identifying some strategies to slow down the aging process due to prolonged stays in space. Just in these days (March 11-12) Ongaro is holding the first course in the world (open to all) on longevity in Riccione.

Eating well extends life

Longevity that everyone can try to achieve starting from nutrition because, as Ongaro al Corriere della Sera «For decades now, a great deal of research has confirmed that a careful and correct food style helps to lengthen life and to improve its quality. After all, one of the main problems of Western man is that eat too much and not consume enough. If we add to this the overabundance of processed industrial foods, rich in calories but poor in nutrients, it is easy to understand that the impact on health can only be negative. To confirm this, it is enough to consider the continuously growing data on the prevalence of overweight, obesity and diseases such as diabetes».

What to put and what not on the plate

We need a change of pace, a return to origins reducing or eliminating «processed, refined foods and sugars» and on the other hand encouraging the consumption «of good fats such as extra virgin olive oil and omega 3».

And therefore among the foods to be preferred, the doctor advises, there are: «Vegetables in abundance and possibly in season, legumes, whole grains, fish better if fished and of small size (it is less polluted), lean meats mostly from non-intensive farms, eggs and extra virgin olive oil. All of this should be the basis of our diet. Without excesses, nor anxieties: healthy eating must not become a painnor be a constant deprivation otherwise it does not last long».

So, as Ongaro continues, in any case You don’t have to totally avoid some foodsindeed «once in a while a free meal consumed for the pure pleasure of eating It’s good emotionally and psychologically.”

And among the foods to eat in moderation There are:

Sweets

refined grains

unhealthy fats such as hydrogenated fats or those rich in proinflammatory omega 6 such as sunflower oil

excessive doses of cheese and fatty meats

and foods that are too salty

Beware of proteins

Among the suggestions that of watch out for protein: «Fish, lean meats, legumes, eggs are foods that are useful for providing that protein intake which, over the years, not only must it not decrease, but it should increase – explains the doctor – Over time we all tend to lose muscle mass, which is essential for aging well. If protein intake is insufficient, this loss of muscle accelerates and, with it, our rate of aging. Of course, then the proteins must be chosen carefully. You don’t have to be a scientist to understand that, in terms of animal protein, sausage and sea bass are different…».

The wine? A glass every now and then is good for the soul

Wine chapter, who divides public opinion with recent ideas on alarmist Irish etiquette that would like to equate it to cigarettes, Ongaro says: «For a long time it was argued that wine, especially red, was good for you. Thanks to the phenols it contains, such as resveratrol. In reality, in order to have sufficient dosages of these molecules, large quantities of wine would be needed. On the other hand it seems that alcohol has a vasodilatory action which could increase the tendency to hypertension. I have a different approach: I believe that, from time to time, a good glass of wine with friends is good for the soul. What matters is that it doesn’t become a habit.”

Ongaro’s weekly diet

But summing up what to eat. Here is Ongaro’s diet

Monday

Breakfast: 1 oatmeal pancake, 2 walnuts or chopped hazelnuts, coffee or tea of ​​your choice, berries.

Lunch: 100 g of well-drained tuna or mackerel in oil, 60 g of red or black rice, mixed salad with rocket, cherry tomatoes, Taggiasca olives, capers and pistachios.

Dinner: 1 portion of chicken with herbs and crunchy vegetables, 1 slice of wholemeal bread.

Tuesday

Breakfast: 2 scrambled eggs, 1 slice of wholemeal bread, extra virgin olive oil, 1 fruit.

Lunch: 1 portion of buckwheat and cannellini beans salad.

Dinner: 1 portion of wild smoked salmon with citrus fruits, fennel salad, 1 slice of wholemeal bread.

Wednesday

Breakfast: 60-70 grams of whole grain rolled oats with rice drink, 20-30 grams of whey protein isolate, 2 nuts, coffee or tea, 1 fruit.

Lunch: 1 portion of baked anchovies with Greek yogurt sauce, pan-seared turnip tops, 1 slice of wholemeal bread.

Dinner: 1 portion of curry tofu and brown basmati rice, mixed salad.

Thursday

Breakfast: 1 slice of wholemeal bread with sheep’s ricotta with 1 teaspoon of bitter cocoa powder, 2 walnuts, coffee or green tea, 1 seasonal fruit.

Lunch: 1 portion of quinoa with mackerel and mixed vegetables.

Dinner: 1 portion of green omelette, radicchio salad, 1 slice of wholemeal bread.

Friday

Breakfast: 1-2 slices of wholemeal bread, 2 slices of wild smoked salmon, avocado spread on bread, 1 fruit, coffee or tea.

Lunch: 120 g of chicken nuggets cooked in a pan with rosemary, sage, marjoram and a pinch of ground pepper, 1 portion of turmeric cauliflower purée, 1 slice of wholemeal bread.

Dinner: 1 portion of vegetable soup, spelled and chickpeas.

Saturday

Breakfast: 2 scrambled eggs, 1 slice of wholemeal bread, extra virgin olive oil 1 fruit, coffee or tea.

Lunch: 1 portion of wholemeal couscous with legumes and vegetables.

Dinner: 1 portion of beef carpaccio, mixed salad with rocket, radishes, diced avocado dressed with oil, lemon and grated lemon zest, 1 slice of wholemeal bread.

Sunday

Breakfast: 150 g natural yoghurt, 1 walnut and 4-5 almonds, 1 tablespoon of wholemeal oat flakes, 1 fruit, tea or coffee.

Lunch: 1 portion of pasta with sardines, julienned carrots dressed with 1 teaspoon of oil, a little salt and toasted sesame seeds.

Dinner: 1 portion of turkey with artichoke crudités, 1 slice of wholemeal bread.

snacks: alternatively 1 seasonal fruit mid-morning and 10 g of dried fruit and oilseeds (walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pistachios, pine nuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, …..) in the afternoon.