Man has always been interested in understanding the mechanisms that lead us to age and hundreds of studies have been carried out on centenarians and ultra-centenarians. The question that many scientists have tried to answer is the following: is longevity influenced by genetics or by the environment? In other words, does reaching and exceeding one hundred years depend on our genetic makeup or does it depend on the environment in which we live and our lifestyles? The answer, as often happens in biology, is not clear-cut; and therefore it has been found that a long life is influenced by both our genes and our lifestyles.