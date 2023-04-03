Home Health Live to be a hundred years old? Merit of the genes (which better repair the DNA)
Health

Live to be a hundred years old? Merit of the genes (which better repair the DNA)

by admin
Live to be a hundred years old? Merit of the genes (which better repair the DNA)

Man has always been interested in understanding the mechanisms that lead us to age and hundreds of studies have been carried out on centenarians and ultra-centenarians. The question that many scientists have tried to answer is the following: is longevity influenced by genetics or by the environment? In other words, does reaching and exceeding one hundred years depend on our genetic makeup or does it depend on the environment in which we live and our lifestyles? The answer, as often happens in biology, is not clear-cut; and therefore it has been found that a long life is influenced by both our genes and our lifestyles.

See also  Municipal gym uninhabitable, the mayor: "It will be demolished"

You may also like

Personalized therapies against leukemia for children and teenagers...

Breast cancer, after 5 years 1 million women...

Avalanche in South Tyrol, two ski mountaineers died...

Messina. Respiratory diseases on the rise: few doctors...

Mario Venuti attacked in Catania for a question...

Colds could give children immunity against Covid

Delivery bottlenecks: Medicines are scarce in Germany for...

«Epilepsy has chosen me to be told»- breaking...

If health care goes badly, it is the...

Deodorant without aluminum: what you should consider when...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy