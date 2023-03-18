UDINE – The Saturday evening advance of the 27th day of A league will see theUdinese host the Milan. The Friulians of Subtle they returned to winning after two months, moving to Empoli and will take the field galvanized against the Rossoneri, having salvation already in their pocket, with the possibility of only playing for seventh place, which could mean Europe. The team of Pegson the other hand, is back from the fatal defeat in Florence and the disappointing internal draw with Salernitana, but also from qualifying for the quarterfinals of Champions Leagueafter eliminating Tottenham, and therefore projected to tricolor derby with Napoliwithout however losing sight of the fight for the first three places right behind the leaders led by Spalletti. Follow the match live…

21:40

A crazy first half ends: Udinese-Milan 2-1

Teams in the locker room after a crazy first-half finale: Udinese ahead 2-1 over Milan. Pereyra brings the Friulians forward, Ibra equalizes on a penalty repeated after the first mistake, Beto finds the paw that puts Sottil’s team back in the lead, expelled and furious after Zlatan’s penalty.

21:36

45’+6′: Beto brings Udinese ahead at the end!

Incredible at the Dacia Arena: distraction from the Milan defense and Beto beats Maignan again, putting Udinese ahead before the break!

21:34

45′ +3′: Ibra smashes the goal and draws! Record goal

On the repetition Ibra smashes the door and signs Milan’s equal! Record for the Swede, who becomes the longest-serving Serie A scorer!

21:32

45’+2′ – Ibra fails from the penalty spot, but repeats himself!

Clamorous mistake by Ibra from the penalty spot, with Silvestri saving on the Swede, but a penalty to be repeated according to Doveri. Sottil furious and expelled!

21:30

45′ – Bijol’s wide arm: Doveri checks the VAR and assigns the penalty

Touch with Bijol’s arm on Leao’s cross: Doveri checks the VAR and points to the spot, penalty for Milan!

21:25

40′ – Pioli’s team picks up the pace: Leao is close to equal

Finally convinced Milan, who pushed in the last minutes of the first half. Udinese in trouble: Leao aims for the corner, Silvestri scores a corner with his fingertips.

21:20

35′ – Milan tries to break through centrally

The Rossoneri are growing, central percussion with Brahim Diaz who severely engages Silvestri: excellent response from the Friulian goalkeeper, but the game was stopped due to an offside position.

21:15

30′ – Try to grow Milan: heavy yellow for Perez

Milan is slowly reorganizing itself: a lot of confusion in the middle of the pitch, but also a red and black line that moves forward a few meters. Heavy yellow card for Perez, who flattens Saelemaekers in no uncertain terms and takes the yellow card, which as he is cautioned, will force him to miss the next match with Bologna, after the break.

21:10

25′ – Half of the first half: Udinese deserves the lead

After half of the first half and Udinese who remains the owner of the field. In fact, the reaction from Milan did not arrive, what a punishment by Ibra apart from struggling to present itself in the offensive phase and which indeed risks with every lunge from the Friulians.

21:05

20′ – More Udinese than Milan

Milan’s free-kick was a sporadic occasion, in reality it’s Udinese who continue to play the game. Pioli realizes this and leaves the technical area to shake his players, who appear apathetic, at the mercy of the offensive waves of the Friulians, driven by a very hot audience.

21:00

15′ – Milan reaction: Ibra shivers

After a few minutes of impasse, Pioli’s team tries to react: Ibra’s free-kick, which comes out by a whisker, giving the Friulian fans shivers.

20:56

11′ – Pereyra unlocks it!

Splendid team action by Udinese, who passes the advantage thanks to Pereyrawho leaves no way out for Maignan on Samardzic’s assist!

20:55

10′ – Udinese pressing, Milan contract

The start of Sottil’s team is one of those with a great personality: high pressing and Milan in difficulty, already three unsuccessful corners for the Friulians, who want to play the game.

20:50

5′ – Start of study, but already high pace

Udinese and Milan start with great circumspection, but also at an already high pace. The Friulians pressed immediately, the Rossoneri cautious and aggressive. The first attempt is by Walace, who kicks from distance, quite wrong in the measure of the conclusion.

20:45

1′ – Kick-off at the Dacia Arena!

It starts with Udinese-Milan, Saturday evening advance of the 27th matchday of Serie A! The big news is the presence of Ibrahimovicwith the ranks of captain of the Rossoneri for the first time.

20:35

Teams back in the locker room

After warming up on the pitch, the two teams returned to the locker rooms: everything was ready for the match at the Dacia Arena.

20:25

The choices of the two technicians

Pioli still relies on the 3-4-2-1: Ibrahimovic is back from the first minute. Supporting the Swede will be Brahim Diaz and Rafa Leao. Similar line-up for Sottil, even without an attacking midfielder: 3-5-2 with the attacking duo formed by Beto and Success. Only bench initially for Thauvin.

20:15

Teams on the field for warm-up

Warming up on the pitch for Udinese and Milan, great atmosphere at the Dacia Arena. Mr. Doveri of Rome will direct.

20:05

See Milan and say “X”

AC Milan are the team against which Udinese have drawn the most matches in their history in Serie A: 36 in 95 matches, 42 Rossoneri victories and 17 Friuli victories complete the balance

20:00

The Rossoneri’s unbeaten run against Udinese

Milan have remained unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches against Udinese in Serie A (W5 D5), the only Friulian success in the period dates back to 25 August 2019 (1-0 with goals from Rodrigo Becão)

19:55

Balance in the last eight challenges in Friuli

Balance in the last eight matches in Friuli between Udinese and Milan in the league: three wins each and two draws. In addition, the two teams could draw two matches in a row at the black and whites in Serie A for the first time since the period between 2004 and 2005.

19:50

The official formations

Udinese: Silvestri; Becao, Bijol, Perez; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Wallace, Pereyra, Udogie; Betto, Success. All. Subtle

Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Tonali, Bennacer; Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic. All. Pegs

19:40

Zlatan the “oldest” captain in Rossoneri history

Outside Calabria, relegated to the bench, outside Theo Hernandez, with flu, Zlatan will be the Rossoneri captain. The “oldest” in the history of Milan.

19:30

Ibrahimovic is back as owner after more than a year

The last time he was a starter in Serie A was dated 23 January 2023. A year later, Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to the field from the first minute and with the captain’s armband. Three goals and two assists in his last four matches against Udinese.

