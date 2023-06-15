LIVE Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano 69-61, Serie A basketball Final LIVE: Segafredo wins game-3 and extends the series

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

22.20 Low score in the first match in Bologna in the series with Virtus Bologna which keeps Milan below 65 points for the first time in the season, maintaining the home factor and thus extending the final at least until game 5. Top-scorer Billy Baron with 15 points, Segafredo’s best is Daniel Hackett with 13.

VIRTUS BOLOGNA WINS RACE 3!

69-61 A free from Camara, 20 ″ on the clock.

68-61 Again Baldasso from three, second triple in one minute for the former Virtus Roma.

68-58 Penetration of Pajola.

66-58 A free from Cordinier, 35 ″ to play.

65-58 Triple by Baldasso.

65-55 2/2 Biligha.

Foul by Mickey who sends the newly entered Biligha to the line.

65-53 MICKEY DUMP! +12 Bologna with 2’03” to play, the end credits begin to roll on game-3. Time out Milan.

63-53 Placed by Teodosic.

61-53 Melli tries to keep Milan hooked on the match in two stages.

61-51 HACKETT’S TRIPLE! +10 Strength.

Rebound foul by Melli after Shields triples, both teams have used up the bonus with 3’37” to play.

58-51 Assist by Napier for Melli who leans on the glass keeping Milan in the game. Scariolo timed out.

58-49 SPLASHED by Ojeleye.

56-49 Blocked by Shields on Belinelli and triple by the same 31 on the transition.

Lost in Milan with Shields missing a pass on Belinelli’s pressure, Virtus possession.

Rebounding foul by Ojeleye on Hall, Milan puts back in attack with 7’00” still to play.

56-46 Penetration of Baron.

56-44 Assist by Pajola for support on Belinelli’s glass.

54-44 Ricci after the offensive rebound.

54-42 2/3 Cordinier.

Foul by Hines on Cordinier’s attempt from the arc, there will be three free throws for the Frenchman.

THE FOURTH AND LAST FOURTH STARTS!

THIRD FOURTH ENDS!

52-42 Belinelli throws himself backwards with 10 “on the third quarter clock.

50-42 Penetration of Napier who leans on the board.

50-40 A free from Melli.

50-39 Assist by Teodosic who sees the cut by Hackett, new +11 Virtus with 3’08” on the third quarter clock.

48-39 SHENGELIA! Steal by the Georgian who flies in an open field to dunk undisturbed.

46-39 STILL HALL! STILL THREE!

46-36 Placed by Mickey.

44-36 TRIPLE by Hall. 5’08” to play in the third quarter.

44-33 Teodosic rewards Mickey’s cut which brings Bologna to +11. Time out Milan.

42-33 Two free from Ojeleye.

40-33 Placed by Teodosic.

38-33 Melli in penetration.

38-31 Support from Teodosic.

36-31 Napier responds immediately on the other side.

36-29 Support for the basket by Hackett.

THE SECOND HALF BEGINS!

21.16 15-17 and 19-12 the partials of a first half that Sergio Scariolo’s Virtus Bologna closes 5 points ahead of Ettore Messina’s Olimpia Milano. See you soon for the story of the second half of race-3 on OA Sport.

THE FIRST HALF ENDS!

34-29 1/2 for former CSKA Moscow, Bamberg and Olympiacos. 27″ to close the first half.

Foul by Napier who sends Hackett to the line with two free throws.

33-29 Hackett in fadeaway.

31-29 Within the free overtime that brings Milan back to -1.

31-28 SHIELDS! Basket with a foul suffered by 31 who will go to the line with an additional free throw.

31-26 CRUSHED with two hands by Shields in the open field, time out that comes from the Milan bench.

31-24 Assist by Shields for the support of Baron.

31-22 Mickey signs the new +9 virtussino.

29-22 2/2 for the former Zenit and Stella Rossa.

Foul by Teodosic who sends Baron to the line with two free throws.

29-20 TEODOSIC FROM THREE! Partial 10-0 Bologna and maximum advantage.

26-20 HACKET! The ex of the evening signs up for the match scoreboard with a triple. +6 Virtus, time out Olympia.

23-20 Winning semi-hook by Jaiteh.

Foul in attack by Melli on Abass. Possession of Virtus, 6’06” to close the first half of this game-3, 1-3 fouls.

21-20 Jaiteh captures a rebound after a triple on Pajola’s iron and goes to crush for the new Virtus lead.

19-20 TRIPLA di Baron.

Lost in Milan’s attack, Virtus ball in hand with 7’25” to play in the second quarter, the decibels rise at the “Segafredo Arena”.

19-17 2/2 Pajola.

Melli’s foul that sends Pajola to the line.

17-17 Penetration of Pajola who goes to the target with the dribble, arrest and shooting.

THE SECOND FOURTH STARTS!

THE FIRST FOURTH FINISHES!

15-17 1/2 Datome.

Foul by Abass on the departure of Datome who is worth two free throws with two tenths on the clock.

15-16 Ojeleye receives his back to the basket and puts two points from the center of the area in turn.

13-16 TRIPLE OF RICCI! The final is on fire. 1’45” on the first period clock.

13-13 THEODOSIC! The Serbian shows up with a triple in the game on Pajola’s assist.

10-13 BELINELLI ANSWERS FROM THE OTHER SIDE! 3’16” to close the first quarter.

7-13 TRIPLE DI BARON!

7-10 SQUAD by Voigtmann.

7-8 Support for the basket by Shengelia.

Breakthrough by Shengelia, 5’32” on the clock in the first quarter, fouls 3-2.

5-8 SCHIATTADE by Melli.

5-6 TRIPLE by Marco Belinelli. -1 Virtus.

2-6 DUMPED with two hands by Mickey, 7’53” to play in the first quarter.

Shields penetration finding only iron.

Foul by Belinelli on Shields’ departure.

0-6 NAPIER DA TRE!

0-3 TRIPLE by Baron to start the evening.

LETS GO! START RACE-3!

20.28 THE QUINTETS, BOLOGNA: Belinelli, Shengelia, Hackett, Mickey, Cordinier; MILANO: Melli, Baron, Napier, Shields, Voigtmann.

20.25 The presentation of the teams is underway at the “Segafredo Arena” in Bologna.

20.20 The series valid for the Scudetto final moves to Bologna for game 3 after Olimpia’s victories in the first two outings.

20.15 Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano.

Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano, game 3 of the Scudetto final of the Serie A basketball championship 2022-2023. It’s already an inside-out challenge for Sergio Scariolo’s Black Vs with Armani ahead 2-0 in the series.

After the double victory of coach Ettore Messina’s Olimpia in the first two matches staged at the Assago “Forum”the Scudetto final series moves to Bologna where Sergio Scariolo’s Virtus, driven by its fans, will be called to win to keep the Italian hopes alive and not give Armani the first match-point for the conquest of the second consecutive Italian title.

The unpleasant epilogue of race-2, concluded with a final brawl triggered by the provocation of Milos Teodosic by a Milanese fan, resulted “only” in fines, thus averted the possible disqualification of the field by Milan and Virtus bank the dreaded one-day disqualifications of Teodosic and Hackett, who will therefore be on the field at the “Segafredo Arena” to try to reopen the series.

