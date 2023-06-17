LIVE Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano 93-89, Serie A basketball Final LIVE: Segafredo wins after two overtimes

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

23.03 Our live broadcast ends here, thanks for following us up to this point, good continuation of the evening with the match report on OA Sport.

23.00 Virtus Bologna of coach Sergio Scariolo therefore wins an infinite game-4 after two overtimes, drawing the Scudetto series which will now move back to Milan. The 26 points of an amazing Shavon Shields (top-scorer) are not enough for Ettore Messina’s team to complete a comeback game from -18. The best among the Black Vs in terms of points are Marco Belinelli and Jordan Mickey who close at 18.

THIS IS IT!

93-89 2/2 Belinelli who will probably write the end of this infinite race-4, 9″ on the stopwatch.

Foul by Voigtmann who sends Belinelli to the line.

91-89 TRIPLE by Baron, Olimpia remains clinging to the game, Scariolo time out with 20″ to play.

Ball in Milan with 34″ on the clock.

91-86 TRIPLA DI THEODOSIC! 1’13” on the clock.

88-86 2/2 Datome.

Foul by Hackett who leaves the parquet for fouls, free for Datome.

88-84 2/2 Belinelli, +4 important Bologna, Messina time out.

Foul by an exhausted Shields who sends Belinelli to the line and leaves the field for the fifth personal.

Shengelia made a mistake on one side, Shields’ passes on the other, Scariolo’s team could still manage with 1’49” to play.

Triple on the iron from Napier’s corner on the expiry of 24, ball in Bologna.

86-84 2/2 Cordinier, 2’54” to play.

Penetration by Cordinier who is fouled by Biligha and will go to the line with two free throws.

84-84 Stop and shot by Shields, we continue head to head.

84-82 Support for Cordinier’s basket.

82-82 Two free from Napier.

The additional free does not enter.

82-80 MICKEY! On the 25th he leans against the glass, suffering a fifth foul from Melli who has to leave the field.

THE SECOND EXTRA TIME BEGINS!

THE FIRST EXTRA TIME ENDS!

Teodosic is wrong, it goes to the second extra time.

Virtus ball in hand with 5″ to play, Scariolo time out.

80-80 2/2 Teodosic, new parity.

Foul by Shields who sends Teodosic to the line with 54″ on the clock.

78-80 Placement of Shields, Milan ahead with 2’00” from the end.

Rebound by Cordinier on a triple missed by Voigtmann.

Loss of Bologna with Cordinier who doesn’t hold back Hackett’s pass, Milan possession with 2’38” to play,

78-78 Penetration of Melli leaning against the glass.

78-76 Mickey left handed semi-hook.

THE FIRST EXTRA TIME BEGINS!

22.30 With a fourth quarter of 29-16, coach Ettore Messina’s Olimpia Milano goes back from -18 bringing game 4 of the Scudetto series to the first overtime.

WE GO TO THE SUPPLEMENTARY!

76-76 NAPIEEEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! TRIPLEAAAAAAAA!!!!!! Tie with 17″ on the clock, tie.

Napier’s triple on the iron, the throw-in is from Messina’s team.

The Milan defense recovers and will now have the equalizer with 42″ on the clock.

76-73 NAPIER FROM THREE! Another 8-0 run that brings Milan to just one possession disadvantage, 1’08” to play.

Hackett’s defensive rebound on Datome’s error from average.

Shengelia bloody 0/2.

Voigtmann’s foul on Shengelia, go free.

76-70 TRIPLE OF MELLI! Milan is there, 2’12” to play, teams with bonuses.

76-67 Datome placed from the average.

76-65 Teodosic draws Cordinier from the goal kick with the Frenchman bringing Virtus back to +11.

Triple on the iron by Shields, 3’43” to play, Milan in bonus, three team fouls committed by Bologna.

74-65 TRIPLE BY HACKETT! Bologna returns to +9, Messina time out.

71-65 2/3 Theodosic.

Contact between Ricci and Teodosic with the ex of the evening who protests and receives the technician and the insults from Messina. There will be two free players for Teodosic.

69-65 2/2 Napier.

Foul by Mickey who sends Napier to the line, Virtus went out.

69-63 Ricci steals and flies to the scoreboard, open partial of 11-0 Milan which returns to -6.

69-61 CURLS FROM THREE! Three consecutive three-pointers for Olimpia that suddenly reopen the game, Scariolo time out.

69-58 SHIELDS FROM THREE! Milan returns to -11.

69-55 TRIPLE by Baron, 6’19 “at the siren.

69-52 Mickey’s basket support.

67-52 TRIPLA di Shields.

67-49 BELINELLI FROM THREE! The guard of San Giovanni in Persiceto rises to the chair, Messina time out.

64-49 Piazza di Belinelli, Virtus runs away, +15.

62-49 Two free shots from Mickey.

60-49 Placed by Shields.

THE FOURTH AND LAST FOURTH STARTS!

THIRD FOURTH ENDS!

60-47 Pajola’s volley which is worth the new +13 for Bologna.

0/2 Voigtmann, 48″ to close the third quarter.

Foul by Belinelli on Voigtmann, teams in bonus, free.

58-47 2/2 for the former Nanterre and Antibes who brings Bologna back above the double-digit advantage.

Melli’s foul on Cordinier’s departure, go free.

56-47 Two free throws by Jordan Mickey, 1’54” to close the third quarter.

54-47 2/2 Biligha.

Jaiteh sends the newly entered Biligha to the line.

54-45 1/2 Jaiteh.

Baron’s foul on Jaiteh after Melli’s block on Cordinier’s drive, teams in bonus, free.

53-45 TRIPLE by Pajola coming out of the time out, 2’45” to play in the third quarter.

50-45 Shields placement, open partial of 6-0 Olimpia who is now at -5, Scariolo time out.

50-43 Hall goes into the open field, leans on the iron and brings Milan to -7.

Offensive foul by Ojeleye.

50-41 Melli sees Hall’s cut under the basket.

50-39 Cordinier goes into transition and serves Ojeleye who rises with two hands above the iron.

Shields foul that sends Jaiteh to the line.

48-39 Pajola directly from the throw-in, 5’45” to play in the third quarter.

46-39 TRIPLE by Voigtmann.

46-36 A free made by Datome after a technician on the Bologna bench.

46-35 2/2 Napier.

Lunette trip to Napier.

46-33 Placement of Shengelia.

42-31 Assist di Teodosic per Shengelia.

THE SECOND HALF BEGINS!

21.32 Teams back on the field, the second half will start soon.

21.18 24-14 and 16-17 the partials of a first half of the Virtus brand but which Milan manages to close under the double-digit disadvantage after having been under for a long time. Top-scorer Shavon Shields with 12 points, the best from Bologna is Jordan Mickey with 8, see you soon for the story of the second half on OA Sport.

THE FIRST HALF ENDS!

40-31 TRIPLE OF DATOME! Milan returns to a double-digit disadvantage at the end of the first half.

40-28 Jumper by Belinelli, 23 ″ on the second quarter clock.

38-28 HINES CRUSHED! Scariolo timed out.

38-26 MICKEY! The product of Louisiana is uncontainable under the basket, crushed with two hands.

36-26 Placed by Melli at the end of the 24.

36-24 1/2 Shengelia, +12 Bologna with 1’52” to close the first half.

Melli’s foul on Shengelia, Milan also in bonuses, free.

35-24 Napier penetration.

35-22 MICKEY! Melli misses on one side and on the 25th he nails the basket after Cordinier’s penetration.

Milan recovers possession and can now try to get back under the double-digit disadvantage.

Mickey raises his voice on the rebound leading Voigtmann to commit the third team foul in the second quarter with 3’06” on the clock.

33-22 A free from Shields.

33-21 Napier away.

33-19 Shields reaches double figures.

33-17 Placed by Hackett.

31-17 TRIPLE OF OJELEYE! 5’44” to play before the long interval.

28-17 Voigtmann winds through the painting. Time out of coach Sergio Scariolo.

28-15 1/2 Melli.

Abass’s foul on Melli, Virtus goes in for a bonus with 6’47” left in the first half, a team foul committed by Milan.

Triple on Abass’ iron then Melli performs two miracles in defense.

Mickey receives in the area and is fouled by Datome, Virtus throws back in attack.

28-14 Penetration by Teodosic who serves Jaiteh, support on the scoreboard which is worth +14 with 8’04” to play in the second quarter.

26-14 Support for the basket by Jaiteh.

THE SECOND FOURTH STARTS!

THE FIRST FOURTH FINISHES!

24-14 2/2 Jaiteh, 41 ″ to close the first quarter.

Foul by Datome who sends the newly entered Jaiteh to the line.

22-14 Shields winds through the paint and continues to keep Milan afloat.

22-12 1/2 per l’ex Los Angeles Clippers e Milwaukee Bucks.

Foul by Hines on Ojeleye, Olimpia free, free.

21-12 Penetration of Shields which stops the Milanese bleeding.

21-10 THEODOSIC! The Serbian shows up with a triple in the game which is worth the double-digit advantage for Virtus.

18-10 TRIPLE OF OJELEYE! +8 Bologna, time out of coach Ettore Messina.

Foul in attack by Hines on Cordinier, ball in Virtus hand who can try to extend.

15-10 1/2 Shengelia.

Baron’s foul on Shengelia who will go to the line with two free throws.

14-10 Mickey takes the center of the area and goes on target with the semi-hook.

12-10 Placed by Belinelli! Bologna goes ahead with 4’05” to play in the first quarter.

10-10 SHENGELIA FROM THREE! Parity.

7-10 Melli’s basket correction on Napier’s penetration.

Foul by Cordinier on Melli’s offensive rebound, Milan throw-in.

7-8 TRIPLE by Shields. 5’53” on the first quarter clock, 1-3 fouls.

The additional free does not enter.

7-5 HACKET! The ex of the evening scores in penetration and also suffers a foul.

Melli returns the block to Cordinier who had jumped to dunk.

5-5 Penetration of Shields.

5-3 BELINELLI FROM THREE! Game 4 immediately started, 7’52” to play in the first quarter.

2-3 TRIPLE from a very long distance by Voigtmann.

Cordinier blocked Melli with Virtus recovering possession.

2-0 Mickey’s basket support which thus unlocks the match.

20.30 YES PART!

20.28 THE QUINTETS, BOLOGNA: Belinelli, Shengelia, Hackett, Mickey, Cordinier; MILANO: Melli, Baron, Napier, Shields, Voigtmann.

20.25 The 12 of Virtus Bologna:

Confirmed the 12 bianconeri on the pitch at the Segafredo Arena at 20.30 against Milan for Game 4 ️⃣#AmoreInfinito #LBA #TuttoUnAltroSport pic.twitter.com/hRr2k82Wdd — Virtus Segafredo Bologna (@VirtusSegafredo) June 16, 2023

20.20 The 12 of Olimpia Milano:

20.15 The warm-up of the teams is underway, fifteen minutes to the tap-off of the match.

20.10 With a victory, coach Ettore Messina’s Olimpia could return to Lombardy with the first match-point for the second consecutive Italian title, Sergio Scariolo’s Virtus will instead try to impact on the 2-2 after Wednesday’s success.

20.05 Game 4 of the Scudetto final is played at the “Segafredo Arena” in Bologna with Milan ahead 2-1 in the series.

20.00 Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano.

Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano, match 4 of the series of the Scudetto final of the 2022-2023 Serie A championship.

The one scheduled tonight at the “Segafredo Arena” in Bologna will be a watershed match in the series. 2-1 in favor of Ettore Messina’s Olimpia Milano the situation with Sergio Scariolo’s Virtus managed to close the gap on Wednesday night after the two victories of Armani in the first two races of the “Forum” of Assago. The Black Vs will therefore try to make an impact while Olimpia win to return to Milan with the first match-point for the second consecutive Scudetto.

69-61 the score of match-3 where Bologna managed for the first time during the season to keep Milan under 65 points. Armani’s 15 points weren’t enough Billy Baron (top-scorer) with Segafredo who managed to impose themselves dragged by the 13 of the former Daniel Hackett (the best of his) and the 12 of the timeless Milos Teodosic seasoned by 10 of Marco Belinelli.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE text of Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano, match 4 of the Scudetto final of the 2022-2023 Serie A championship. Two ball scheduled for 8.30 pm at the “Segafredo Arena” in Bologna, have fun with our story in real time.

