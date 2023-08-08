LIVE – Vlasic, medical visits with Turin finished. Now the signatures

The Croatian has concluded the medical tests at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

In Turin it is the day of the return of Nikola Vlasic. After weeks of negotiations, an agreement was reached between the grenade club and West Ham for the permanent transfer of the Croatian attacking midfielder, ready to find Ivan Juric again. On the morning of today, 8 August, the Croatian went to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino for medical checks. Davide Vagnati also made an appearance at the Sports Medicine Center about an hour and a half after the start of the medical visits to greet the player. The player finished his medical at 11.42. Barring unforeseen events, the official transfer will arrive in the next few hours and Vlasic will be able to join Juric’s team in the approach march towards Turin-Feralpisalò in the Coppa Italia.

August 8, 2023 (change August 8, 2023 | 12:07)

