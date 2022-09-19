There are some activities we do every day that, without realizing it, damage our body. In this regard, let’s see 5 common mistakes that put the liver at risk.

Il liver it is the organ that has the largest volume among those located in the abdominal area. It plays a fundamental role in the metabolic process but also plays others functionality come:

Producing bile to emulsify fats

Destroy and metabolize red blood cells that have finished their job

Capturing toxic substances in the body

Function as a warehouse to store substances such as iron, Vitamin B or copper

Be responsible for gluconeogenesis, which is the formation of glucose

List its functions, it is therefore logical to understand how important it is to have a perfectly healthy liver. Despite this, however, they are there 5 activities that we carry out regularly and daily that put this organ at serious risk. Let’s find out together what we are talking about.

Liver, 5 daily activities that put this organ at risk

First of all, two premises must be made: the smoke and the consumption of alcoholic are two factors that can imply serious damage for the liver but in general for the whole organism. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol as much as possible should be a must for anyone.

The first activity that should be limited as much as possible in order not to run into problems related to the liver is theinsomnia. In fact, poor sleep implies interference with the organ’s ability to process fat efficiently, causing an accumulation that generates the development of obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Another operation that should be avoided as much as possible is to ingest sweetened soft drinks as they can cause pathologies concerning this organ.

At the third point of the list we find thephysical inactivity or a too sedentary life: in fact they can lead to the genesis of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. In the same way, thePower supply: if it is too unbalanced, it could lead to a large accumulation of fat that will overload the liver.

Finally theabuse of certain medications it can cause liver health to falter: in particular, taking too much or too much paracetamol can cause numerous liver problems.