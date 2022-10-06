news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME – Diagnosis and deaths from liver cancer are likely to undergo a 55% surge in the next 20 years, reaching 1.4 million new cases and 1.3 million deaths. The estimates are contained in an analysis conducted by a group of researchers from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), published in the Journal of Hepatology.

The document reports how in the world, already in 2020, there were over 900 thousand new diagnoses and 830 thousand deaths from liver cancer. This malignancy was among the top three causes of cancer death in 46 countries worldwide and among the top five in 90 countries. Most of these countries are found in East and Southeast Asia, North and West Africa, and Central America. However, the study points out, liver cancer is one of the top five causes of cancer death even in some areas of Europe, including Italy.

A burden, in terms of years of illness and lost lives, which is destined to grow without targeted interventions. The researchers’ estimates in fact speak of an increase in diagnoses of 55% by 2040, which will lead to a total of about 1.4 million patients worldwide, and 56.4% of deaths, which will reach 1.3 million.

According to the researchers’ analysis, the only way to avoid this surge is to reduce current liver cancer incidence and death rates by at least 3% each year. For Isabelle Soerjomataram, one of the authors of the analysis, the road to this goal is feasible: “The successes of recent years in controlling the hepatitis B virus and the hepatitis C virus will be reflected in the liver cancer rates of the next However, the efforts must be sustained and strengthened, especially after the slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic “. (HANDLE).