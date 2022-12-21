It’s called hepatocarcinoma and it’s a very aggressive liver tumor: its five-year survival is 22 percent. Now, however, a study carried out by Italian researchers from the Aldo Moro University of Bari and supported by the AIRC Foundation shows how, by analyzing the levels of “good” cholesterol (HDL) in the blood, it is possible to “calculate” the risk of developing cancer five years before the onset of symptoms. And how, by adopting a healthy lifestyle, it is also possible to prevent the disease. The study was published in the Journal of Hepatology Reports.

December 19, 2022



A metabolic tumor

Hepatocellular carcinoma, which in Italy affects about 13,000 people every year, especially between the ages of 55 and 75, is caused by an uncontrolled development of liver cells often affected by cirrhosis. Until a few years ago, most tumors of this organ were associated with hepatitis B and C infections.

Today, however, we know that hepatocellular carcinoma develops in people without infection but who have hepatic steatosis, an accumulation of fat in the liver (hence the name “fatty liver”) which causes a state of chronic inflammation, a cirrhosis which however does not originate viral. This inflammation in turn can lead to fibrosis, and fibrosis promotes cancer. For this reason, hepatocellular carcinoma is considered a metabolic tumor by the European Association for the Study of Liver Disease.

I study

The authors of the study analyzed the clinical, ultrasound and blood test data of about 1,200 people, all patients with suspected metabolic problems followed in the ‘Frugoni’ medical clinic of the Bari University Hospital. “People who developed hepatocellular carcinoma in the next five years were those who at the first evaluation, i.e. at time zero of the survey, showed lower levels of HDL cholesterol, liver fibrosis being equal”, he tells Oncoline Antonio Moscatta, professor of internal medicine in Bari and coordinator of the study. “Moreover – adds the expert – by selecting the patients who then developed cancer among those who had low HDL five years earlier, we observed that these people, with the same low HDL and liver fibrosis, had a significant increase in waist size”.

This measurement signals fat deposits in the visceral adipose tissue and is a sign of inflammation in the body. Therefore, the researchers conclude, those with fatty liver and low HDL cholesterol associated with an increase in waist size have a higher risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma within the next five years.

The obligation to follow patients and initiative medicine

“This information allows us to follow up these patients with punctual and repeated ultrasounds over time – he underlines Cruel Lucilla, first author of the study. Not only that: “Acting on lifestyle – concludes Moschetta – fibrosis can regress. However, we need to change our diet and do physical activity to raise HDL levels, treating the fatty liver with the right drugs at our disposal”. In short, the message is that one can and must go backwards, concludes the expert, following the concept of initiative medicine that “meets” the patient before he gets sick.