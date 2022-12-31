Scholars are fine-tuning a new blood test capable of identifying liver cancer. Questo test si chiama DNA Evaluation of Fragments for Early Interception (DELFI).

This is an investigational exam it is based on artificial intelligencewhich would make it possible to track down the cancer cells that are released into the blood of the sick individual.

The DELFI analysis refers to Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, allowing for the early detection of any liver cancer.

But what exactly does this type of exam consist of and how was it generated? Let’s analyze it in this article, in order to better understand this scientific novelty.

What is the DELFI test for the early diagnosis of liver cancer

The DELFI exam was first studied to be able to identify the lung cancerand it is a type of analysis that is based on theArtificial intelligence (AI), in order to find the DNA included in the patient’s diseased cells.

This test consists of a particular algorithm that searches for cancer cells released into the blood. It is a particular cutting-edge technology, which allows to completely revolutionize the tumor analysis system.

Obviously it should be noted that this analysis is still in an experimental phase, but it is hoped that it will soon become commercial and accessible to the public. Understanding how Artificial Intelligence is also becoming essential for disease detection and early diagnosis.

Who invented the DELFI analysis: the study

L’esame DNA Evaluation of Fragments for Early Interception (DELFI) è stato created by a group of US researchersunder the supervision of scientists from the Sydney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The scholars ran their analyzes on ben 720 plasma samples from 500 subjects with liver cancer.

The DELPHI analysis appears to be very accurate, in fact it was able to detect the positivity of 88% of the case, never providing a false positive. These are therefore incredible results that can be replicated with other types of cancer, for a better diagnosis.

With this new technology it was possible to be able to identify cancer more easily than with other analyses, thus allowing to develop a targeted and early strategy.

What are the effects of this DELFI analysis: benefits and advantages

DELPHI analysis would guarantee the possibility of finding one timely solution to cancer to the liver, so as to implement the cure for the patient as soon as possible.

This demonstrates how Artificial Intelligence is an essential technology also in the medical fieldfor disease prevention and research. In fact, rapid and effective identification ensures that lives are saved, with a higher rate of cancer cure.

It is currently an exam still in the experimental phasewhich needs further checks before being put on the market, but it is hoped that it will soon be available to the community.

Read also: Alarm from doctors: cancer diagnoses are on the rise. But some can be prevented