The new intercompany guidelines on hepatocellular carcinoma, already adopted by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, have been published. The document is the result of the work of ten scientific societies and a patient association, as well as the methodologists of the Mario Negri Institute in Milan, who have made it possible to adopt the “GRADE method”, which analyzes scientific evidence with the utmost rigor available. Through the answers to 20 clinical questions, supported by international scientific literature, the Guidelines precisely define the most appropriate type of treatment for each patient, based on the stage of the tumor and the underlying liver pathology.

The Guidelines were created pursuing three objectives: to improve and standardize clinical practice; offer the patient the possibility of the best treatment throughout the country; ensure a reference based on the best evidence of effectiveness. The presentation of the Guidelines will take place on Thursday 16 March during the 55th National Congress of the Italian Association for the Study of the Liver.

“These new Guidelines represent an important document on the therapeutic management of hepatocellular carcinoma – emphasizes Prof. Joseph Cabibbomember of the AISF Scientific Committee and co-author of the document. We have dealt with the study of primary liver cancer from its initial stages up to the more advanced ones, analyzing in a complete and rigorous way the different possible therapeutic approaches: radical therapies (transplantation, resection, ablation) and locoregional ones (transarterial and radiotherapy) in different stages of the disease, from early to more advanced, as well as systemic therapy for those tumors that have not responded to previous therapies or are too advanced to be attacked with potentially curative or locoregional therapies. Of course, this document cannot be considered a static element, but will need to be expanded in the topics analyzed (surveillance of patients at risk, diagnosis and staging) and updated periodically in light of the evolution of research”.

“Hepatocellular carcinoma is the thirteenth cause of death in Italy, with about 30 deaths every day – emphasizes Prof. Alessio AghemoAISF Secretary. To these numbers must also be added the approximately 20 deaths a day from complications of liver cirrhosis, the disease which is the basis of most cases of hepatocellular carcinoma in Italy. HCC is a neoplasm that frequently appears in an already damaged liver and, for this reason, the choice of treatment is complex and must necessarily balance aggressiveness, tolerability and safety, so as not to lead to further suffering of the damaged liver”.

The complexity of liver cancer and the multidisciplinary approach

Liver cancer has unique specificities in the oncological field, which have required the intervention of specialists from various disciplines. “First of all, in over 90% of cases, hepatocellular carcinoma develops in the context of a cirrhotic liver and, therefore, the prognosis of these patients depends not only on the stage of the tumor, but also on the residual liver function – explains Prof. Franco TrevisaniProfessor of Internal Medicine at the University of Bologna and co-author of the work. Furthermore, the severity of the cirrhosis, together with other comorbidities, strongly influences the therapeutic choice. Likewise, the prognosis is affected by treatments for the underlying liver disease (antivirals, lifestyle actions). Finally, the availability of numerous treatments (liver transplantation, liver resection, percutaneous/laparoscopic ablation, different types of transarterial treatments, stereotactic radiotherapy and different types of systemic therapies, such as targeted drugs and immunotherapy), suitable for the different stages of the neoplasm , makes a multidisciplinary approach indispensable which includes hepatological, oncological, surgical, radiological and anatomical-pathological skills. This multidisciplinarity has resulted in the joint work of 10 scientific societies, assisted by a patient association, which has made it possible to maintain close contact with reality seen from a different perspective”.

“The role of the hepatologist remains central in this process, both in the prevention phase and after diagnosis, both because he is the specialist who best knows the various phases of disease management, and because the patient who undergoes hepatocellular carcinoma is almost always suffering from chronic liver disease – highlights Prof Vincent Calvarusomember of the AISF Scientific Committee. The hepatologist must intervene quickly on the liver pathologies that are at the origin: national and international scientific data show that the treatments for hepatitis C and for hepatitis B determine a reduction in the risk of the appearance of the tumour; similarly, lifestyle also has a significant weight, given the benefits produced by stopping alcohol intake and correcting food. Furthermore, following the campaigns against viral hepatitis, we have found an increase in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma of non-viral aetiology, which indicate the need to improve prevention and recognize those with a greater risk of cancer and, as such, must be managed”.

The project was led by AISF and the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM). The delegates of the following scientific societies also actively contributed to the drafting of these Guidelines: Italian Association of Hospital Gastroenterologists (AIGO), Italian Association of Radiology and Medical Oncology (AIRO), Italian Society of Surgery (SIC), Italian Society of Gastroenterology (SIGE ), Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology (SIRM) and Italian Society of Organ Transplants (SITO), Hepato-Bilio-Pancreatic Surgery Association (AICEP) and Italian Society of Pathological Anatomy and Diagnostic Cytology (SIAPeC-IAP). Finally, an important cultural contribution came from the representatives of the Association of Patients with Hepatitis and Liver Disease (EpaC) and from the analysis of the results obtained with a survey (questionnaire) carried out among the members of this Association.